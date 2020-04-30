Enviro-Serv Announces New Florida Operation Plans and Application to Obtain a Hemp Cultivation License From State Regulators

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Enviro-Serv, Inc. (USOTC: EVSV) (“EVSV”) is pleased to announce that we have successfully applied for a hemp cultivation license from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). Utilizing the Hemp Production Program online portal, our application was accepted within hours of the program's initial open enrollment period on April 27th, 2020. This is a major first step in the process that will allow our Florida hemp cultivation and production strategy to be realized.



Enviro-Serv, Inc. CEO Chris Trina stated, “In a previous press release from October 2018, we stated our objective to farm Hemp in Florida and we applaud FDACS for allowing new applicants into this growing industry. On early Monday morning, we were able to finally embark on the next chapter of our growth strategy. Obtaining the required cultivation license will enable us to execute the future of our hemp initiatives in Florida. By creating a new subsidiary under the name “Go Farm Hemp USA”, our vision includes multiple cultivation and production sites across our home state of Florida. Our team in Tampa has already identified two potential locations for farming: one in Jasper and another in Fort Pierce. By combining our Florida cultivation plans with our current Wisconsin hemp operations, I am confident we can maximize future shareholder value.”

Trina concluded by saying: “I am inspired by the direction that our team is taking during this difficult time in our nation. I would like to thank our shareholders for continuing to have confidence and patience with us as we transition into these new endeavors. As the hemp planting season commences, I look forward to providing additional updates in the coming weeks as they become available.”

COVID 19 UPDATE:

BOTH SUBSIDIARIES - “GO FARM HEMP” (AGRICULTURE) AND “ENVIROSERV PEST MANAGEMENT SERVICES” (PEST CONTROL MANAGEMENT) HAVE BEEN DEEMED ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES IN BOTH RESPECTIVE STATES WISCONSIN AND FLORIDA AND THEREFORE REVENUES AND BUSINESS PLANNING STRATEGIES HAVE NOT BEEN AFFECTED NEGATIVELY THUS FAR.

