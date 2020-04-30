Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 30th April 2020 11:00 AM

Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases -124

Total number of deaths - 7

Active New Cases - 8

Active cases at Isolation Centres - 96

Cumulative recoveries - 21

Number currently in quarantine - 1,166

Number discharged from quarantine - 1,448



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.