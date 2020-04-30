Second Life Mac Teams with Kerry Wood to Provide iPads for Pitch In After-School Program in Chicago

/EIN News/ -- SKOKIE, Ill., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Life Mac , an Apple device sellback company, has teamed with Kerry Wood and the Wood Family Foundation (WFF) to provide iPads for the foundation’s Pitch In After-School Program in Chicago. Click to Tweet .



The WFF was established by former Chicago Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood and his wife Sarah in 2011 with the vision of improving the lives of Chicago children and inspiring others to join the mission. In 2014 the foundation launched an after-school mentoring program called Pitch In for students at Lawndale Community Academy (LCA) and later expanded to Richard Yates Elementary School, Bernhard Moos Elementary, and Charles Sumner Math and Science Community Academy.

Pitch In fosters high-quality mentoring relationships for students in grades 4-8 with supportive adults and students to ensure successful transitions between middle and high school.

“With school canceled because of Covid-19, we have students in the Pitch In program without access to the technology necessary to keep them connected with their teachers,” said Kerry Wood, founder and president of WFF. “In addition, we are offering students a social-emotional curriculum during the pandemic featuring videos, online meetings, guest speakers and parent resources. The Second Life Mac donation will make a huge impact for these students.”

Second Life Mac, which buys pre-owned Apple devices from schools and enterprises and refurbishes them, donated 50 iPads with 128gb of storage and Wifi+Cellular capabilities.

“I love to see students engaged and passionate about learning,” said Scott Pauga, founder and president of Second Life Mac. “We are very happy to support the Pitch In program and its efforts to give kids the skills and desire to reach their potential.”

