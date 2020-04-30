Upcoming First Advantage Webinars to Address Screening Concerns During COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

First Advantage , the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions



WHAT:

Will host two webinars addressing legal concerns around screening during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

WHEN:

“COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Background Screening Requirements” will take place on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

“Legal Eagles Answer Your Questions” is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

WHERE:

To register for the May 5 webinar, click here .

To register for the May 12 webinar, click here .

DETAILS:

The COVID-19 global pandemic has impacted almost every aspect of personal and professional life. For employers, the evolving circumstances have led to new questions about background screening requirements that need answers now. During two upcoming webinars, First Advantage will seek to provide guidance and support those looking to minimizing hiring and retention risks during the crisis.

“COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Background Screening Requirements”

In this session, Rochelle Vargas of First Advantage will join Audrey Weinstein and Michelle Jacobi, both Of Counsel at Hickey Smith LLP, to discuss changing dynamics influencing healthcare screening. The topics covered will include temporary state revisions of certain background screening requirements, provisional privacy and security-related changes to HIPPA issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and more.

This webinar is scheduled for May 5 at 1:00 p.m. ET. To register, click here .

“Legal Eagles Answer Your Questions”

During this webinar, Bret Jardine, General Counsel at First Advantage, will sit down with Pamela Devata, Partner at Seyfarth Shaw, and Monserrat Miller, Partner at Arnall Golden Gregory, to cover the audience’s pressing legal concerns related to screening. Attendees are encouraged to bring questions and will benefit from the panel’s insights into how to navigate today’s legal landscape.

The discussion will take place on May 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET. To register, click here .

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Elisabeth Warrick First Advantage +1-732-706-0123, ext. 711 elisabeth.warrick@fadv.com



