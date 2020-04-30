Micellar Casein Market is posed to reach US$ 1,050 Mn globally by end of 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micellar casein contains five casein types in a natural globular structure that include, alpha casein, beta casein, delta casein, gamma casein, and kappa casein. Curds of milk are a major source of casein protein. The protein offers greater strength and endurance, better muscle gains, and improved metabolic rates.

The global micellar casein market is projected to reach around US$ 1,050 Mn by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Market Drivers:

Increasing health awareness and high number of gym goers is expected to propel growth of the global micellar casein market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association, over 71.5 million consumers utilized U.S. health clubs in 2018.

Moreover, increasing number of health club facilities is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to the International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association, the number of health club facilities in the U.S. increased from 38,477 in 2017 to 39,570 in 2018.

Market Opportunities:

R&D in micellar casein is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global micellar casein market. For instance, in July 2018, researchers from China Agricultural University, China, reported investigating the effect of trisodium citrate on the textural properties and microstructure of acid-induced, transglutaminase-treated micellar casein gels.

Increasing production of cow milk is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to National Dairy Development Board, India, milk production in India increased from 178.3 million tons in 2017-18 to 187.7 million tons in 2018-19.

Market Restraints:

Increasing preferences for natural or plant-derived proteins and fluctuating milk prices are expected to hinder growth of global micellar casein market.

Key Takeaways:

Among type, micellar casein concentrate dominated the global micellar casein market in 2019 with a 71.2% of market share in terms of revenue, followed by micellar casein isolate. Miscellar casin concentrate offers various health benefits such as high protein content and composition, low fat, high in calcium and has superior emulsification properties. Also, miscellar casin concentrate has various application in processed cheese, ready to drink beverages, coffee, protein bars, supplements and baked products. Hence, growing application of micellar proteins in the production of low-cheese and ready to drink beverages is driving the growth of this segment.

Among application, dairy beverages dominated the global micellar casein market in 2018 with a 25% of market share in terms of revenue, followed by nutritional powders & bars and beverages & smoothies, respectively.

North America dominated the global micellar casein market in 2018 and accounted for 40% of market share in terms of revenue, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This is attributed to growing dairy industry in this region. According to the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC), the U.S. produced 93.4 metric tons of milk in 2014. The production was triple the volume of New Zealand and Australia combined.

Market Trends:

In October 2019, NIZO, a contract research and contract manufacturing company headquartered in the Netherlands, held the 11th NIZO Dairy Conference Milk Protein Functionality. The conference discussed cheese-making techniques using various approaches such as microltration and the use of micellar casein.

Startup are focused on using novel methods to develop micellar casein. For instance, in June 2019, New Culture, a startup based in the U.S. focused on developing cow cheese using fermentation process to create casein and not cow-milk, announced raising US$ 3.5 million.

Competitive Section

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

The Milky Whey, Inc.

Protein Co.

Havero Hoogwegt B.V.

Idaho Milk Products, Inc.

Milk Specialties Global

Ascent Protein

AMCO Proteins

Ingredia SA

Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc.

Nutrimed Healthcare Private Limited

FrieslandCampina Domo

Key Developments

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

January 2020: Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S started its new modern innovation center for the ingredients business in Denmark

Ascent Protein

January 2019: Ascent Protein, a sports nutrition company offering Ascent Native Fuel Micellar Casein, announced that the company is now the Official Performance Nutrition Partner of Renaissance Periodization, diet and training programs provider

Taxonomy (Scope, segments)

By Application

Beverages & Smoothies

Clinical Nutrition

Bakery

Meat Product

Nutritional Powders & Bars

Protein Fortification

Dairy Beverages

Supplements

Infant Nutrition

Fresh Dairy Products

Cheese

Others

By Type

Micellar Casein Isolate

Micellar Casein Concentrate

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

