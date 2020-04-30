Mapbox Software Now Available on Carahsoft GSA Schedule 70 and NASA SEWP V Contract for Faster Government Procurement

Cloud-Native Mapping Platform Now Available to Public Sector

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C. and RESTON, Va., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mapbox, the leading live location platform for mapping, navigation, visualization and augmented reality, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Mapbox’s Master Government Aggregator™, making the company’s cloud-native mapping platform available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule 70, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts and the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) cooperative purchasing contract in addition to the company’s reseller partners.

Mapbox is a scalable enterprise mapping, visualization and dissemination platform that enables organizations to build powerful, dynamic and impactful web and mobile mapping applications. The platform is optimized for government developer teams who need a scalable, cloud-native mapping platform with 99.9 percent guaranteed uptime. Whether working online or on-premise, Mapbox offers rich capability for mapping, search and navigation for all web and mobile applications. The platform is updated live from billions of sensors across the globe, helping the public sector support better mission performance. Mapbox provides the building blocks for developers to add mapping, search and navigation capabilities into their digital experiences and applications.

“We are excited that the Mapbox platform can now be purchased by our government customers faster than ever before,” said Paul Goodman, Head of Sales at Mapbox. “It has never been easier to put the most powerful geospatial technology available into the hands of government customers, giving them the advantage that only accurate, timely live location data can provide.”

Mapbox partnered with Carahsoft because the company has proven experience providing public sector customers with quick and simple procurement. In partnership with Carahsoft, Mapbox is able to provide customers:

● Thirty-minute response time to requests for quotes (RFQs)

● Simplified ordering procedures for quick turnaround times

● Ability to fulfill quote requirements and small business requirements through

Carahsoft’s network of trusted reseller partners

● Proven reporting and tracking capabilities

● Streamlined renewals process, prorating and co-term systems

“Carahsoft has been providing geospatial solutions to the public sector for more than 14 years, and we are excited to add Mapbox’s platform to our portfolio for government development teams looking to improve their digital experiences and service delivery with maps, search and navigation data,” said Lacey Wean, Manager of the Geospatial team at Carahsoft. “Mapbox’s open-source approach provides an additional level of customization for agency developers to better match the platform to their specific mission needs. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Mapbox to transform how the public sector leverages location data to better inform and serve their citizens and end users.”

The Mapbox cloud-native mapping platform is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule 70 GS-35F-0119Y, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, and NCPA cooperative purchasing contract. For more information, contact the Mapbox team at Carahsoft at (877) 722-8436 or Mapbox@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft provides an extensive geospatial solutions portfolio through its GSA Schedule, SEWP, and state and local contracts. By partnering with manufacturers, resellers, integrators and consulting partners, Carahsoft matches GIS, mapping, UAS and imaging products with AI, Machine Learning, cloud and security technology to bring best-of-breed geospatial solutions to meet public sector customers’ mission needs.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Mapbox, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Mapbox

Mapbox is the live location platform for over 1.6 million developers. Mapbox provides a global map, real-time traffic, location search and navigation via our APIs and SDKs. Our services power industry leaders, including Bosch, CNN, Facebook, General Electric, IBM, Instacart, Lonely Planet, Porsche, Snapchat, Tableau, Tinder, and The Weather Channel. Mapbox is the foundation for other platforms, letting enterprises analyze their data, drone companies publish flyovers, friends find each other, real estate sites visualize properties, satellite companies process cloud-free imagery, and insurance companies track assets. Founded in 2010, Mapbox has offices in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Berlin, Helsinki, Minsk and Shanghai. Learn more at Mapbox.com and follow our blog. Or follow us on Twitter.

