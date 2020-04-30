There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,831 in the last 365 days.

Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Income, Strong Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the first quarter 2020 of $87.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, as compared to the first quarter 2019 earnings of $113.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, and net income of $38.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2019. Excluding all non-core charges, our adjusted net income was $88.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2020, $74.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2019, and $90.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2019. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.

Valley adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard effective January 1, 2020 and recorded in first quarter 2020 a provision for credit losses of $34.7 million pre-tax, or $0.06 per share after-tax, including a reserve build under CECL of $29.9 million, or $0.05 per share after-tax, largely tied to COVID-19 impacts and loan growth.

Ira Robbins, CEO and President commented, "During these uncertain and challenging times, I am pleased to say that Valley remains one of the strongest and most reliable banks in the country, and we are more focused than ever before on serving the needs of our customers, associates and communities."  Robbins continued, "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have spent many tireless weeks supporting the implementation of the CARES Act and providing special assistance for customers. We are also actively providing additional support for our associates, including a special cash bonus to all hourly associates. I’m extremely proud of the commitment, flexibility and drive that our team has demonstrated to make a difference for our customers and communities. We are deeply committed to being a trusted partner and solution provider for our customers."

Valley is offering special financial assistance to support customers who are experiencing financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through April 26, 2020, Valley has processed approximately 3,600 consumer payment deferral requests, including approximately 750 related to residential mortgage loans. In addition, Valley has processed requests for approximately 1,100 mortgage loans serviced for others. From a commercial customer perspective, Valley has processed approximately 2,600 payment deferral requests. Valley is also a certified SBA lender and has dedicated significant additional staff and other resources to help our customers complete and submit their applications and supporting documentation for loans offered under the new Paycheck Protection Program, obtain SBA approval and receive funding as quickly as possible. Through the initial loan submission period ending on April 16, 2020, Valley facilitated $1.6 billion in assistance to its customers through this program.

Key financial highlights for the first quarter:

  • Loan Portfolio: Loans increased $728.9 million, or 9.8 percent on an annualized basis, to approximately $30.4 billion at March 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019. The increase was largely due to strong organic loan growth within the commercial real estate, commercial and industrial and residential loan categories. Additionally, we sold approximately $196 million of residential mortgage loans, including $30 million of pre-existing loans sold from our residential mortgage loan portfolio resulting in total pre-tax gains of $4.6 million in the first quarter 2020.
  • Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $266.4 million for the first quarter 2020 increased $26.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 largely due to a decline in our funding costs, a full quarter of margin results including our acquisition of Oritani Financial Corp. on December 1, 2019 and higher loan discount accretion partially caused by increased repayments. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.07 percent for the first quarter 2020 increased by 11 basis points from 2.96 percent for the fourth quarter 2019. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: During the first quarter 2020, the provision for credit losses for loans was $33.9 million.  Approximately 50 percent of the provision reflects the adverse economic conditions impacting Valley's economic forecast, including uncertainty regarding the benefits of government stimulus enacted, since the initial CECL adoption.  The remainder of the first quarter 2020 provision for credit losses for loans was primarily driven by loan growth and higher specific reserves associated with our taxi medallion loan portfolio.  Additionally, Valley recorded a $759 thousand provision for credit losses for held to maturity debt securities during the first quarter 2020.
  • Credit Quality: Net loan charge-offs totaled $4.8 million for the first quarter 2020 as compared to $5.6 million for the fourth quarter 2019. Non-accrual loans represented 0.68 percent and 0.31 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.  The increase in non-accrual loans reported at March 31, 2020 was largely related to non-performing purchased credit-impaired (PCI) loans which are now required to be reported as delinquent loans under the CECL accounting guidance effective January 1, 2020.  See the "Credit Quality" Section below for more details.
  • Non-interest Income: Non-interest income increased $3.3 million to $41.4 million for the first quarter 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 mainly due to an increase of $4.2 million in swap fee income from commercial loan customer transactions.  Swap fee income totaled $14.2 million and $10.0 million within other income for the first quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019, respectively.
  • Non-interest Expense: Non-interest expense decreased $40.5 million to $155.7 million for the first quarter 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 mainly due to the $32.0 million loss on extinguishment of debt recognized during the fourth quarter 2019 and a decline in Oritani merger related expenses.  Merger related expenses totaled $1.3 million and $15.1 million for the first quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019, respectively. The first quarter 2020 also included approximately $2.1 million of COVID-19 related expenses that largely consisted of the cash bonus accrual for hourly employees.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 50.75 percent for the first quarter 2020 as compared to 70.90 percent and 45.29 percent for the fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2019, respectively. Our adjusted efficiency ratio was 49.26 percent for the first quarter 2020 as compared to 52.43 percent and 54.79 percent for the fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2019, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
  • Income Tax Expense: The effective tax rate was 25.0 percent for the first quarter 2020 as compared to 49.2 percent for the fourth quarter 2019.  The decrease was mainly due to an $18.7 million provision for income taxes related to uncertain tax liability positions during the fourth quarter 2019.
  • Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), average shareholders’ equity (ROE) and average tangible shareholders' equity (ROTE) were 0.92 percent, 7.92 percent, and 11.84 percent for the first quarter 2020, respectively.  Annualized ROA, ROE and ROTE, adjusted for non-core charges, was 0.93 percent, 8.01 percent, and 11.97 percent for the first quarter 2020, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $266.4 million for the first quarter 2020 increased $46.5 million as compared to the first quarter 2019 and increased $26.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter 2019. The increase as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 was largely due to higher average loan balances and lower costs of interest-bearing liabilities, partly offset by lower yielding loans.  Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $20.0 million to $364.8 million for the first quarter 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 mainly due to a $2.0 billion increase in average loans and higher loan discount accretion partially caused by repayments. Interest expense of $98.5 million for the first quarter 2020 decreased $6.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 largely due to the overall lower cost of funds, partially offset by the interest cost associated with higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits and long-term borrowings.  In December 2019, we prepaid $635.0 million of long-term FHLB advances with a combined weighted average interest rate of 3.93 percent.

Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.07 percent for the first quarter 2020 increased by 9 basis points and 11 basis points from 2.98 percent and 2.96 percent for the first quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2019, respectively. The yield on average interest earning assets decreased by 6 basis points on a linked quarter basis mostly due to a decrease in the yield on loans. The yield on average loans decreased by 7 basis points to 4.44 percent for the first quarter 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 largely due to the repayment of higher yielding loans, partly offset by a $7.7 million increase in loan discount accretion in the first quarter 2020. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities decreased 24 basis points to 1.50 percent for the first quarter 2020 as compared to the linked fourth quarter 2019 due to both deposits and borrowings continuing to reprice at lower interest rates and the prepayment of the $635 million high cost FHLB advances in December 2019. Our cost of total average deposits was 1.07 percent for the first quarter 2020 as compared to 1.20 percent for the fourth quarter 2019.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Loans increased $728.9 million to approximately $30.4 billion at March 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019. The increase was mainly due to continued strong quarter over quarter organic growth in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, as well as stronger residential loan volumes during the first quarter 2020. During the first quarter 2020, we originated $148 million of residential mortgage loans for sale rather than held for investment and sold approximately $196 million, including $30 million pre-existing loans, from our residential mortgage loan portfolio. Residential mortgage loans held for sale totaled $58.9 million and $76.1 million at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Deposits. Total deposits decreased $168.8 million to approximately $29.0 billion at March 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019 largely due to a $1.2 billion net decrease in time deposits.  The decline in time deposits was mostly driven by an $825 million decrease in brokered CDs due to maturities during the first quarter and lower use of such deposits in our liquidity and loan funding management at March 31, 2020.  Savings, NOW and money market deposits and non-interest bearing deposits increased by $741.3 million and $240.7 million at March 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019, respectively. These increases were due to higher depositor balances most likely driven by the uncertainty in the financial markets, as well as a partial shift to more liquid funds for maturing retail CD customers. Total brokered deposits (consisting of both time and money market deposit accounts) were $3.4 billion at March 31, 2020 as compared to $4.1 billion at December 31, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 24 percent, 47 percent and 29 percent of total deposits as of March 31, 2020, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings increased by $1.0 billion and $683.2 million, to $2.1 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively at March 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019.  The increase in both short- and long-term borrowings was primarily driven by our  plan to increase our liquidity levels as an abundance of caution in the face of the escalating economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 31, 2020, the short-term borrowings mainly consisted of FHLB advances totaling $1.5 billion with weighted interest rates well below 1.0 percent and federal funds purchased totaling $457 million with a weighted average rate of 0.17 percent. Of the $1.5 billion in FHLB advances, $600 million were hedged with cash flow interest rate swaps as part of our interest rate risk management strategies during the first quarter 2020. In addition, during the first quarter 2020 Valley obtained $723 million of new long-term FHLB advances with maturities between three and five years at a combined weighted average rate of approximately 1.89 percent.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets. Prior to our adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2020, our past due loans and non-accrual loans discussed further below excluded purchased credit-impaired (PCI) loans. Under previous U.S. GAAP, the PCI loans (acquired at a discount that is due, in part, to credit quality) were accounted for on a pool basis and not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by Valley. Under the new CECL standard, Valley's PCI loan pools are accounted for as purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans on a loan level basis and, if applicable, reported in our past due and non-accrual loans at March 31, 2020.

Total non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO), other repossessed assets and non-accrual debt securities increased $116.1 million to $220.5 million at March 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019 largely due to an increase in non-accrual loans.  Non-accrual loans increased $112.9 million to $205.9 million at March 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019 largely due to non-accrual PCD loans totaling approximately $74.4 million being added to this category. The remaining increase was largely due to additional taxi medallion loans within the commercial and industrial category.  Non-accrual loans represented 0.68 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020.

Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased  $91.2 million to $159.4 million, or 0.52 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2020 as compared to $68.2 million, or 0.23 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2019 largely due to an increase in early stage delinquencies in most loan categories.  The increase was partly due to a few large commercial real estate loans, an uptick in residential mortgage delinquencies and PCD loans past due totaling approximately $18.2 million at March 31, 2020 being added to this category. Valley has worked with borrowers impacted by COVID-19 on forbearance, and as of April 26, 2020 had approximately 6,200 consumers and commercial borrowers in forbearance.  Valley will continue to work with customers seeking flexibility on loan terms and conditions due to the pandemic in accordance with prudent banking principles and bank regulatory guidance. In addition, Valley was proactive in securing financing through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program for its small business customers.

During the first quarter 2020, we continued to closely monitor our New York City and Chicago taxi medallion loans totaling $102.8 million and $7.0 million, respectively, within the commercial and industrial loan portfolio at March 31, 2020.  Due to continued negative trends in market valuations of the underlying taxi medallion collateral, a weak operating environment and uncertain borrower performance, the remainder of our previously accruing taxi medallion loans were placed on non-accrual status during the first quarter 2020. At March 31, 2020, the non-accrual taxi medallion loans totaling $109.8 million had related reserves of $56.8 million within the allowance for loan losses.

CECL Adoption. Valley adopted the CECL accounting standard effective January 1, 2020 and recorded an $100.4 million increase to its allowance for credit losses, including reserves of $61.6 million related to PCD loans.  For PCD loans, the allowance for credit losses recorded is recognized through a gross-up that increases the amortized cost basis of loans with a corresponding increase to the allowance for credit losses, and therefore results in no impact to shareholders' equity.  The remaining increase to the allowance for credit losses of $38.8 million is offset in shareholders' equity and deferred tax assets.

For regulatory capital purposes, in connection with the Federal Reserve Board’s final interim rule as of April 3, 2020, 100 percent of the CECL Day 1 impact to shareholders' equity equaling $28.2 million after-tax will be deferred over a two-year period ending January 1, 2022, at which time it will be phased in on a pro-rata basis over a three-year period ending January 1, 2025. Additionally, 25 percent of the first quarter 2020 reserve build (i.e., provision for credit losses less net charge-offs) will be phased in over the same time frame.  See the "Capital Adequacy" section below for more information regarding our capital ratios.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019:

    March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
        Allocation       Allocation       Allocation
        as a % of       as a % of       as a % of
    Allowance   Loan   Allowance   Loan   Allowance   Loan
  Allocation*   Category   Allocation*   Category   Allocation*   Category
  ($ in thousands)
Loan Category:                      
Commercial and industrial loans $ 127,437     2.55 %   $ 104,059     2.22 %   $ 94,630     2.20 %
Commercial real estate loans:                      
  Commercial real estate 97,876     0.60 %   20,019     0.13 %   24,261     0.19 %
  Construction 13,709     0.79 %   25,654     1.56 %   23,501     1.62 %
Total commercial real estate loans 111,585     0.62 %   45,673     0.26 %   47,762     0.34 %
Residential mortgage loans 29,456     0.66 %   5,060     0.12 %   5,139     0.13 %
Consumer loans:                      
  Home equity 4,463     0.93 %   459     0.09 %   523     0.10 %
  Auto and other consumer 10,401     0.44 %   6,508     0.28 %   6,327     0.29 %
Total consumer loans 14,864     0.52 %   6,967     0.24 %   6,850     0.25 %
Allowance for loan losses 283,342     0.93 %   161,759     0.55 %   154,381     0.63 %
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 10,019         2,845         4,580      
Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 293,361         $ 164,604         $ 158,961      
Allowance for credit losses for                      
loans as a % loans     0.96 %       0.55 %       0.63 %
                         
* CECL was adopted January 1, 2020. Prior periods reflect the allowance for credit losses for loans under the incurred loss model.

Our loan portfolio, totaling $30.4 billion at March 31, 2020, had net loan charge-offs totaling $4.8 million for the first quarter 2020 as compared to $5.6 million and $5.3 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2019, respectively.  Gross loan charge-offs related to taxi medallion loans totaled $1.3 million, $2.9 million and $1.3 million for the first quarter 2020, fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2019, respectively.

During the first quarter 2020, we recorded a $33.9 million provision for credit losses for loans as compared to $5.4 million and $8.0 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and the first quarter 2019, respectively. The increase in the first quarter 2020 provision as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 was mainly due to higher reserves recorded under CECL due to forecasted credit deterioration due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and loan growth, as well as higher specific reserves for non-accrual taxi medallion loans.

The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 0.96 percent, 0.55 percent and 0.63 percent at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. The increase at March 31, 2020 was largely due to the reserves related to PCD loans included in the Day 1 CECL adoption adjustment to the allowance for credit losses for loans and the reserve build under CECL during the first quarter 2020 related to the impact of COVID-19.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's regulatory capital ratios continue to reflect its well capitalized position. Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 leverage capital, and common equity Tier 1 capital ratios were 11.53 percent, 9.95 percent, 8.24 percent and 9.24 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2020. Valley's capital ratios at March 31, 2020 reflect the five-year transition provision to delay recognition of the full impact of the CECL Day 1 shareholders' equity adjustment and 25 percent of the first quarter reserve build under CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period.

Investor Conference Call

Valley will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time, today to discuss the first quarter 2020 earnings. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free (866) 354-0432 Conference ID: 7135108. The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qajw8rkk [edge.media-server.com] and archived on Valley's website through Friday, May 29, 2020. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $39 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations, including the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and the global economies, including business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures, specifically among our clients;
  • the impact of COVID-19 on our employees and our ability to provide services to our clients and respond to their needs;
  • potential judgments, claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation and regulatory and government actions, including as a result of our participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic or as a result of our action, or failure to implement or effectively implement, federal, state and local laws, rules or executive orders requiring that we grant forbearances or not act to collect our loans;
  • the impact of forbearances or deferrals we are required or agree to as a result of customer requests and/or government actions, including, but not limited to our potential inability to recover fully deferred payments from the borrower or the collateral;
  • damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent or trademark infringement, employment related claims, and other matters;
  • a prolonged downturn in the economy, mainly in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values within our market areas;
  • the inability to realize expected cost savings and synergies from the Oritani merger in amounts or in the timeframe anticipated;
  • the inability to retain Oritani customers;
  • higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations and case law;
  • the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with loan growth;
  • a material change in our allowance for credit losses under CECL due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;
  • the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;
  • greater than expected technology related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations; 
  • the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base, including our inability to achieve deposit retention targets under Valley's branch transformation strategy;
  • cyber-attacks, computer viruses or other malware that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems;
  • results of examinations by the OCC, the FRB, the CFPB and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;
  • our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;
  • unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other external events;
  • unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors; and
  • the failure of other financial institutions with whom we have trading, clearing, counterparty and other financial relationships.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.  Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

-Tables to Follow-

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2020   2019   2019
FINANCIAL DATA:          
Net interest income $ 265,339     $ 238,541     $ 218,648  
Net interest income - FTE (1) 266,383     239,615     219,925  
Non-interest income 41,397     38,094     107,673  
Non-interest expense 155,656     196,146     147,795  
Income tax expense 29,129     36,967     57,196  
Net income 87,268     38,104     113,330  
Dividends on preferred stock 3,172     3,172     3,172  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 84,096     $ 34,932     $ 110,158  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:          
Basic 403,519,088     355,821,005     331,601,260  
Diluted 405,424,123     358,864,876     332,834,466  
Per common share data:          
Basic earnings $ 0.21     $ 0.10     $ 0.33  
Diluted earnings 0.21     0.10     0.33  
Cash dividends declared 0.11     0.11     0.11  
Closing stock price - high 11.46     12.07     10.73  
Closing stock price - low 6.37     10.60     9.00  
CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL DATA: (2)          
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 85,061     $ 87,478     $ 71,764  
Basic earnings per share, as adjusted 0.21     0.25     0.22  
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.21     0.24     0.22  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:          
Net interest margin 3.06 %   2.95 %   2.96 %
Net interest margin - FTE (1) 3.07     2.96     2.98  
Annualized return on average assets 0.92     0.43     1.40  
Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity 7.92     4.01     13.35  
Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity (2) 11.84     5.98     20.29  
Efficiency ratio (3) 50.75     70.90     45.29  
CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: (2)          
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 0.93 %   1.03 %   0.93 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 8.01     9.53     8.83  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 11.97     14.23     13.42  
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 49.26     52.43     54.79  
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:        
Assets $ 38,097,364     $ 35,315,682     $ 32,296,070  
Interest earning assets 34,674,075     32,337,660     29,562,907  
Loans 29,999,428     27,968,383     25,254,733  
Interest bearing liabilities 26,215,578     24,244,902     22,344,028  
Deposits 28,811,932     26,833,714     24,782,759  
Shareholders' equity 4,408,585     3,804,902     3,394,688  


  As Of
BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands) 2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Assets $ 39,120,629     $ 37,436,020     $ 33,765,539     $ 33,027,741     $ 32,476,991  
Total loans 30,428,067     29,699,208     26,567,159     25,802,162     25,423,118  
Deposits 29,016,988     29,185,837     25,546,122     24,773,929     24,907,496  
Shareholders' equity 4,420,998     4,384,188     3,558,075     3,504,118     3,444,879  
                   
LOANS:                  
(In thousands)                  
Commercial and industrial $ 4,998,731     $ 4,825,997     $ 4,695,608     $ 4,615,765     $ 4,504,927  
Commercial real estate:                  
Commercial real estate 16,390,236     15,996,741     13,365,454     12,798,017     12,665,425  
Construction 1,727,046     1,647,018     1,537,590     1,528,968     1,454,199  
 Total commercial real estate 18,117,282     17,643,759     14,903,044     14,326,985     14,119,624  
Residential mortgage 4,478,982     4,377,111     4,133,331     4,072,450     4,071,237  
Consumer:                  
Home equity 481,751     487,272     489,808     501,646     513,066  
Automobile 1,436,734     1,451,623     1,436,608     1,362,466     1,347,759  
Other consumer 914,587     913,446     908,760     922,850     866,505  
 Total consumer loans 2,833,072     2,852,341     2,835,176     2,786,962     2,727,330  
Total loans $ 30,428,067     $ 29,699,208     $ 26,567,159     $ 25,802,162     $ 25,423,118  
                   
CAPITAL RATIOS:                  
Book value per common share $ 10.43     $ 10.35     $ 10.09     $ 9.93     $ 9.75  
Tangible book value per common share (2) 6.82     6.73     6.62     6.45     6.26  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.31 %   7.54 %   6.73 %   6.71 %   6.63 %
Tier 1 leverage capital 8.24     8.76     7.61     7.62     7.58  
Common equity tier 1 capital 9.24     9.42     8.49     8.59     8.53  
Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.95     10.15     9.30     9.43     9.38  
Total risk-based capital 11.53     11.72     11.03     11.39     11.37  


  Three Months Ended
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
($ in thousands) 2020   2019   2019
Allowance for credit losses for loans          
Beginning balance $ 164,604     $ 164,770     $ 156,295  
Impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 (4) 37,989          
Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans 61,643          
Beginning balance, adjusted 264,236     164,770     156,295  
Loans charged-off (5):          
Commercial and industrial (3,360 )   (5,378 )   (4,282 )
Commercial real estate (44 )        
Residential mortgage (336 )       (15 )
Total Consumer (2,565 )   (2,700 )   (2,028 )
Total loans charged-off (6,305 )   (8,078 )   (6,325 )
Charged-off loans recovered(5):          
Commercial and industrial 569     389     483  
Commercial real estate 73     1,166     21  
Construction 20          
Residential mortgage 50     53     1  
Total Consumer 794     886     486  
Total loans recovered 1,506     2,494     991  
Net charge-offs (4,799 )   (5,584 )   (5,334 )
Provision for credit losses for loans 33,924     5,418     8,000  
Ending balance $ 293,361     $ 164,604     $ 158,961  
Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:          
Allowance for loan losses 283,342     161,759     154,381  
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 10,019     2,845     4,580  
Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 293,361     $ 164,604     $ 158,961  
Components of provision for credit losses for loans:          
Provision for credit losses for loans $ 33,851     $ 5,490     $ 7,856  
Provision for unfunded credit commitments (6) 73     (72 )   144  
Total provision for credit losses for loans $ 33,924     $ 5,418     $ 8,000  
Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to average loans 0.06 %   0.08 %   0.08 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans 0.96     0.55     0.63  


  As of
ASSET QUALITY: (7) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
($ in thousands) 2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Accruing past due loans:                  
30 to 59 days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 9,780     $ 11,700     $ 5,702     $ 14,119     $ 5,120  
Commercial real estate 41,664     2,560     20,851     6,202     39,362  
Construction 7,119     1,486     11,523         1,911  
Residential mortgage 38,965     17,143     12,945     19,131     15,856  
Total Consumer 19,508     13,704     13,079     11,932     6,647  
Total 30 to 59 days past due 117,036     46,593     64,100     51,384     68,896  
60 to 89 days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial 7,624     2,227     3,158     4,135     1,756  
Commercial real estate 15,963     4,026     735     354     2,156  
Construction 49     1,343     7,129     1,342      
Residential mortgage 9,307     4,192     4,417     3,635     3,635  
Total Consumer 2,309     2,527     1,577     1,484     990  
Total 60 to 89 days past due 35,252     14,315     17,016     10,950     8,537  
90 or more days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial 4,049     3,986     4,133     3,298     2,670  
Commercial real estate 161     579     1,125          
Residential mortgage 1,798     2,042     1,347     1,054     1,402  
Total Consumer 1,092     711     756     359     523  
Total 90 or more days past due 7,100     7,318     7,361     4,711     4,595  
Total accruing past due loans $ 159,388     $ 68,226     $ 88,477     $ 67,045     $ 82,028  
Non-accrual loans:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 132,622     $ 68,636     $ 75,311     $ 76,216     $ 76,270  
Commercial real estate 41,616     9,004     9,560     6,231     2,663  
Construction 2,972     356     356         378  
Residential mortgage 24,625     12,858     13,772     12,069     11,921  
Total Consumer 4,095     2,204     2,050     1,999     2,178  
Total non-accrual loans 205,930     93,058     101,049     96,515     93,410  
Other real estate owned (OREO) 10,198     9,414     6,415     7,161     7,317  
Other repossessed assets 3,842     1,276     2,568     2,358     2,628  
Non-accrual debt securities (8) 531     680     680     680      
Total non-performing assets $ 220,501     $ 104,428     $ 110,712     $ 106,714     $ 103,355  
Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 48,024     $ 73,012     $ 79,364     $ 74,385     $ 73,081  
Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.68 %   0.31 %   0.38 %   0.37 %   0.37 %
Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 1.20 %   0.54 %   0.71 %   0.63 %   0.69 %
Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans 137.59 %   173.83 %   160.17 %   160.71 %   165.27 %


NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1 ) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.
(2 ) This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Valley's financial results. Specifically, Valley provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-core operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Valley's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Valley strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.


  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2020   2019   2019
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders:          
Net income, as reported $ 87,268     $ 38,104     $ 113,330  
Less: Gain on sale leaseback transactions (net of tax)(a)         (55,707 )
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt (net of tax)     22,992      
Add: Losses on securities transaction (net of tax) 29     26     23  
Add: Severance expense (net of tax)(b)         3,433  
Add: Tax credit investment impairment (net of tax)(c)         1,757  
Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)(d) 936     10,861      
Add: Income tax expense (e)     18,667     12,100  
Net income, as adjusted $ 88,233     $ 90,650     $ 74,936  
Dividends on preferred stock 3,172     3,172     3,172  
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 85,061     $ 87,478     $ 71,764  
__________          
(a)  The gain on sale leaseback transactions is included in gains on the sales of assets within other non-interest income.
(b)  Severance expense is included in salary and employee benefits expense.
(c)  Impairment is included in the amortization of tax credit investments.
(d)  Merger related expenses are primarily within salary and employee benefits expense, professional and legal fees, and other expense.
(e)  Income tax expense related to reserves for uncertain tax positions.
Adjusted per common share data:          
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 85,061     $ 87,478     $ 71,764  
Average number of shares outstanding 403,519,088     355,821,005     331,601,260  
Basic earnings, as adjusted $ 0.21     $ 0.25     $ 0.22  
Average number of diluted shares outstanding 405,424,123     358,864,876     332,834,466  
Diluted earnings, as adjusted $ 0.21     $ 0.24     $ 0.22  
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity:          
Net income, as adjusted $ 88,233     $ 90,650     $ 74,936  
Average shareholders' equity 4,408,585     3,804,902     3,394,688  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,460,988     1,256,137     1,160,510  
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,947,597     $ 2,548,765     $ 2,234,178  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 11.97 %   14.23 %   13.42 %
Adjusted annualized return on average assets:          
Net income, as adjusted $ 88,233     $ 90,650     $ 74,936  
Average assets $ 38,097,364     $ 35,315,682     $ 32,296,070  
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 0.93 %   1.03 %   0.93 %


  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
($ in thousands) 2020   2019   2019
Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity:          
Net income, as adjusted $ 88,233     $ 90,650     $ 74,936  
Average shareholders' equity $ 4,408,585     $ 3,804,902     $ 3,394,688  
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 8.01 %   9.53 %   8.83 %
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity:          
Net income, as reported $ 87,268     $ 38,104     $ 113,330  
Average shareholders' equity 4,408,585     3,804,902     3,394,688  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,460,988     1,256,137     1,160,510  
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,947,597     $ 2,548,765     $ 2,234,178  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.84 %   5.98 %   20.29 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio:          
Non-interest expense, as reported $ 155,656     $ 196,146     $ 147,795  
Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax)     31,995      
Less: Severance expense (pre-tax)         4,838  
Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax) 1,302     15,110      
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 3,228     3,971     7,173  
Non-interest expense, as adjusted $ 151,126     $ 145,070     $ 135,784  
Net interest income 265,339     238,541     218,648  
Non-interest income, as reported 41,397     38,094     107,673  
Add: Losses on securities transactions, net (pre-tax) 40     36     32  
Less: Gain on sale leaseback transaction (pre-tax)         78,505  
Non-interest income, as adjusted $ 41,437     $ 38,130     $ 29,200  
Gross operating income, as adjusted $ 306,776     $ 276,671     $ 247,848  
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 49.26 %   52.43 %   54.79 %


  As of
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Tangible book value per common share:                  
Common shares outstanding 403,744,148     403,278,390     331,805,564     331,788,149     331,732,636  
Shareholders' equity $ 4,420,998     $ 4,384,188     $ 3,558,075     $ 3,504,118     $ 3,444,879  
Less: Preferred stock 209,691     209,691     209,691     209,691     209,691  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,458,095     1,460,397     1,152,815     1,155,250     1,158,245  
Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,753,212     $ 2,714,100     $ 2,195,569     $ 2,139,177     $ 2,076,943  
Tangible book value per common share $ 6.82     $ 6.73     $ 6.62     $ 6.45     $ 6.26  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:                
Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,753,212     $ 2,714,100     $ 2,195,569     $ 2,139,177     $ 2,076,943  
Total assets 39,120,629     37,436,020     33,765,539     33,027,741     32,476,991  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,458,095     1,460,397     1,152,815     1,155,250     1,158,245  
Tangible assets $ 37,662,534     $ 35,975,623     $ 32,612,724     $ 31,872,491     $ 31,318,746  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.31 %   7.54 %   6.73 %   6.71 %   6.63 %


(3 ) The efficiency ratio measures Valley's total non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus total non-interest income.
(4 ) The adjustment represents an increase in the allowance for credit losses for loans as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 effective January 1, 2020.
(5 ) Charge-offs and recoveries presented for periods prior to March 31, 2020 exclude loans formerly known as Purchased Credit-Impaired (PCI) loans.
(6 ) Periods prior to March 31, 2020, represent allowance and provision for letters of credit only.
(7 ) Past due loans and non-accrual loans presented in periods prior to March 31, 2020 exclude PCI loans. PCI loans were accounted for on a pool basis and are were not subject to delinquency classification.
(8 ) Represents impaired municipal bond security classified as available for sale presented at its carrying value.
 
SHAREHOLDERS RELATIONS
Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Tina Zarkadas, Assistant Vice President, Shareholder Relations Specialist, Valley National Bancorp, 1455 Valley Road, Wayne, New Jersey, 07470, by telephone at (973) 305-3380, by fax at (973) 305-1364 or by e-mail at tzarkadas@valley.com.



  March 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019
   (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 286,755     $ 256,264  
Interest bearing deposits with banks 718,260     178,423  
Investment securities:      
Equity securities 49,701     41,410  
Available for sale debt securities 1,749,842     1,566,801  
Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $1,552 at March 31, 2020) 2,315,481     2,336,095  
  Total investment securities 4,115,024     3,944,306  
Loans held for sale, at fair value 58,868     76,113  
Loans 30,428,067     29,699,208  
Less: Allowance for loan losses (283,342 )   (161,759 )
  Net loans 30,144,725     29,537,449  
Premises and equipment, net 332,503     334,533  
Lease right of use assets 278,080     285,129  
Bank owned life insurance 542,127     540,169  
Accrued interest receivable 107,353     105,637  
Goodwill 1,375,409     1,373,625  
Other intangible assets, net 82,686     86,772  
Other assets 1,078,839     717,600  
Total Assets $ 39,120,629     $ 37,436,020  
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing $ 6,951,073     $ 6,710,408  
Interest bearing:      
  Savings, NOW and money market 13,498,830     12,757,484  
  Time 8,567,085     9,717,945  
    Total deposits 29,016,988     29,185,837  
Short-term borrowings 2,095,655     1,093,280  
Long-term borrowings 2,805,639     2,122,426  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 55,805     55,718  
Lease liabilities 303,096     309,849  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 422,448     284,722  
Total Liabilities 34,699,631     33,051,832  
Shareholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares:      
Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 111,590     111,590  
Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 98,101     98,101  
Common stock (no par value, authorized 450,000,000 shares; issued 403,765,978 shares at March 31, 2020 and 403,322,773 shares at December 31, 2019) 141,613     141,423  
Surplus 3,624,036     3,622,208  
Retained earnings 452,424     443,559  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,566 )   (32,214 )
Treasury stock, at cost (21,830 common shares at March 31, 2020 and 44,383 common shares at December 31, 2019) (200 )   (479 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity 4,420,998     4,384,188  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 39,120,629     $ 37,436,020  


  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019
Interest Income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 333,068     $ 315,313     $ 288,277  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:          
Taxable 21,933     19,760     22,876  
Tax-exempt 3,926     4,041     4,804  
Dividends 3,401     2,883     3,174  
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,465     1,776     1,093  
Total interest income 363,793     343,773     320,224  
Interest Expense          
Interest on deposits:          
Savings, NOW and money market 34,513     34,930     36,283  
Time 42,814     45,343     38,171  
Interest on short-term borrowings 4,707     7,500     12,549  
Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 16,420     17,459     14,573  
Total interest expense 98,454     105,232     101,576  
Net Interest Income 265,339     238,541     218,648  
Provision for credit losses for held to maturity securities 759          
Provision for credit losses for loans 33,924     5,418     8,000  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 230,656     233,123     210,648  
Non-Interest Income          
Trust and investment services 3,413     3,350     2,904  
Insurance commissions 1,951     2,487     2,525  
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,680     6,002     5,903  
Losses on securities transactions, net (40 )   (36 )   (32 )
Fees from loan servicing 2,748     2,534     2,430  
Gains on sales of loans, net 4,550     5,214     4,576  
Gains on sales of assets, net 121     1,336     77,720  
Bank owned life insurance 3,142     1,453     1,887  
Other 19,832     15,754     9,760  
Total non-interest income 41,397     38,094     107,673  
Non-Interest Expense          
Salary and employee benefits expense 85,728     90,872     83,105  
Net occupancy and equipment expense 32,441     31,402     27,886  
FDIC insurance assessment 3,876     5,560     6,121  
Amortization of other intangible assets 5,470     4,905     4,311  
Professional and legal fees 6,087     5,524     5,271  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     31,995      
Amortization of tax credit investments 3,228     3,971     7,173  
Telecommunication expense 2,287     2,566     2,268  
Other 16,539     19,351     11,660  
Total non-interest expense 155,656     196,146     147,795  
Income Before Income Taxes 116,397     75,071     170,526  
Income tax expense 29,129     36,967     57,196  
Net Income 87,268     38,104     113,330  
Dividends on preferred stock 3,172     3,172     3,172  
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 84,096     $ 34,932     $ 110,158  


  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019
Earnings Per Common Share:          
Basic $ 0.21     $ 0.10     $ 0.33  
Diluted 0.21     0.10     0.33  
Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.11     0.11     0.11  
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:          
Basic 403,519,088     355,821,005     331,601,260  
Diluted 405,424,123     358,864,876     332,834,466  


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and
Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
   Average       Avg.    Average       Avg.    Average       Avg.
($ in thousands)  Balance   Interest   Rate    Balance   Interest   Rate    Balance   Interest   Rate
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                              
Loans (1)(2) $ 29,999,428     $ 333,068     4.44 %   $ 27,968,383     $ 315,313     4.51 %   $ 25,254,733     $ 288,277     4.57 %
Taxable investments (3) 3,557,913     25,334     2.85 %   3,322,536     22,643     2.73 %   3,390,609     26,050     3.07 %
Tax-exempt investments (1)(3) 585,987     4,970     3.39 %   608,651     5,115     3.36 %   689,675     6,081     3.53 %
Interest bearing deposits with banks 530,747     1,465     1.10 %   438,090     1,776     1.62 %   227,890     1,093     1.92 %
Total interest earning assets 34,674,075     364,837     4.21 %   32,337,660     344,847     4.27 %   29,562,907     321,501     4.35 %
Other assets 3,423,289             2,978,022             2,733,163          
Total assets $ 38,097,364             $ 35,315,682             $ 32,296,070          
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                  
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 13,219,896     $ 34,513     1.04 %   $ 11,813,261     $ 34,930     1.18 %   $ 11,450,943     $ 36,283     1.27 %
Time deposits 8,897,934     42,814     1.92 %   8,428,153     45,343     2.15 %   7,214,863     38,171     2.12 %
Short-term borrowings 1,322,699     4,707     1.42 %   1,625,873     7,500     1.85 %   2,011,428     12,549     2.50 %
Long-term borrowings (4) 2,775,049     16,420     2.37 %   2,377,615     17,459     2.94 %   1,666,794     14,573     3.50 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 26,215,578     98,454     1.50 %   24,244,902     105,232     1.74 %   22,344,028     101,576     1.82 %
Non-interest bearing deposits 6,694,102             6,592,300             6,116,953          
Other liabilities 779,099             673,578             440,401          
Shareholders' equity 4,408,585             3,804,902             3,394,688          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 38,097,364             $ 35,315,682             $ 32,296,070          
                                   
Net interest income/interest rate spread (5)     $ 266,383     2.71 %       $ 239,615     2.53 %       $ 219,925     2.53 %
Tax equivalent adjustment     (1,044 )           (1,074 )           (1,277 )    
Net interest income, as reported     $ 265,339             $ 238,541             $ 218,648      
Net interest margin (6)         3.06 %           2.95 %           2.96 %
Tax equivalent effect         0.01 %           0.01 %           0.02 %
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6)         3.07 %           2.96 %           2.98 %


 

(1)           Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.
(2)           Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.
(3)           The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.
(4)           Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition.
(5)           Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
(6)           Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.

Contact:   Michael D. Hagedorn
    Senior Executive Vice President and
    Chief Financial Officer
    973-872-4885

 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.