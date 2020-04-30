Viventium Named High Performer, Easiest Admin Product, and Highest User Adoption and Published in 19 of G2’s Spring 2020 Payroll and Human Resources Software Reports

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, released its Spring 2020 Reports on Payroll , HR Management Suites , and HR Analytics software. Viventium, a SaaS-based human capital management solution, achieved High Performer, Easiest Admin Product, and Highest User Adoption rewards based on the responses of real users for each of the payroll and HR software related questions featured in the G2 review form.



“Viventium is humbled to be recognized in multiple categories as a ‘High Performer’ by our clients and G2. Feedback from our clients ensures that we focus on product and service enhancements that are most helpful to them,” explained Dan Neuburger, Viventium’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re particularly proud to receive such a high rating in the “Easiest Admin Product” for our payroll software as we delight in simplifying payroll complexities. In today’s challenging environment it’s more important than ever to be able to quickly innovate and support our clients’ ability to focus on the health of their business.”

Viventium achieved High Performer, Easiest Admin Product, and Highest User Adoption on the payroll and HR software reports by receiving positive reviews, from verified users compared to similar products in the payroll and HR software categories. For inclusion in these reports, a product must have received ten or more reviews.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2. “We are thrilled to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer valuable insights to potential buyers everywhere.”

About Viventium

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right.

Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services markets which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium Software supports all fifty of the United States with payroll and HR solutions.

For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com or follow @viventium on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About G2

G2 , the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 930,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $100 million in capital, G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2.com .



