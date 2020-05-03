NYC Independent Film Festival goes digital

Logo NYC Independent Film Festival Eerie Fairy Tales by Mart Sander How Countries Fight Wars by Thomas Loopstra The Flying Circus

European filmmakers at 11th edition NYC Independent Film Festival

Check the festival website for the screening schedule.” — Dennis Cieri, founder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the lockdown situation in New York City the 11th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will go digital. That wil happen in the first week of June, from June 1 to June 7. Brand new films and interviews with filmmakers will be streamed, following a specific time table, which will be published on the festival website soon.For a long time the organizers hoped to be able to organise the New York City Independent Film Festival at its traditional venue the Producers Club on 44th Street in Manhattan. But it turned out the Corona crisis will last much longer than foreseen and all the uncertainty surrounding it may cause filmmakers to rethink their travel plans and people from New York to rethink their attendance to the festival.,,That's why we have decided to turn to a complete digital festival," says Dennis Cieri, founder of the NYC Independent Film Festival. ,,We were granted permission by many filmmakers to stream their film on a special website."The films will be streamed once from June 1st to June 7th 2020. The screening will be on Bingewave following a schedule that is published on the festival website. Bingewave is a pop-up theater model of a website where annually thousands of films are being released. Turning your home space into a movie venue.Among the films there will also numerous interviews with film directors and producers from around the world to offer the Q&A's that make the festival famous and loved for.Every year there are hundreds of international filmmakers who contribute to the festival. This year European filmmakers have a big part in that. Here are some of the titles of their films that you will be able to see at the NYC Independent Film Festival.#SHOOTMENOT (Greece)A girl trying to get a selfie on a bridge, asks a guy who is ready to jump, to help her. She is fascinated by the exclusivity of the live event and broadcasts the last moments of the guy to social media.EERIE FAIRY TALES (Estonia)An anthology of bizarre, fantastic and spooky tales from the past, present and future, dealing with curses, witches, perfect crime and unsolved mysteries.HOW COUNTRIES FIGHT THEIR WARS (Netherlands)This animation short shows you 10 different countries with a stereotyping image of their respective armies and ways of warfare. The film mocks the insanity of warfare and the many contrasts that exist between the various armed forces. With an overall "dark humor" sauce.MY FRIEND, THE MAYOR (Netherlands)Among the first to be hit by the AIDS epidemic in the 1980’s, Sean Strub’s political ambitions took a backseat as he struggled to survive. Now 60, he is running for mayor of a conservative town in Pennsylvania. How will this liberal, openly gay ex-New Yorker fare in a rural community that voted for Donald Trump? My Friend, The Mayor follows his two-month campaign through to its nail-biting finish.NEVER GIVE UP (Malta)In 2014 Mekon had to flee Nigeria after his parents were murdered. Director Jonathan Schörnig is currently on a documentary about five refugees and their experiences, which begun in connection with this short film Never Give Up.PORTRAITIST (Luxemburg)A grandfather at the edge of despair is called to care for his dying granddaughter. Through art, he kindles a relationship with her that brings beauty to the darkness in their lives.RESIDUAL MINORITY (Ireland)Humans, animals and their environment are mutually dependent. The rare cattle in this film are part of a collective cultural identity that is under threat of dying out.They symbolise the possibility of a resistance against individualistic, competitive economic order and are part of an ethical and humane residual minority.THE FLYING CIRCUS (Kosovo)A troupe of actors from Kosovo weigh the risks of illegally crossing the border into Albania in the hope of meeting their idol, Monty Python’s Michael Palin.WINDOWS, WINDOWS (Poland)Poetic story set in the abstract background telling a universal tale of yearnings, hounding memories and quest for love. Villages gripped by fear, families running for their lives, special ops assembled to fight the unstoppable force terrorising the countryside. And the villain- rebellious, ever evading wood grouse. It strikes from hiding and disappears never to be found. Amidst the horrors sits Wojtek in his post atop a hunting box trying to spot the bloodthirsty beast.



