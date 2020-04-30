Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 30th April 2020 11:00 AM
Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases -124
Total number of deaths - 7
Active New Cases - 8
Active cases at Isolation Centres - 96
Cumulative recoveries - 21
Number currently in quarantine - 1,166
Number discharged from quarantine - 1,448Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
