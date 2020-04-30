Ziopharm Oncology Announces Poster Presentations at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology Virtual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced that it will be presenting data from its Controlled IL-12 program, or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex (Ad+V), both as monotherapy and in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor (nivolumab) for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will be conducted virtually from May 29-31, 2020.

Poster Discussion Title: Controlled IL-12 in Combination with a PD-1 Inhibitor Subjects with Recurrent Glioblastoma Presenter: E. Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD Abstract: 2510 Poster #: 1 Session:

Central Nervous System Tumors Date:

Friday, May 29, 2020 Poster Presentations

Title: Survival of Subjects with Recurrent Glioblastoma Receiving Intratumoral Administration of Controlled IL-12 with Limited Exposure to Dexamethasone Abstract: 2564 Poster #: 55 Session: Central Nervous System Tumors Date: Friday, May 29, 2020 Title: Final results of Controlled IL-12 monotherapy in adults with grade III or IV gliomas Abstract: 3040 Poster #: 104 Session:

Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy Date:

Friday, May 29, 2020

These abstracts will be available on the ASCO website on May 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET. All posters, including poster discussions, will be available on the meeting website beginning Friday, May 29 at 8:00 am ET. A copy of the posters/presentations will also be made available on the Scientific and Medical Publications page of Ziopharm’s website.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm Oncology is an immuno-oncology company focused on developing end-to-end cost-effective solutions using its non-viral Sleeping Beauty platform for T-cell receptor (TCR) and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies and immune-stimulating gene therapy with Controlled interleukin 12 (IL-12). The Sleeping Beauty platform genetically modifies T cells with DNA plasmids to express TCRs to target neoantigens inside and outside hotspots for solid tumors and CAR to target CD19 for blood cancers using the Company’s “Rapid Personalized Manufacturing” to produce and release CAR-T as soon as the day after gene transfer. The Sleeping Beauty platform is being advanced in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Eden BioCell. The Company is also developing its Controlled IL-12 platform, or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat brain cancer, including in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," and "believes." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business and strategic plans, the availability of cash resources, the progress and timing of the Company's research and development programs, including the anticipated dates for the initiation, completion and readouts of its clinical trials and the Company’s expectations regarding the number of patients in its clinical trials. Although Ziopharm’s management team believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Ziopharm, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, changes in our operating plans that may impact our cash expenditures, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including whether any of Ziopharm’s product candidates will advance further in the preclinical research or clinical trial process, including receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to conduct clinical trials and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final approval from the U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies and for which indication; the strength and enforceability of Ziopharm’s intellectual property rights; competition from other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as risk factors discussed or identified in the public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by Ziopharm, including those risks and uncertainties listed in Ziopharm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Ziopharm with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release, and Ziopharm does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

Ziopharm Oncology Contact:

Chris Taylor

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Ziopharm Oncology

T: 617.502.1881

E: ctaylor@ziopharm.com



