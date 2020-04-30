Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Promptly supported customers, employees and community with proactive response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Approved more than 3,500 loans in excess of $640 million within the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) through April 26, 2020



Surpassed $5 billion in assets, further bolstering market position as the largest community bank exclusively focused on the Houston region



Net interest margin increased to 4.15% for the first quarter 2020 from 4.11% for the fourth quarter 2019



Declared quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (Allegiance), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for the first quarter 2020 compared to net income of $12.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.58 for the first quarter 2019. The first quarter 2020 results were primarily driven by the increased provision expense in response to COVID-19-related uncertainties in the current economic environment and write-downs in other real estate owned.

“While first quarter earnings were negatively impacted by the broader economic risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the true story for the quarter was the phenomenal effort and execution of our entire team at Allegiance Bank under unprecedented conditions” said Steve Retzloff, Allegiance’s Chief Executive Officer. “We enter the second quarter very well-positioned to navigate potential challenges related to the evolving COVID-19 and economic situation. Our capital is very strong, our loan portfolio is granular and well-collateralized, and our people remain dedicated to providing extraordinary service to our customers, albeit remotely when appropriate,” commented Retzloff.

“Our pre-existing pandemic response plan enabled us to quickly respond to the situation and fulfill our commitment to providing a safe environment for our customers and employees. Implementation strategies have included social distancing, acquisition of a pre-arranged supply of laptops that allow for an extensive work-from-home program, drive-thru only service, evaluating and responding to customer needs and a more recent show of strength as we processed thousands of Paycheck Protection Program applications for both existing and new customers. The extraordinary dedication of our employees has been remarkable,” continued Retzloff.

First Quarter 2020 Results

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses in the first quarter 2020 increased $422 thousand, or 0.9%, to $45.0 million from $44.6 million for the first quarter 2019 and from $44.5 million in the fourth quarter 2019. These increases were primarily due to changes in the volume and relative mix of the underlying assets and liabilities as well as lower costs related to interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 16 basis points to 4.15% for the first quarter 2020 from 4.31% for the first quarter 2019 and increased 4 basis points from 4.11% for the fourth quarter 2019. Core net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis excludes the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments and was 4.04% for the first quarter 2020 compared to 4.03% for the first quarter 2019 and 3.94% for the fourth quarter 2019. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 9.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2020 was $2.7 million, a decrease of $564 thousand, or 17.1%, compared to $3.3 million for the first quarter 2019 and a decrease of $675 thousand, or 19.9%, compared to $3.4 million for the fourth quarter 2019. Noninterest income for the first quarter 2020 and the fourth quarter 2019 included $194 thousand and $613 thousand, respectively, of gains on the sale of securities.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2020 increased $1.3 million, or 4.1%, to $32.4 million from $31.1 million for the first quarter 2019 and increased $3.0 million, or 10.1%, compared to the fourth quarter 2019. Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2020 included $2.2 million of other real estate write-downs.

In the first quarter 2020, Allegiance’s efficiency ratio was 68.13% compared to 62.20% for the fourth quarter 2019 and 64.97% for the first quarter 2019. First quarter 2020 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 0.29%, 1.98% and 3.02%, respectively, compared to 1.13%, 7.81% and 11.96%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2019. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the first quarter 2019 were 1.08%, 7.27% and 11.22%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 9.

Financial Condition

Total assets at March 31, 2020 increased $9.8 million to $5.00 billion compared to $4.99 billion at December 31, 2019 and increased $233.6 million compared to $4.77 billion at March 31, 2019, primarily due to organic loan growth.

Total loans at March 31, 2020 increased $40.2 million, or 4.1% (annualized), to $3.96 billion compared to $3.92 billion at December 31, 2019 and increased $149.4 million, or 3.9%, compared to $3.81 billion at March 31, 2019, primarily due to organic loan growth. Core loans, which exclude the mortgage warehouse portfolio, increased $47.4 million, or 4.9% (annualized), to $3.95 billion at March 31, 2020 from $3.91 billion at December 31, 2019 and increased $185.1 million, or 4.9%, from $3.77 billion at March 31, 2019.

Loans with oil and gas industry exposure totaled $80.7 million, or 2.0%, of total loans at March 31, 2020, of which $826 thousand were on nonaccrual. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance for loan losses allocated to its total oil and gas loan portfolio was 1.5% of total oil and gas loans.

In addition, at March 31, 2020, loan balances in the hotel and restaurant and bar industries was $133.0 million, or 3.4%, of total loans, and $101.3 million, or 2.6%, of total loans, respectively. At March 31, 2020, there were no hotel loans on nonaccrual and there were $794 thousand restaurant and bar loans on nonaccrual. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance for loan losses allocated to its hotel portfolio was 1.0% of total hotel loans and its restaurant and bar portfolio was 1.2% of total restaurant and bar loans.

The Company had executed 1,563 principal and interest deferrals on outstanding loan balances of $838.1 million, as of April 26, 2020, in connection with the COVID-19 relief provided by the CARES Act. These deferrals were generally no more than 90 days in duration.

Deposits at March 31, 2020 decreased $114.5 million, or 11.3% (annualized), to $3.95 billion compared to $4.07 billion at December 31, 2019 and increased $173.5 million, or 4.6%, compared to $3.78 billion at March 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $34.2 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, compared to $36.7 million, or 0.74% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and $33.8 million, or 0.71% of total assets, at March 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was 0.95% of total loans at March 31, 2020, 0.75% of total loans at December 31, 2019 and 0.71% of total loans at March 31, 2019. Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (CECL), became effective for the Company on January 1, 2020. On March 27, 2020, the CARES Act included an option for entities to delay the implementation of CECL until the earlier of the termination date of the national emergency declaration by the President or December 31, 2020. Due to the uncertainty on the economy from COVID-19, the Company chose to delay its implementation of CECL and recorded its provision for loan losses under the incurred loss model that existed prior to CECL.

The provision for loan losses for the first quarter 2020 was $11.0 million, or 1.12% (annualized) of average loans, compared to $933 thousand, or 0.10% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2019 and $1.0 million, or 0.11% (annualized) of average loans for the first quarter 2019 primarily due to economic risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in the Company’s provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2020 compared to prior quarters reflects overall growth in the loan portfolio; increased level of charge-offs; and increasing uncertainty surrounding unemployment, the economic impact caused by COVID-19 and the economic effects related to the recent sharp decline in crude oil prices.

First quarter 2020 net charge-offs were $2.9 million, or 0.30% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.3 million, or 0.13% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2019 and $210 thousand, or 0.02% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2019.

Dividend

On April 23, 2020, the Board of Directors of Allegiance declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on June 15, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of May 29, 2020. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to shareholders will be subject to the discretion of Allegiance’s Board of Directors.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 9 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Allegiance’s management team will host a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter 2020 results. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing (877) 279-2520. The conference ID number is 9575797. Alternatively, a simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Upcoming Events. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events, Event Calendar, Past Events.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

As of March 31, 2020, Allegiance was a $5.00 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance’s super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of March 31, 2020, Allegiance Bank operated 27 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 26 bank offices and one loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office location in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are derived utilizing assumptions, present expectations, estimates and projections about Allegiance and its subsidiaries. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “potential,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Forward-looking statements include information concerning Allegiance’s expected future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Allegiance’s control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Allegiance can: continue to develop and maintain new and existing customer and community relationships; successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying suitable acquisition targets and integrating the businesses of acquired companies and banks; sustain its current internal growth rate; provide quality and competitive products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its performance objectives. Additionally, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly evolving and its future effects on Allegiance are difficult to predict. These and various other risk factors are discussed in Allegiance’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in other reports and statements Allegiance has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available for download free of charge from the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Financial Information, SEC Filings. Any forward-looking statement made by Allegiance in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause Allegiance’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Allegiance to predict all of them. Because of these uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Allegiance disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

8847 West Sam Houston Parkway N., Suite 200

Houston, Texas 77040

ir@allegiancebank.com





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

2020 2019 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 156,700 $ 213,347 $ 246,312 $ 170,850 $ 169,975 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial

institutions 18,189 132,901 54,307 61,757 88,868 Total cash and cash equivalents 174,889 346,248 300,619 232,607 258,843 Available for sale securities, at fair value 508,250 372,545 353,000 348,173 345,716 Loans held for investment 3,955,546 3,915,310 3,886,004 3,857,963 3,806,161 Less: allowance for loan losses (37,511 ) (29,438 ) (29,808 ) (27,940 ) (27,123 ) Loans, net 3,918,035 3,885,872 3,856,196 3,830,023 3,779,038 Accrued interest receivable 17,203 15,468 15,201 16,508 16,194 Premises and equipment, net 66,798 66,790 67,175 59,690 60,327 Other real estate owned 12,617 8,337 8,333 6,294 1,152 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,798 6,242 14,138 8,866 14,365 Bank owned life insurance 27,255 27,104 26,947 26,794 26,639 Goodwill 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 Core deposit intangibles, net 20,886 21,876 23,053 24,231 25,409 Other assets 20,056 18,530 17,536 17,383 17,477 Total assets $ 5,002,429 $ 4,992,654 $ 4,905,840 $ 4,794,211 $ 4,768,802 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’

EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,217,532 $ 1,252,232 $ 1,227,839 $ 1,173,423 $ 1,181,920 Interest-bearing Demand 341,524 367,278 340,754 390,067 328,961 Money market and savings 1,110,631 1,258,008 1,114,233 995,467 901,773 Certificates and other time 1,283,887 1,190,583 1,214,659 1,301,683 1,367,407 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,736,042 2,815,869 2,669,646 2,687,217 2,598,141 Total deposits 3,953,574 4,068,101 3,897,485 3,860,640 3,780,061 Accrued interest payable 3,821 4,326 4,915 3,531 4,511 Borrowed funds 190,506 75,503 159,501 146,998 201,995 Subordinated debt 107,930 107,799 107,771 49,019 48,959 Other liabilities 40,005 27,060 29,860 29,322 29,499 Total liabilities 4,295,836 4,282,789 4,199,532 4,089,510 4,065,025 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 20,355 20,524 20,737 21,147 21,484 Capital surplus 513,894 521,066 529,688 541,979 556,184 Retained earnings 164,858 163,375 149,389 137,342 123,094 Accumulated other comprehensive

income 7,486 4,900 6,494 4,233 3,015 Total shareholders’ equity 706,593 709,865 706,308 704,701 703,777 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,002,429 $ 4,992,654 $ 4,905,840 $ 4,794,211 $ 4,768,802





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 2020 2019 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 54,624 $ 55,368 $ 55,790 $ 56,016 $ 54,189 Securities: Taxable 2,087 2,066 2,090 1,837 982 Tax-exempt 546 469 483 692 1,290 Deposits in other financial

institutions 195 244 302 401 688 Total interest income 57,452 58,147 58,665 58,946 57,149 INTEREST EXPENSE: Demand, money market and

savings deposits 4,364 5,091 4,975 4,513 3,728 Certificates and other time

deposits 6,084 6,483 6,909 7,008 6,256 Borrowed funds 506 547 1,183 1,118 1,827 Subordinated debt 1,473 1,500 761 736 735 Total interest expense 12,427 13,621 13,828 13,375 12,546 NET INTEREST INCOME 45,025 44,526 44,837 45,571 44,603 Provision for loan losses 10,990 933 2,597 1,407 1,002 Net interest income after provision

for loan losses 34,035 43,593 42,240 44,164 43,601 NONINTEREST INCOME: Nonsufficient funds fees 169 189 168 139 162 Service charges on deposit

accounts 457 403 379 365 325 Gain on sale of securities 194 613 — 846 — (Loss) gain on sales of other real

estate and repossessed assets (69 ) (45 ) — 70 1 Bank owned life insurance 151 157 153 155 159 Rebate from correspondent bank 493 900 900 884 896 Other 1,330 1,183 1,289 1,386 1,746 Total noninterest income 2,725 3,400 2,889 3,845 3,289 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 19,781 18,273 20,221 19,415 19,684 Net occupancy and equipment 1,907 1,994 1,973 2,114 2,098 Depreciation 866 861 822 756 753 Data processing and software

amortization 1,826 2,120 2,058 1,709 1,577 Professional fees 573 540 667 527 599 Regulatory assessments and

FDIC insurance 632 216 (41 ) 802 728 Core deposit intangibles

amortization 990 1,177 1,178 1,178 1,178 Communications 417 486 455 468 430 Advertising 521 597 449 617 704 Acquisition and merger-related

expenses — — — 153 1,173 Other 4,888 3,167 2,227 2,341 2,191 Total noninterest expense 32,401 29,431 30,009 30,080 31,115 INCOME BEFORE INCOME

TAXES 4,359 17,562 15,120 17,929 15,775 Provision for income taxes 843 3,576 3,073 3,681 3,097 NET INCOME $ 3,516 $ 13,986 $ 12,047 $ 14,248 $ 12,678 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.68 $ 0.57 $ 0.67 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.67 $ 0.57 $ 0.66 $ 0.58





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 2020 2019 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 3,516 $ 13,986 $ 12,047 $ 14,248 $ 12,678 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.17 $ 0.68 $ 0.57 $ 0.67 $ 0.58 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.67 $ 0.57 $ 0.66 $ 0.58 Return on average assets(A) 0.29 % 1.13 % 0.98 % 1.19 % 1.08 % Return on average equity(A) 1.98 % 7.81 % 6.73 % 8.10 % 7.27 % Return on average tangible

equity(A)(B) 3.02 % 11.96 % 10.33 % 12.52 % 11.22 % Net interest margin

(tax equivalent)(C) 4.15 % 4.11 % 4.16 % 4.33 % 4.31 % Core net interest margin

(tax equivalent)(B) 4.04 % 3.94 % 3.97 % 4.07 % 4.03 % Efficiency ratio(D) 68.13 % 62.20 % 62.88 % 61.93 % 64.97 % Capital Ratios Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

(Consolidated) Equity to assets 14.12 % 14.22 % 14.40 % 14.70 % 14.76 % Tangible equity to tangible

assets(B) 9.71 % 9.78 % 9.86 % 10.05 % 10.06 % Estimated common equity

tier 1 capital 11.16 % 11.42 % 11.28 % 11.34 % 11.37 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based

capital 11.40 % 11.66 % 11.51 % 11.58 % 11.61 % Estimated total risk-based

capital 14.73 % 14.83 % 14.70 % 13.27 % 13.28 % Estimated tier 1 leverage

capital 9.89 % 10.02 % 10.06 % 10.17 % 10.25 % Allegiance Bank Estimated common equity

tier 1 capital 12.60 % 12.67 % 12.28 % 12.02 % 11.67 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based

capital 12.60 % 12.67 % 12.28 % 12.02 % 11.67 % Estimated total risk-based

capital 14.50 % 14.39 % 14.01 % 13.71 % 13.34 % Estimated tier 1 leverage

capital 10.94 % 10.89 % 10.73 % 10.57 % 10.31 % Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 20,411 20,652 20,981 21,257 21,733 Diluted 20,690 20,930 21,256 21,546 22,040 Period end shares

outstanding 20,355 20,524 20,737 21,147 21,484 Book value per share $ 34.71 $ 34.59 $ 34.06 $ 33.32 $ 32.76 Tangible book value per

share(B) $ 22.70 $ 22.62 $ 22.16 $ 21.60 $ 21.17

Interim periods annualized. Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 9 of this Earnings Release. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average

Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 3,933,291 $ 54,624 5.59 % $ 3,888,476 $ 55,368 5.65 % $ 3,747,234 $ 54,189 5.86 % Securities 388,721 2,633 2.72 % 364,605 2,535 2.76 % 346,686 2,272 2.66 % Deposits in other financial

institutions and other 50,711 195 1.55 % 54,947 244 1.76 % 118,749 688 2.35 % Total interest-earning assets 4,372,723 $ 57,452 5.28 % 4,308,028 $ 58,147 5.35 % 4,212,669 $ 57,149 5.50 % Allowance for loan losses (28,718 ) (29,997 ) (26,760 ) Noninterest-earning assets 602,778 639,601 559,763 Total assets $ 4,946,783 $ 4,917,632 $ 4,745,672 Liabilities and

Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand

deposits $ 363,326 $ 846 0.94 % $ 361,666 $ 952 1.04 % $ 338,193 $ 963 1.16 % Money market and savings

deposits 1,168,541 3,518 1.21 % 1,169,996 4,139 1.40 % 880,138 2,765 1.27 % Certificates and other time

deposits 1,193,427 6,084 2.05 % 1,203,110 6,483 2.14 % 1,302,958 6,256 1.95 % Borrowed funds 140,999 506 1.44 % 86,372 547 2.51 % 283,566 1,827 2.61 % Subordinated debt 107,865 1,473 5.49 % 107,782 1,500 5.52 % 48,925 735 6.09 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 2,974,158 $ 12,427 1.68 % 2,928,926 $ 13,621 1.85 % 2,853,780 $ 12,546 1.78 % Noninterest-Bearing

Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand

deposits 1,225,888 1,237,770 1,167,172 Other liabilities 33,202 40,781 17,054 Total liabilities 4,233,248 4,207,477 4,038,006 Shareholders' equity 713,535 710,155 707,666 Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 4,946,783 $ 4,917,632 $ 4,745,672 Net interest rate spread 3.60 % 3.50 % 3.72 % Net interest income and margin $ 45,025 4.14 % $ 44,526 4.10 % $ 44,603 4.29 % Net interest income and net

interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 45,152 4.15 % $ 44,623 4.11 % $ 44,805 4.31 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 2020 2019 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars in thousands) Period-end Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 702,267 $ 689,360 $ 675,055 $ 694,516 $ 699,471 Mortgage warehouse 1,051 8,304 36,594 46,171 36,742 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including

multi-family residential) 1,951,080 1,873,782 1,859,721 1,830,764 1,771,890 Commercial real estate construction and

land development 378,987 410,471 386,723 368,108 396,162 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 704,212 698,957 695,520 690,961 658,261 Residential construction 177,025 192,515 189,608 183,991 201,314 Consumer and other 40,924 41,921 42,783 43,452 42,321 Total loans $ 3,955,546 $ 3,915,310 $ 3,886,004 $ 3,857,963 $ 3,806,161 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 21,621 $ 28,371 $ 34,615 $ 31,382 $ 32,670 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 21,621 28,371 34,615 31,382 32,670 Other real estate 12,617 8,337 8,333 6,294 1,152 Other repossessed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 34,238 $ 36,708 $ 42,948 $ 37,676 $ 33,822 Net charge-offs $ 2,917 $ 1,303 $ 729 $ 590 $ 210 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 8,669 $ 8,388 $ 8,033 $ 9,386 $ 11,221 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Real estate: Commercial real estate (including

multi-family residential) 7,024 6,741 15,356 18,218 17,531 Commercial real estate construction and

land development 1,958 9,050 9,050 1,541 818 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 2,845 3,294 1,992 2,074 2,928 Residential construction 982 746 — — — Consumer and other 143 152 184 163 172 Total nonaccrual loans $ 21,621 $ 28,371 $ 34,615 $ 31,382 $ 32,670 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.68 % 0.74 % 0.88 % 0.79 % 0.71 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.55 % 0.72 % 0.89 % 0.81 % 0.86 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 173.49 % 103.76 % 86.11 % 89.03 % 83.02 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.95 % 0.75 % 0.77 % 0.72 % 0.71 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.30 % 0.13 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.02 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets and core net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Three Months Ended 2020 2019 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 706,593 $ 709,865 $ 706,308 $ 704,701 $ 703,777 Less: Goodwill and core

deposit intangibles, net 244,528 245,518 246,695 247,873 249,051 Tangible shareholders’

equity $ 462,065 $ 464,347 $ 459,613 $ 456,828 $ 454,726 Shares outstanding at end of

period 20,355 20,524 20,737 21,147 21,484 Tangible book value per share $ 22.70 $ 22.62 $ 22.16 $ 21.60 $ 21.17 Net income $ 3,516 $ 13,986 $ 12,047 $ 14,248 $ 12,678 Average shareholders' equity $ 713,535 $ 710,155 $ 710,044 $ 705,162 $ 707,666 Less: Average goodwill and

core deposit intangibles, net 245,007 246,154 247,404 248,621 249,277 Average tangible

shareholders’ equity $ 468,528 $ 464,001 $ 462,640 $ 456,541 $ 458,389 Return on average

tangible equity 3.02 % 11.96 % 10.33 % 12.52 % 11.22 % Total assets $ 5,002,429 $ 4,992,654 $ 4,905,840 $ 4,794,211 $ 4,768,802 Less: Goodwill and core

deposit intangibles, net 244,528 245,518 246,695 247,873 249,051 Tangible assets $ 4,757,901 $ 4,747,136 $ 4,659,145 $ 4,546,338 $ 4,519,751 Tangible equity to tangible

assets 9.71 % 9.78 % 9.86 % 10.05 % 10.06 % Net interest income

(tax equivalent) $ 45,152 $ 44,623 $ 44,924 $ 45,684 $ 44,805 Less: Acquisition accounting

adjustments (1,259 ) (1,860 ) (2,045 ) (2,755 ) (2,965 ) Core net interest

income (tax equivalent) $ 43,893 $ 42,763 $ 42,879 $ 42,929 $ 41,840 Average earning assets $ 4,372,723 $ 4,308,028 $ 4,284,667 $ 4,233,653 $ 4,212,669 Net interest margin

(tax equivalent) 4.15 % 4.11 % 4.16 % 4.33 % 4.31 % Core net interest margin

(tax equivalent) 4.04 % 3.94 % 3.97 % 4.07 % 4.03 %







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.