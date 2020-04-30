Mademoiselle Lash Launches Au Naturel Collection of False Eyelashes

One of the nation’s leading false eyelashes companies has unveiled natural-looking false eyelashes.

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, US, April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Costa Mesa, CA-based Mademoiselle Lash have announced that the company has launched a new collection of false eyelashes.

“We are excited to add natural-looking eyelashes to our collection of false eyelashes,” said Annie Le, owner and Creative Director of Mademoiselle Lash. “Au Naturel eyelashes are perfectly suited to everyday wear, and for those who simply crave a more natural look.”

Mademoiselle Lash’s online store has a wide variety of unique products, and some of them are Au Naturel Lashes, Premier Lashes, and Lash Bundles.

Le went on to highlight that the company has used real silk throughout the Au Naturel collection, for an elegant and wispy finish.

Le pointed out, “It's a new collection that focuses on natural styles that our customers were asking for with an invisible band for a more lightweight feel.”

“The real silk is ultra-lightweight, and it’s attached to a narrow band so that no part of the design will weigh your eyelids down,” said Le.

“Our Au Naturel collection of false eyelashes is so beautifully created that you probably won’t even notice that they are there!” Le added.

Mademoiselle Lash recently redesigned its online store of false lashes. The redesigned online store features a sleek color scheme and treats site visitors to free shipping on all US orders.

As for the company itself, its mission, and how it caters to its customers’ needs through its newly redesigned online store, Le revealed that she created this brand to bring products into the world that enhance the natural beauty found in every woman.

As to what makes Mademoiselle lashes different from other products on the market, Le highlighted, “The difference is in our designs & quality of the product. Many makeup artists, influencers, and customers comment on how fluffy our styles are.”

“Most brands focus on one style of lashes - either only dramatic or only natural. We offer multiple styles of lashes include the classic length, extended volume lashes & natural lashes. We also offer different bands so that our customers can find the most comfortable lashes for them.”

Le, who is proud of her products and the customers, went on to add, “The Mademoiselle Lash customers are into fashion like to take care of themselves and stand out from the crowd. They value fashionable & high-quality skincare, beauty, and fragrance products and are open to a medium to high price range.”

For more information, please visit https://www.mademoisellelash.com/ and https://www.mademoisellelash.com/blogs/all-about-lashes

About Mademoiselle Lash

We may be biased, but we genuinely believe it when we say that Mademoiselle Lash is one of the best false eyelash brands in the industry. Perhaps even the best. Based in Orange County, CA, it’s our mission to design faux eyelashes that are so good; you’ll consider them a must-have accessory in your beauty cabinet.

We were created with a philosophy to spread the love of beauty to all. From premium-quality materials and construction to a range that includes a lash style to suit every eye shape, we won’t be satisfied until everyone who wears false eyelashes calls us their favorite.

Media Contact:

Annie Le

Owner and Creative Director

Mademoiselle Lash

Phone: 1- 949-484-8450

Source: Mademoiselle Lash



