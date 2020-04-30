Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 30 April 2020
The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 1,408; of this one (1) of them is confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 131. The tests were conducted by The Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, International Clinical Laboratories, Tigray Health Research Institute, Amhara Public Health Institute, Adams Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Arsi University laboratory and Jigjiga University Laboratory. Furthermore, one person (from Addis Ababa) recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries fifty-nine (59). The Details of the case are presented below:
|
S.
NO
|
Citizenship
|
Residence
|
Age
|
sex
|
Travel history of abroad
|
Contact with confirmed case
|
1
|
Ethiopian
|
Bahir Dar
|
45
|
Female
|
No
|
Yes
COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today
|
Total laboratory test conducted
|
17,842
|
Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours
|
1,408
|
Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours
|
1
|
Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center
|
67
|
Patients in intensive care
|
0
|
Newly recovered
|
1
|
Total recovered
|
59
|
Total deaths
|
3
|
Returned to their country
|
2
|
Total confirmed cases as of today
|
131
The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, washing hands with water and soap, covering your mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when in crowded areas, and maintaining physical distancing.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.