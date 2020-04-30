Govt discusses law on military personnel deployment in external missions

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 30 - Angola's Cabinet Council Wednesday analysed the proposed law on the sending of Angolan military and paramilitary contingents to missions abroad.,

According to the press release, the draft law, expected to be submitted to the National Assembly for approval, lays down the principles and rules on deployment of military and paramilitary contingents abroad.

The communiqué of the meeting, chaired by the President João Lourenço, determines that the deployment of personnel should take place within the framework of the commitments assumed by Angola.

This includes participation in military or humanitarian missions in other countries in support for the peacekeeping and military and collective security cooperation.

The Wednesday's session also approved the “Organisation Modelo of the Mining Sector”, aimed to increase the efficiency in the sector and ensure better use of resources and financial flows essential for the development of the country.

The "Modelo" scraps bureaucracy and promoting increased production and tax revenue.

Still in the mining sector, the Council approved the creation of the National Agency for Mineral Resources, in charge of the regulation and inspection of geological-mining activities and related activities, under the terms of the Mine Code, and extinguished the National Iron Company of Angola , Ferrangol - EP

According to the press release, competencies have been delegated to the Ministers of Finance and Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, for the constitution of a liquidation commission that must carry out an inventory on the assets and liabilities of Ferrangol-EP, and their assets must be allocated to the newly created Agency.

The council also approved changes that allow Sonangol - E.P to maintain the abandonment funds until December 2020, when the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency will be in charge.

