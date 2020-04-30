Fido supports Pflag Canada to keep the LGBTQ2S community connected through COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Tablets with free wireless data to enable virtual peer-to-peer support meetings, keep vulnerable Canadians connected



#FidoWithCare commitment to help raise awareness and funding for Pflag Canada

TORONTO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fido today announced a partnership with Pflag Canada to help keep vulnerable members of our communities safe and connected during the public health crisis.

For more than 30 years, Pflag Canada has been a safe haven and staple for so many Canadians, including individuals and the family members of those struggling with issues surrounding sexual or gender identity. As these uncertain times create heightened stress and anxiety for so many, the support provided through Pflag is needed now more than ever.

With in-person peer-to-peer support meetings paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pflag has faced challenges in providing its critical support services to members and families of the LGBTQ2S community. To support Pflag’s efforts to continue this important work, Fido is providing the organization with a donation of tablets, with 6 months of free data plans, to distribute amongst regional chapters throughout Canada. This is part of the company’s #FidoWithCare commitment to help its customers and communities at this critical time.

“Physical distancing doesn’t mean that help is out of reach. As a proud ally, Fido is partnering with Pflag Canada to help them provide peer-to-peer virtual support to LGBTQ2S communities. The connections they make are especially important right now,” said Nancy Audette, Vice-President and General Manager, Fido Wireless. “This is one way we can continue our commitment to keeping communities connected to the important services they need, while helping create a more inclusive and more tolerant environment for all of us.”

In addition to the donation of tablets and data plans, to help the organization raise awareness and expand its support and chapters across Canada, Fido will make a financial contribution to Pflag Canada with the help of Fido customers. For every click on the “You Click Fido Donates” button on the Fido.ca homepage, Fido newsletters or through Fido XTRA, Fido will donate $1, until we reach $150,000, to support Pflag Canada chapters from coast-to-coast-to-coast and promote their peer-to-peer support meetings. Building off their success in supporting LGBTQ2S communities in major cities across Canada, with this funding, Pflag is committed to increasing its presence by 10% within smaller communities across the country in 2020, with a focus on those situated in Northern Canada and the Territories.

“During these times of heightened anxiety and stress, Pflag’s peer-to-peer meetings are more important than ever for those struggling with any aspect of their own sexual or gender identity or that of a loved one,” said Omid Razavi, Director of Communications, Pflag. “Having Fido reach out to us during this pandemic with the understanding of our mission and willingness to assist is allowing us to continue to support our communities across Canada, through innovative and quick thinking digital means, that may not have been possible.“

Canadians who would like to make a contribution of any size to Pflag Canada can visit fido.ca/withcare. Donations, combined with Fido’s contribution, will help support the organization’s continued efforts to support Canadians in the LGBTQ2S community and their loved ones across Canada. In addition to supporting existing programs, donations will help Pflag to further their goal of opening more chapters in underserved communities throughout Canada in 2020 to provide vital support for these areas. For more information about Pflag Canada visit pflagcanada.ca/ .

About Pflag Canada

Pflag Canada is a national charitable organization, founded by parents who wished to help themselves and their family members understand and accept their LGBTQ2S children. We support these families through today, and give them hope for a better tomorrow. Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and two-spirited (LGBTQ2S) with families, friends, and allies, Pflag is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education, and advocacy.

About Fido

Fido connects Canadians to the things and people they love through its coast-to-coast LTE network that keeps up with them anytime. Known for keeping things simple and affordable, Fido offers plans that come loaded with data and benefits at a great price, including Fido XTRA, 5 Extra Hours of Data at no added cost every month and Data Overage Protection. Check us out at fido.ca , facebook.com/fidomobile, and instagram.com/fidomobile .

For further information:

Rogers: media@rci.rogers.com , 647-747-5118

Pflag: Omid Razavi, Director of Communications, 416-450-2884



