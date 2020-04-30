Medtronic Gives $1 Million in Product Donations to Insulin for Life to Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

/EIN News/ -- Sensors, Infusion Sets and Reservoirs Donated to Organization Will Support Continuity of Therapy for People with Diabetes on Pump Therapy Experiencing Financial Hardships Due to COVID-19

DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced a $1 million product donation to Insulin for Life USA to support COVID-19 relief efforts. Medtronic will donate sensors, infusion sets and reservoirs, which will be distributed by Insulin for Life USA to patients on insulin pump therapy experiencing financial hardships as a result of COVID-19. Insulin for Life USA, with support from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, will provide these supplies to approximately 15 diabetes clinics across the U.S. that serve people in need living with type 1 diabetes. Insulin for Life USA is a non-profit that supports continuity of therapy for people living with diabetes who otherwise would go without these critical and often life-saving supplies.

“Our hearts go out to all those who are suffering losses due to this pandemic. We know how challenging this situation has been on the diabetes community given the uncertainty that it brings — particularly to those experiencing job losses or financial hardships as a result of this situation,” said Sean Salmon, president for the Diabetes Group at Medtronic. “Concerns about continuity of therapy create an additional layer of anxiety during a time that is already stressful, and we hope these contributions will provide some relief to those who need it most during this truly difficult time.”

This donation to Insulin for Life USA expands on Medtronic’s holistic philanthropic efforts that focus in part on continuity of therapy initiatives through ongoing product and monetary donations to non-profit organizations including CR3 Diabetes Association, Inc., Diabetes Will’s Way, and American Board for Child Diabetics. In addition to these efforts, Medtronic employees are encouraged to give back to the communities in which they live and work through volunteer hours and charitable contributions, which are now matched 2:1 through the Medtronic Foundation to amplify the impact of these donations where employees feel the need is greatest. The company match was increased earlier this month to elevate the COVID-19 response, empowering Medtronic employees to identify local needs and direct resources to their communities.

“We recognize that this is a time of great need across many communities and we are leaning in to offer support where we can. This includes developing an inclusive offering of programs to assist customers experiencing hardships. We are encouraging customers that need this additional support to leverage the flexible payment plans and financial assistance programs we offer,” said Salmon. “Our teams are committed to supporting our customers with the empathy and compassion they need at this time given how much they entrust us with their diabetes management needs.”

About the Diabetes Group at Medtronic ( www.medtronicdiabetes.com )

Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and production, as well as demand for our offerings, competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of medical products, government regulation and general economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K of the Company, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words, such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “looking ahead,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and similar words or expressions, the negative or plural of such words or expressions and other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Medtronic does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements or any of the information contained in this press release, including to reflect future events or circumstances.

