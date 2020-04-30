Brunswick Releases First Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- METTAWA, Ill., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today has released its first quarter 2020 financial results. A complete and full-text financial results press release is available on the Company’s website at www.brunswick.com/investors . The results will also be available on the SEC’s website with the Form 8-K filing of the release at https://goo.gl/wJQN1 .

The Company will hold a conference call today at 10 a.m. CDT hosted by David M. Foulkes, chief executive officer, William L. Metzger, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Ryan M. Gwillim, vice president – finance and treasurer and Alexander F. Marchetti, senior director of investor relations.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet at www.brunswick.com/investors . To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

See Brunswick’s website for slides used to supplement conference call remarks at www.brunswick.com/investors .

Security analysts and investors wishing to participate via telephone should call 866-353-8985 (passcode: Brunswick Q1). Callers outside of North America should call 409-217-8085 (passcode: Brunswick Q1) to be connected. These numbers can be accessed 15 minutes before the call begins, as well as during the call.

To listen via the Internet, go to www.brunswick.com/investors . Please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

A replay of the conference call will be available through midnight EDT Wednesday May 6, 2020, by calling 855-859-2056 or international dial 404-537-3406 (passcode: 9458847). The replay also will be available at www.brunswick.com .

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.





Lee Gordon Director – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003 Cell: 904-860-8848 Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com



