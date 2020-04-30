eXp Realty Announces April ICON Agents
Honorees Recognized for Achieving High Production Goals
/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company, today announced that 60 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for April 2020.
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award honors agents who achieve exceptional production goals and positively impact company culture. ICON status is reserved for agents who meet or exceed high production goals and operate in alignment with eXp Realty’s core values.
eXp Realty ICON agents for April 2020 are as follows:
- Jeff Arzonico, North Carolina
- Carmen and Matthew Bean, Texas
- Betsy Birdsong, Louisiana
- Jennifer Briseno, Colorado
- Kevin Carnes, South Carolina and North Carolina
- Peter Carpenter, Alaska
- Nicole Charles, Wisconsin
- Deanna Chavez, Texas
- Corina Cisneros, New Hampshire
- MyLee Corona, Kentucky
- Joe DiRaffaele, Nevada
- Melissa Doga, Louisiana
- Aaron Dulmage, Alberta
- Zachary Fauver, Virginia
- Jamie Flanagan, Nebraska
- Lisa Flores, Texas
- Rodney Forrest, Indiana
- Tracy Gagne, Massachusetts
- Ryan Gattermeir, Missouri
- John Giacobbe, Texas
- Frank Goswitz, Tennessee
- Carl Gresen, Florida
- Tim and Leslie Grubbs, Texas and Colorado
- Kyle Handy, Texas
- Christina Harmon, Texas
- Lesley Hodge Perreault, Kansas
- Steven Hueter, Arizona
- Garrett Huffman, Michigan
- Ashley Hutson, Arizona
- Darren James, Louisiana
- Cindy Jenkins, Florida and Nevada
- Lainey Jones, Tennessee
- Laird Knight, West Virginia
- James Knull, Alberta
- Ryan and Esther Leonard, Michigan
- Tim Macy, Texas
- Basil and Malina Malouf, Georgia
- Jeffrey McIntyre, Michigan
- Joline Millon, Alaska
- Cong Nguyen , Texas
- Erica Osborne, Michigan
- Ian Palast, Nevada
- Bree Phillips, Oregon
- Troy Puste, Michigan
- Rick and Vanessa Raanes, Texas
- Tomasz Racult, New York
- Robin Raiff, Florida
- Paul Saperstein, Florida
- Stacy Saxon, Texas
- Kris Schumacher, Kansas
- Richard Scola, North Carolina
- Michael Swift and Clara Decker, Missouri
- JD Tomlin, Texas
- Toby Tong, California
- David Torgerson, Montana
- Katie Uei, Alaska
- Jeffrey Whitespeare, Texas
- Jesse and Sheila Williams, Pennsylvania
- Jason Witte, Arizona
- Sean Work, California
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production, cultural and event attendance goals. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification and benefit details are available in the ICON Program Overview.
About eXp Realty
eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also owns VirBELA.
eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company with more than 28,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.
VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com.
Connect with eXp World Holdings and its companies: https://expworldholdings.com/social.
