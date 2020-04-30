Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 30 April 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 1,408; of this one (1) of them is confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 131. The tests were conducted by The Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, International Clinical Laboratories, Tigray Health Research Institute, Amhara Public Health Institute, Adams Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Arsi University laboratory and Jigjiga University Laboratory. Furthermore, one person (from Addis Ababa) recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries fifty-nine (59). The Details of the case are presented below:

S. NO Citizenship Residence Age sex Travel history of abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 Ethiopian Bahir Dar 45 Female No Yes

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted 17,842 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 1,408 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 1 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center 67 Patients in intensive care 0 Newly recovered 1 Total recovered 59 Total deaths 3 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 131

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, washing hands with water and soap, covering your mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when in crowded areas, and maintaining physical distancing.



