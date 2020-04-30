DTE Electric to provide $30-$40 million in bill relief during peak summer usage months

Lower generation costs will enable DTE to pass along between $30 to $40 million in bill reductions to its electric customers for the months of June and July

This measure is a continuation of several recent DTE initiatives currently assisting customers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

DTE previously lowered natural gas prices for four consecutive months from November 2019 to February 2020

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy today announced that it is passing along between $30 to $40 million in bill relief to its electric utility customers for the months of June and July. DTE has leveraged its efficiency and lower fuel prices to significantly reduce the amount of money it spends on generation costs and is passing these savings on to its customers.

“We know that many Michiganders are experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Trevor Lauer, president of the electric company at DTE Energy. “That’s why we feel it is important to apply some relief for upcoming June and July bills to help ease some of the financial burdens being experienced by our customers and the communities we serve."

This $30 to $40 million bill relief initiative will complement DTE’s recently announced Personalized Service Protection program to help customers experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19. The service protection program helps ensure impacted customers can retain the energy service they need during this ongoing crisis. Some of the customized protections available to eligible customers include deposit waivers, payment extensions and flexible repayment options.

DTE’s COVID-19 Response Efforts

This bill relief effort and Personalized Service Protection program are the latest in a series of recent actions DTE has taken to help its customers during the COVID-19 crisis. Other actions include:

Extending coverage through June 1, 2020 for customers enrolled in its low-income and senior shutoff protection programs

Extending its 30-day medical hold policy to help low-income customers who are physically exposed, infected or quarantined by the COVID-19 virus (including influenza)

Providing business customers with guidance on resources available to them through state and federal agencies via its COVID-19 business support site

Providing energy efficiency guidance to customers spending more time at home, with easy, low- or no-cost steps that can immediately reduce usage and costs

Encouraging customers to download the free DTE Insight app which helps monitor energy use and take actions to reduce usage, and thereby lower bills

Stressing the benefits of its safe and convenient ways to manage accounts – such as eBill, AutoPay, mobile payment and other programs

More information on the Personalized Service Protection program, as well as DTE’s other initiatives in response to COVID-19 can be found at dteenergy.com/covid19.

Across our communities, the DTE Energy Foundation has donated more than 800,000 respiratory masks to first responders and medical professionals, with a goal of ultimately distributing 2 million masks. In the first month of the crisis, the Foundation supported one million meals, basic needs for 100,000 families and helped 400 small businesses with grants. The Foundation also launched a matching grant program for the Michigan Association of United Ways and Michigan Action that has resulted in nearly $1 million in public donations to-date. In addition, the Foundation is matching donations by DTE Energy employees, contractors and retirees to nonprofits across Michigan, including faith-based organizations.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

About DTE Energy Foundation

The DTE Energy Foundation is the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy, continuing the legacy of community support and involvement of its electric and natural gas utilities, which serve 2.2 million electric customers in Southeast Michigan and 1.3 million natural gas customers in Michigan. In 2019, the DTE Energy Foundation provided grant support to hundreds of non-profits throughout the company's service territories. As one of Michigan's leading corporate citizens, DTE Energy is a force for growth and prosperity in communities across Michigan in a variety of ways, including philanthropy, volunteerism and economic progress. Visit DTEFoundation.com to learn more.

