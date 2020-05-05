We Insure Begins Next Step in National Expansion, Opens New Office in Texas

Texas finally has a franchise model that’s competitive for customers and offers a complete business model for agency owners.” — Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Insure announces that Texas is the next state in its strategic growth plan for 2020, with its first office opening in Dallas in May. We Insure is an innovative, independent insurance solution that gives agents access to top carriers and full back-end support through a national insurance franchise opportunity.The company, which has been recognized by the franchise community for its franchise partner satisfaction ratings, recently hit a milestone with the opening of its 100th office. A key strategy in its successful expansion is We Insure’s world-class technology that extends to its carriers who have built systems to handle advanced quoting in multiple states seamlessly. We Insure partners with the most top-rated insurance carriers in the state of Texas.We Insure Dallas is owned and operated by Gregery Odell, an insurance industry leader with 32 years of experience, including as a managing director with a large captive agency in the Southwest and Western United States. “It’s exciting to be the first We Insure office in Texas,” Odell says. “We Insure clearly has a solid training and sales focus, strong support and vision for expansion, and they’ve created a genuine culture for franchise partners.”“We Insure is the insurance model of the future, serving customers better than today’s insurance industry model that hasn’t changed in 50 years,” says Phil Visali, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We Insure is different than any other offering out in the marketplace and is truly a one-stop shop. We perfected the franchise model in Florida and now we are ready to expand this turn-key franchise opportunity in the state of Texas.”Free from the constraints that weigh down major insurance companies, We Insure agents can serve as champions for their clients. We Insure is a trusted advisor for insurance options and provider of superior customer service. Clients also appreciate the competitive rates We Insure offers due to its strong relationships with the majority of carriers. The company leads the industry with expertly trained agency owners to help consumers understand complex insurance products in the marketplace.Chris Pflueger, Chief Development Officer of We Insure, stated, “Texas finally has a franchise model that’s competitive for customers, and offers a complete business model for agency owners. As a leader in the franchising, I have seen great business models and We Insure is the best I have seen in the insurance industry. I look forward to bringing this growth opportunity to business owners, as we move forward with the national expansion plans.”About We Insure Inc.We believe in the Power of WE. Our relationships with top-rated carriers give our customers the power to choose and the confidence of knowing they’re properly insured at premiums they can afford. WE partners with only the best insurance agency owners and provides them with extensive training. Our technologies and operational support allow agents to focus on servicing their customers’ insurance needs, while WE take care of the back-end support. When it comes to profitability, We Insure agency owners have a competitive advantage with our tested and proven business model. We Insure offers franchise opportunities nationwide. For more information about We Insure Inc., please visit weinsuregroup.com . Customers can also connect with We Insure at facebook.com/weinsureinc Franchise InquiriesChris PfluegerChief Development Officer855.483.3901chris.pflueger@weinsuregroup.comweinsurefrancise.comWe Insure DallasGregery Odell214.418.1248Greg.Odell@weinsuregroup.com6160 Warren Parkway, Suite 100Frisco, TX 75034



