There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,791 in the last 365 days.

IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Reports first quarter 2020 revenue of $8.7 million, GAAP diluted EPS of $0.14 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.18
  • Reports combined cash and investments of $47.4 million as of March 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRADIMED CORPORATION (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRMD), a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”) medical devices and the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous (“IV”) infusion pump system and non-magnetic patient vital signs monitoring system that are designed for use during MRI procedures, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, we have taken steps to protect and support our teams. We have also taken action toward supporting our customers and their efforts in caring for those infected with the virus. I am proud of the way our teams are responding to the pandemic and their willingness to help those in need during this unprecedented time,” said Leslie McDonnell, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“While we are unable to predict the severity of the impact of COVID-19 on our business, we remain confident that higher demand for our products will return. We feel fortunate to have a strong balance sheet and the ability to generate cash from operations, even at our first quarter revenue level, positioning us to further support our customers, now and over the longer-term,” said McDonnell.  

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported revenue of $8.7 million compared to $8.4 million for the first quarter 2019. Net income was $1.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the first quarter 2019.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which excludes $0.4 million of stock compensation expense, net of tax. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $1.6 million, which excludes $0.3 million of stock compensation expense, net of tax and a $0.6 million reduction to non-GAAP net income resulting from an infrequent tax item related to excess tax benefits recognized in the provision for income taxes for the exercise and sale of certain incentive stock options. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.18 for the first quarter 2020, compared to $0.13 for the first quarter 2019.

Revenue Information:

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		  
  2020   2019  
Devices:        
MRI compatible IV infusion pump system $ 2,664,834   $ 4,192,754  
MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring systems 2,888,703   1,766,608  
Total Devices revenue 5,553,537   5,959,362  
Disposables, services and other 2,662,713   2,036,674  
Amortization of extended warranty agreements 461,291   441,557  
Total revenue $ 8,677,541   $ 8,437,593  

Domestic sales were 72.9 percent of total revenue for the first quarter 2020, compared to 83.8 percent for the first quarter 2019. Gross profit margin was 74.5 percent, compared to 75.7 percent for the first quarter 2019.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet:

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company generated $1.2 million of cash from operations, compared to $0.7 million for the same period last year. Free cash flow was $1.0 million for the first quarter 2020, compared to $0.6 million for the first quarter 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had combined cash and investments of $47.4 million.

Financial Guidance

The Company announced its full-year and first-quarter 2020 financial guidance on February 6, 2020. Due to the rapidly changing situation and high degree of uncertainty created by the global impact of COVID-19, the Company withdrew its previous guidance on April 7, 2020 and is not providing any additional financial guidance at this time.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes the use of non-GAAP net income, free cash flow and infrequent income tax items are helpful to our investors. These measures, which we refer to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We calculate non-GAAP net income as net income excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period. Infrequent tax items are considered based on their nature and are excluded from the provision for income taxes as these costs or benefits are not indicative of our normal or future provision for income taxes. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities for purchases of property and equipment. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, making strategic acquisitions, strengthening our balance sheet and returning cash to our shareholders via share repurchases. All of our non-GAAP financial measures are important tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our operating results.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in the table later in this release immediately following the condensed statements of cash flows. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of the Company’s operating performance or liquidity prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of net income or cash provided by operating activities.

Conference Call

IRADIMED has scheduled a conference call to discuss this announcement beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, April 30, 2020. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-413-1781 for domestic callers, or 1-716-247-5767 for international callers, and entering the reservation code 6542729.

The conference call will also be available real-time via the internet at http://www.iradimed.com/en-us/investors/events/. A recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website following the completion of the call.

About IRADIMED CORPORATION

IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”) compatible medical devices. We are the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous (“IV”) infusion pump system that is specifically designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. We were the first to develop an infusion delivery system that largely eliminates many of the dangers and problems present during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components which can create radio frequency interference and are dangerous to operate in the presence of the powerful magnet that drives an MRI system. Our patented MRidium® MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely designed non-ferrous parts and other special features to safely and predictably deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. Our pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe and dependable fluid delivery before, during and after an MRI scan, which is important to critically-ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications, and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.

Our 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other special features to safely and accurately monitor a patient’s vital signs during various MRI procedures. The IRADIMED 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gauss, which means it can operate virtually anywhere in the MRI scanner room. The IRADIMED 3880 has a compact, lightweight design allowing it to travel with the patient from their critical care unit, to the MRI and back, resulting in increased patient safety through uninterrupted vital signs monitoring and decreasing the amount of time critically ill patients are away from critical care units. The features of the IRADIMED 3880 include: wireless ECG with dynamic gradient filtering; wireless SpO2 using Masimo® algorithms; non-magnetic respiratory CO2; invasive and non-invasive blood pressure; patient temperature, and; optional advanced multi-gas anesthetic agent unit featuring continuous Minimum Alveolar Concentration measurements. The IRADIMED 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has an easy-to-use design and allows for the effective communication of patient vital signs information to clinicians.

For more information please visit www.iradimed.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, particularly statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, future operations, financial condition and prospects, and business strategies. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance or condition and involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s ability to receive an EC Certificate or CE Mark for our existing products and product candidates, receive FDA 510(k) clearance for new products and product candidates; unexpected costs, delays or diversion of management’s attention associated with the design, manufacture or sale of new products; the Company’s ability to implement successful sales techniques for existing and future products and evaluate the effectiveness of its sales techniques; additional actions, warnings or requests from the FDA or other regulatory bodies; our significant reliance on a limited number of products; potential disruptions in our limited supply chain for our products; a reduction in international distribution; actions of the FDA or other regulatory bodies that could delay, limit or suspend product development, manufacturing or sales; the effect of recalls, patient adverse events or deaths on our business; difficulties or delays in the development, production, manufacturing and marketing of new or existing products and services; changes in laws and regulations or in the interpretation or application of laws or regulations.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements.


IRADIMED CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

  March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		  
  (unaudited)      
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,636,348   $ 43,481,781  
Accounts receivable, net 5,851,843   7,293,303  
Investments 2,782,162   2,768,287  
Inventory, net 4,214,961   3,641,561  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 753,334   407,802  
Prepaid income taxes 2,271,948   1,370,947  
Total current assets 60,510,596   58,963,681  
Property and equipment, net 2,099,778   2,053,806  
Intangible assets, net 901,378   860,087  
Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,897,007   2,955,873  
Deferred income taxes, net 1,692,445   1,663,415  
Other assets 266,757   232,002  
Total assets $ 68,367,961   $ 66,728,864  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $ 873,332   $ 993,742  
Accrued payroll and benefits 1,623,375   2,166,209  
Other accrued taxes 126,826   596,576  
Warranty reserve 89,685   81,761  
Deferred revenue 1,814,209   1,671,420  
Current portion of operating lease liability 244,474   240,843  
Other current liability 108,421   108,421  
Total current liabilities 4,880,322   5,858,972  
Deferred revenue 2,773,802   2,630,467  
Operating lease liability 2,652,533   2,715,030  
Total liabilities 10,306,657   11,204,469  
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock 1,197   1,177  
Additional paid-in capital 19,949,639   19,192,394  
Retained earnings 38,069,661   36,300,450  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 40,807   30,374  
Total stockholders’ equity 58,061,304   55,524,395  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 68,367,961   $ 66,728,864  


IRADIMED CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		  
  2020   2019  
Revenue $ 8,677,541   $ 8,437,593  
Cost of revenue 2,213,730   2,047,827  
Gross profit 6,463,811   6,389,766  
Operating expenses:        
General and administrative 2,862,727   2,412,696  
Sales and marketing 2,433,567   2,110,652  
Research and development 430,282   352,573  
Total operating expenses 5,726,576   4,875,921  
Income from operations 737,235   1,513,845  
Other income, net 98,502   92,574  
Income before provision for income taxes 835,737   1,606,419  
Provision for income tax benefit (933,474 ) (239,146 )
Net income $ 1,769,211   $ 1,845,565  
         
Net income per share:        
Basic $ 0.15   $ 0.17  
Diluted $ 0.14   $ 0.15  
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic 11,891,428   11,029,639  
Diluted 12,365,605   12,227,696  


IRADIMED CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		  
  2020   2019  
Operating activities:        
Net income $ 1,769,211   $ 1,845,565  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Change in allowance for doubtful accounts 36,756   21,450  
Change in provision for excess and obsolete inventory 128,143   120,529  
Depreciation and amortization 344,784   387,081  
Stock-based compensation 568,958   382,353  
Deferred income taxes, net (32,472 ) 59,048  
Loss on maturities of investments   3,826  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable 1,404,704   (1,140,008 )
Inventory (560,996 ) (333,546 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (538,093 ) (665,862 )
Other assets (60,614 ) (4,891 )
Accounts payable (266,644 ) 375,202  
Accrued payroll and benefits (542,834 ) (378,354 )
Other accrued taxes (469,750 ) (46,832 )
Warranty reserve 7,924   (341 )
Deferred revenue 308,559   338,078  
Prepaid income taxes (901,001 ) (298,094 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 1,196,635   665,204  
Investing activities:        
Proceeds from maturities of investments   650,000  
Purchases of property and equipment (166,593 ) (82,943 )
Capitalized intangible assets (63,782 ) (9,724 )
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (230,375 ) 557,333  
Financing activities:        
Proceeds from exercises of stock options 322,179   456,739  
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (133,872 ) (22,507 )
Net cash provided by financing activities 188,307   434,232  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,154,567   1,656,769  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 43,481,781   28,027,688  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 44,636,348   $ 29,684,457  


IRADIMED CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		  
  2020   2019  
Net income $ 1,769,211   $ 1,845,565  
Excluding:        
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax expense 427,800   287,491  
Infrequent tax item   (564,810 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 2,197,011   $ 1,568,246  
Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted 12,365,605   12,227,696  
Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 0.18   $ 0.13  

* The infrequent tax item is related to the excess tax benefits recognized in the provision for income taxes associated with the exercise and sale of certain incentive stock options.

Free Cash Flow

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		  
  2020   2019  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,196,635   $ 665,204  
Less:        
Purchases of property and equipment 166,593   82,943  
Free cash flow $ 1,030,042   $ 582,261  
 

Media Contact:
Chris Scott
Chief Financial Officer
IRADIMED CORPORATION
(407) 677-8022
InvestorRelations@iradimed.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.