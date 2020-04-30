Niu Technologies to Release First Quarter 2020 Results on May 18, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), a leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2020 before the U.S market opens on Monday, May 18, 2020.



The company will conduct a conference call on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the results for the first quarter 2020.

What: Niu Technologies First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call When: 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, May 18, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Monday, May 18, 2020) Webcast: https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations

To join, please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the conference ID.

United States +1-866-519-4004 International +65-6713-5090 Hong Kong 800-906-601 Mainland China 400-620-8038 Conference ID 8826288

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers until May 25, 2020.

United States +1-855-452-5696 International +61-281-990-299 Hong Kong 800-963-117 Mainland China 400-602-2065 Conference ID 8826288

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations.

About Niu Technologies

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric bicycles and motorcycles. NIU has a product portfolio consisting of seven series, four e-scooter series, including NQi, MQi and UQi with smart functions and Gova, two urban commuter electric motorcycles series RQi and TQi, and a performance bicycle series, NIU Aero. Different series of products address the needs of different segments of modern urban residents and resolve the demands of different scenarios of urban travel, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Niu Technologies

Jason Yang

Investor Relations Manager

E-mail: ir@niu.com







