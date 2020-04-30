Greenhouse Treatment Center’s Virtual CEU Event to Focus on Transgender and Gender Expansive Patients with Unique Mental Health Concerns

/EIN News/ -- GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhouse Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services in Texas, will host a virtual continuing education event available to mental health and medical professionals throughout the state. May’s event will be hosted by Dr. Steffanie Grossman, a licensed psychologist and animal-assisted therapist, who will deliver a presentation entitled, “Supporting Trans* and Gender Expansive Clients: Unique Considerations for Eating Disorders and Other Mental Health Concerns.” Attendees will earn one CEU credit.



The CE event will take place on Friday, May 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Information on attendance is below. Through Dr. Grossman’s instruction, attendees will have an increased ability to conceptualize the concerns of transgender and gender expansive clients, understand the role of disordered eating within this population, understand the concept of “gender noise,” and will leave the session with greater knowledge of how to support these patients through the therapeutic process.

“What we’re experiencing in the treatment industry is uncharted territory and I think what’s best for us right now is to maintain a constant output of information, particularly about specific populations,” said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “Fortunately, we’ve made the move to virtual CE classes so we can still provide these courses to mental health practitioners and medical professionals throughout the state. Addiction issues have been exacerbated during this time and detailed education will only benefit the patients we treat.”

Greenhouse’s Holistic Healing CEU Series (GH2C) is an experiential presentation that will feature different experts from a number of fields each month, alternating between Greenhouse staff members and experts from the community. The events will always take place every second Friday.

To join the meeting from your computer, click here , or dial +1 (224) 501-3412, access code 758-576-277.

About Greenhouse Treatment Center

Greenhouse Treatment Center is a part of the American Addiction Centers (OTC: AACH) family of treatment centers. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at GreenhouseTreatment.com . We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit americanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.

Contact:

Maz Rodriguez

Sr. Public Relations Specialist

Office: (615) 727-8392

Cell: (615) 335-0893



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.