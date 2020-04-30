Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union Promotes Vice President to Leadership Team

We Instill Confidence In Our Employees By Promoting From Within; Part of Our Ongoing Commitment To Extend Superior Services to Members

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union (www.sccfcu.org) recently announced the expansion of its leadership team with the promotion of Margaret Czyz to Vice President/Controller.



Margaret Czyz has been named County Federal’s newest Vice President. A veteran in the credit union industry and a longtime member of the County Federal Team, Margaret has spent more than three decades in the field and nearly four years with the organization as its Controller.

“It has always been a priority of County Federal’s to recognize employees that exemplify our values,” said Ie-Chen Cheng, Chief Financial Officer of County Federal. “Margaret has played an important part in developing and building our team. Her mentorship even extends outside of our department, which has led to better communication and collaboration across the organization. And with all the new initiatives and challenges on the horizon, I know she’ll be able to successfully guide them all.”

About Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union

For the past 70 years, Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union has been helping county, city, school employees and affiliated organizations with financial services to realize their dreams. In addition to maintaining a passionate commitment to provide knowledgeable financial solutions to its members, County Federal also maintains an extensive community outreach program, providing educational support through its scholarship program and dedicating time and resources to a variety of regional non-profit organizations and financial education initiatives. County Federal offers a comprehensive line of financial products and is committed to empowering, enriching and enhancing members’ financial lives.

