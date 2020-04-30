ManTech Achieves Chief Learning Officer “LearningElite - Gold”

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) has won Chief Learning Officer magazine’s “2020 LearningElite - Gold,” an award honoring the nation’s finest employee Learning and Development programs.



“ManTech’s multi-pronged employee education program represents significant investment in our most important asset – great people,” said Jeff Brody, ManTech’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “Through their active participation in tuition-paid degree programs at Purdue University Global, thousands of technology and business courses on Skillsoft, and course work at our own industry-leading ManTech University, employees earn ‘The Gold’ of exciting careers at a company that is 100 percent committed to their professional advancement and future success.”

Sarah Kimmel, Vice President of research at Chief Learning Officer said, “I am quite impressed with the entire submission; however, the tactic that is the most elite is the amount of learning options available, such as certification preparation training, the partnership with Purdue Global, and having new employees attend MTU on their first day of employment. The amount of support and dedication to empower all employees to achieve their career goals is rare and refreshing.”

A panel of independent judges reviews and selects Chief Learning Officer LearningElite nominees based on five vital components of world-class employee education programs: learning strategy, commitment, execution, impact – and business performance results of an organization’s learning and development initiatives measured by the organization’s success.

