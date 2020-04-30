FTD® and Homesick Announce New Collection Just in Time for Mother's Day

/EIN News/ -- DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTD, LLC, a leader in the floral industry for more than a century, and home fragrance brand, Homesick, have come together to offer an exclusive collection for Mother’s Day featuring some of FTD’s most-loved bouquets alongside Homesick’s Thank You, Mom candle.



The FTD x Homesick Collection, available now at www.ftd.com/homesick, combines FTD's refined floral design expertise with Homesick’s evocative fragrances that celebrate the people, places and moments that matter most. The introductory collection features two curated floral bouquets. Each bouquet is paired with a Thank You, Mom candle so beautifully presented you can even skip the wrapping paper! The packaging includes blank spaces to personalize a note to Mom and represents, “freshly trimmed flowers on the kitchen table, the smell of breakfast sizzling on Sunday, and a house made a home because of Mom.”

"We chose to partner with FTD because, like us, they love to help people celebrate the people and moments that matter most,” said Homesick COO and General Manager, Brandon Park. "Whether you’re forced to spend Mother’s Day apart, are currently living in the family home, or want to help the kids say thank you during lockdown, the FTD x Homesick Collection is here to help you show your appreciation for Mom in a thoughtful and personalized way."

To order the FTD x Homesick Collection, please visit www.ftd.com/homesick.

About FTD

FTD has been a leader in the floral industry for over a century. We are a private equity-backed company with one of the largest florist networks in the world, supported by the iconic Mercury Man® logo displayed in over 30,000 floral shops in more than 125 countries. We partner with local florists to hand-craft floral arrangements available for same-day delivery on FTD.com and ProFlowers.com . In addition to delivering flowers, we support locally-owned retail florists by providing technology, marketing, and digital services to members of our florist network. For all of life’s occasions and everyday moments, visit FTD.com , ProFlowers.com and ProPlants.com , and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @ftdflowers. We love helping our customers #saymorewithflowers.

About Homesick

Founded in 2016, Homesick creates authentic, hand-poured products that draw on the power of scent to evoke treasured memories of people, places, and moments. Each fragrance is extensively researched and developed by our team of storytellers, perfume chemists, and chandlers in collaboration with passionate communities. Made from a natural soy wax blend with premium cotton wicks and custom fragrance oils, our candles are non-toxic and contain no lead, plastics, paraben, petroleum or phthalates.

Smiles & Sunshine with Thank You, Mom Candle ($72.00) Send a sunny splash of color and brighten Mom’s day with this vibrant bouquet of 10 Peruvian lilies, mixed with 6 multi–colored roses. Each stem of Peruvian lily has multiple blooms and is sure to warm her heart. Mixed Roses with Thank You, Mom Candle ($65.00) Hand gathered in select floral farms to offer Mom a bouquet that brings brilliant color to her special day. This bouquet includes mixed roses and an assortment of lush greens.



