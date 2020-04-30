Peeks Social Announces Special Shareholder Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX.V: PEEK) (OTCQB: PKSLF) announces that a special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of PEEKS SOCIAL LTD. (the "Corporation" or “Peeks”) shall be held on June 29th , 2020 at 12:00p.m. (Toronto time) for the following purposes:

Change its name from “Peeks Social Ltd” to “Mii.tv Corp.” Inform shareholders that it is in best interest of the Corporation to change the financial year end from the current fiscal year end of February 28 to a calendar year end December 31 to normalize its financial reporting.

Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, Peeks will be following guidance as set out by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the “CSA”). As such the company is evaluating several options for the conduct of the Special Meeting in a virtual or hybrid format. Details of the format will be issued forthwith to shareholders well in advance of the meeting date.

Peeks Social Ltd. Mark Itwaru David Vinokurov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Investor Relations 416-815-7000 416-716-9281 mark@peeks.com davidv@peeks.com



