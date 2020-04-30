There were 853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,857 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 30th April 2020 11:00 AM

Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases -124

Total number of deaths - 7

Active New Cases  - 8

Active cases at Isolation Centres - 96

Cumulative recoveries - 21

Number currently in quarantine - 1,166

Number discharged from quarantine - 1,448

