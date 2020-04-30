PrinterLogic SaaS Awarded AWS Well-Architected Partner Status

/EIN News/ -- ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrinterLogic, the world leader in Serverless Printing Infrastructure (SPI), today announced it has achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). PrinterLogic is also the first print management platform to pass the rigorous AWS Well-Architected review and is aligned with the AWS Well-Architected Framework and other industry best practices. As an APN Advanced Technology Partner, PrinterLogic confirms its commitment to a secure, scalable, and reliable print management platform for any enterprise.



The APN is the global partner program for technology and consulting businesses that leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers. The APN helps companies build, market, and sell their AWS offerings by providing valuable business, technical, and marketing support.

“Being certified as an AWS Well-Architected Partner only strengthens our unique message of helping customers have a proven, reliable, and serverless print environment," said Garrett Helmer, Senior VP of Channels for PrinterLogic. "We've never seen more demand for SaaS, and AWS makes making smart SaaS purchases incredibly simple and secure with AWS Marketplace."

PrinterLogic SaaS is a true SaaS solution that eliminates the need for print servers, delivers centralized print management, and empowers end users to install printers on their own with a single click. PrinterLogic’s print management platform gives IT professionals the ability to manage all network printers - across different buildings, different countries or different continents - from a powerful web-based Admin Console and can now be found in AWS Marketplace ﻿.

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless printing infrastructure. With PrinterLogic’s centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can’t provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.

Media Contact:

Brittany Fay

435-652-1288

brittany.fay@printerlogic.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.