ChowNow Introduces Loyal Local Memberships, Uniting Diners and Restaurants in Mutual Support

New loyalty program invites diners to become members of their favorite local restaurants at a time when restaurants need support more than ever. ChowNow restaurant partners receive 100% of the program’s revenue and benefit from increased commission-free order volume.

ChowNow’s new Loyal Local Membership program allows diners to support their favorite restaurants by purchasing a one-year membership at bronze, silver, or gold membership levels. In return, members receive discounts of up to 25% on every order from the restaurant for an entire year. This win-win structure has a host of benefits:

Every dollar in membership fees goes to restaurants immediately

The relationship between diner and restaurant is strengthened

Restaurants’ reliance on third-party apps is reduced, avoiding outrageous commissions

Repeat ordering among members is incentivized over the course of an entire year

Over 670 restaurants have signed up for the new program in just two weeks, and 20 are now participating in a pilot program designed to fine tune the restaurant-to-diner marketing program ChowNow is launching to support the restaurants that take part.

“I’m excited about these new memberships,” said Daniele Barrick, owner of Scottish Bakehouse in Tisbury, Massachusetts. The restaurant has added 68 new members in just two weeks, resulting in over $6000 in new revenue from membership fees. “It’s a way for our regulars to feel like members of the Scottish Bakehouse family, and a way for us to continue serving our community while financially sustaining the business operations to make that possible.”

The impact of Covid-19 shutdown on restaurants is unprecedented. Restricted to takeout and delivery, restaurants have seen their revenue plunge overnight. In response, ChowNow has mobilized their entire operation to focus on developing and rolling out new products and programs for restaurants at record pace.

Unlike other third-party food ordering and delivery apps, ChowNow’s business model is focused on building and strengthening relationships between local, independent restaurants and their customers by powering restaurants’ online ordering systems and marketing programs for an affordable monthly fee. This sustainable model frees restaurants from the onerous commissions and hidden fees charged by most third-party delivery apps — many of whom charge restaurants commissions of up to 40% on each order while retaining ownership of all customer data, essentially hijacking restaurants’ customers while simultaneously siphoning off their profits.

“Keeping orders and revenue flowing is critical for local restaurants right now, but how we order matters more than ever. Loyal Local Members are making the choice to not only support a beloved local restaurant, but also to order in a way that avoids unscrupulous middlemen and their egregious commissions,” said ChowNow CEO Chris Webb. “It’s a mutual support system — a virtuous circle that benefits diner and restaurant alike.”

Diners can learn more about becoming a Loyal Local Member by visiting chownow.com/memberships . Restaurants interested in becoming part of the program can find out more by going to chownow.com/demo .

ChowNow powers branded online ordering systems for 14,000+ independent restaurants across the US and Canada — via restaurants’ own websites, on Facebook and Google, through ChowNow-created apps, and via ChowNow’s website — while also providing their restaurant partners key customer insights and marketing support. ChowNow does this for a reasonable monthly fee, without the predatory commissions charged by third-party ordering apps.

Using ChowNow allows diners to connect with the best independent restaurants in their communities to order takeout (and in some cases delivery) in a way that’s sustainable and fair to restaurants. For more information, visit www.chownow.com .

