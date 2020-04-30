Coronavirus – Nigeria: 1728 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

196 new cases of #COVID19 reported:

87 - Lagos 24 - Kano 18 - Gombe 17 - Kaduna 16 - FCT 10 - Katsina 8 - Sokoto 7 - Edo 6 - Borno 1 - Yobe 1 - Ebonyi 1 - Adamawa

As at 11:55pm 29th April - 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 307 Deaths: 51



