Stifel Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Net revenues of $913.0 million, increased 18.5% with the year-ago quarter.

Net income available to common shareholders of $81.7 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share.

Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $91.9 million, or $1.20 per diluted common share.

Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1) was 17.4%.

Non-GAAP annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1) was 19.5%.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.17 quarterly dividend per share, an increase of 13% from the prior quarter.

The Company repurchased $56.2 million of its outstanding common stock.

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $81.7 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share on net revenues of $913.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $96.9 million, or $1.22 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $770.4 million for the first quarter of 2019.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $91.9 million, or $1.20 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.

Chairman’s Comments

“Given the impact of the current healthcare crisis on the economy and our daily lives, I’d like to say how proud I am of my Stifel partners and associates who have shown resolve, creativity, and teamwork to achieve the dual objectives of promoting the safety of our people while delivering essential and exceptional service to our clients. Our results in the first quarter illustrate the value of our diversified business as we generated our second highest quarterly revenue despite the sudden and dramatic change in the economy following the COVID -19 outbreak. Record Global Wealth Management revenue and our second strongest quarter for our Institutional Group was driven by record brokerage revenue as well as strong investment banking, net interest income and fee-based revenue. Given the operating conditions in the quarter, I believe that our brokerage results deserve special praise. In a matter of days, and with a focus on employee safety, we rapidly deployed our business continuity plan that resulted in more than 90% of our employees working remotely and enabled our Institutional Group to go from eight primary trading desks to more than 180 separate trading locations. This underscores the value of the investments we have made over the years in both people and technology,” stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stifel.

Mr. Kruszewski continued, “The next few months have a high level of uncertainty, which can drive a wide range of economic outcomes. Longer term, we believe the world and our economy will overcome this pandemic. Looking forward, Stifel is well positioned because of its diversified business model, solid and liquid balance sheet, and our associates’ commitment to excellence.”

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended ($ in 000s, except per share data) GAAP 3/31/20 GAAP 3/31/19 % Change GAAP 12/31/19 % Change Non-GAAP (2) 3/31/20 Non-GAAP (2) 3/31/19 % Change Net revenues $ 913,034 $ 770,420 18.5 $ 944,251 (3.3 ) $ 913,213 $ 770,420 18.5 Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp. $ 86,589 $ 99,207 (12.7 ) $ 130,690 (33.7 ) $ 96,777 $ 106,864 (9.4 ) Preferred dividends 4,844 2,344 106.7 4,843 n/m 4,844 2,344 106.7 Net income available to common shareholders $ 81,745 $ 96,863 (15.6 ) $ 125,847 (35.0 ) $ 91,933 $ 104,520 (12.0 ) Earnings per diluted common share $ 1.13 $ 1.25 (9.6 ) $ 1.68 (32.7 ) $ 1.26 $ 1.35 (6.7 ) Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 1.07 $ 1.22 (12.3 ) $ 1.62 (34.0 ) $ 1.20 $ 1.32 (9.1 ) Compensation ratio 63.2 % 59.5 % 60.0 % 62.5 % 59.0 % Non-compensation ratio 24.2 % 22.6 % 22.8 % 23.4 % 22.0 % Pre-tax operating margin (3) 12.6 % 17.9 % 17.2 % 14.1 % 19.0 %



Net Revenues

Net revenues were $913.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, an 18.5% increase from the first quarter of 2019 and a 3.3% decrease from our record fourth quarter of 2019. Net revenues, compared with the first quarter of 2019, reflected significantly higher brokerage revenues, increased capital raising revenues, and asset management and service fees, partially offset by lower advisory fee revenues and net interest income. Net revenues, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, reflected significantly lower advisory fee revenues and a decline in capital raising revenues, partially offset by an increase in brokerage revenues, asset management and service fees, and net interest income.

The operating environment, notably in March, was impacted by the spread of the COVID-19 virus which caused a sharp contraction in global economic activity and increased market volatility. The decline of asset prices, reduction in interest rates, widening of credit spreads, lending and counterparty credit deterioration, market volatility, and reduced investment banking activity had the most immediate negative impacts on the Company’s first quarter results. At the same time, high levels of client trading activity related to market volatility significantly impacted brokerage revenues.

Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $349.8 million, a 34.8% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 20.8% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/20 3/31/19 % Change 12/31/19 % Change Global Wealth Management $ 179,879 $ 153,194 17.4 $ 174,000 3.4 Institutional brokerage: Equity capital markets 70,195 38,881 80.5 45,989 52.6 Fixed income capital markets 99,688 67,406 47.9 69,563 43.3 Total institutional brokerage 169,883 106,287 59.8 115,552 47.0 Total brokerage revenues (4) $ 349,762 $ 259,481 34.8 $ 289,552 20.8

Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $179.9 million, a 17.4% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 3.4% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $70.2 million, an 80.5% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 52.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $99.7 million, a 47.9% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 43.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were $179.5 million, a 10.9% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 35.3% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/20 3/31/19 % Change 12/31/19 % Change Capital raising: Global Wealth Management $ 10,314 $ 8,223 25.4 $ 9,278 11.2 Equity capital markets 60,195 27,859 116.1 64,384 (6.5 ) Fixed income capital markets 32,887 20,863 57.6 48,181 (31.7 ) Institutional Group 93,082 48,722 91.0 112,565 (17.3 ) Total capital raising (4) 103,396 56,945 81.6 121,843 (15.1 ) Advisory fees (4) 76,072 104,895 (27.5 ) 155,331 (51.0 ) Total investment banking $ 179,468 $ 161,840 10.9 $ 277,174 (35.3 )

Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $10.3 million, a 25.4% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and an 11.2% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $60.2 million, a 116.1% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 6.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $32.9 million, a 57.6% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 31.7% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Advisory fee revenues were $76.1 million, a 27.5% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 51.0% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.





Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were $237.8 million, a 21.8% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 6.2% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase from the comparative period in 2019 is primarily attributable to higher asset levels at the beginning of the first quarter of 2020 and strong fee-based asset flows. See Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down table.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $136.8 million, a 3.4% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 0.9% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. See Net Interest Income Analysis table.

Interest income was $161.2 million, a 15.6% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 3.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Interest expense was $24.4 million, a 50.7% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 22.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Compensation and Benefits Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compensation and benefits expenses were $577.2 million, which included $6.4 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $458.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $567.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 62.5% in the first quarter of 2020 (non-GAAP measure).

The increase in compensation and benefits expenses, compared with the first quarter of 2019, is primarily attributable to higher volume and revenue-related expense and investments.

Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/20 3/31/19 GAAP compensation and benefits $ 577,179 $ 458,114 As a percentage of net revenues 63.2 % 59.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments: (5) Merger-related and severance (6,427 ) (3,932 ) Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $ 570,752 $ 454,182 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 62.5 % 59.0 %

Non-Compensation Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, non-compensation operating expenses were $220.7 million, which included $6.9 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $174.5 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $214.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were 23.4% (non-GAAP measure).

The increase in non-compensation operating expenses, compared with the first quarter of 2019, is primarily attributable to the increase in the provision for loan losses as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the broader economic environment, volume-related expenses, net provisions for regulatory matters, and professional fees. In addition, the first quarter of 2020 included provisions related to growth in loans and the impact of accounting for credit losses under the CECL standard (6).

Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/20 3/31/19 GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 220,749 $ 174,497 As a percentage of net revenues 24.2 % 22.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments: (5) Merger-related (6,904 ) (4,259 ) Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 213,845 $ 170,238 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 23.4 % 22.0 %





Provision for Income Taxes

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was 24.8%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of 27.9% for the first quarter of 2019 and 19.6% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was 24.8%.

The effective income tax rate was primarily impacted by tax benefits on the settlement of employee share-based awards and the establishment of a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets in the first quarter of 2020.

Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/20 3/31/19 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 28,517 $ 38,370 GAAP effective tax rate 24.8 % 27.9 % Non-GAAP adjustments: (5) Merger-related and severance 3,300 2,203 Other 22 (1,669 ) 3,322 534 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 31,839 $ 38,904 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 24.8 % 26.7 %

Conference Call Information

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its first quarter 2020 financial results conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel’s Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (877) 876-9938 and referencing conference ID 5496039. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company’s results, will be available through the Company’s web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. For information about the risks and important factors that could affect the Company’s future results, financial condition and liquidity, see Item 8.01 of the Company’s Report on Form 8-K dated April 30, 2020 and “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results, financial position and liquidity may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected.

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended ($ in 000s, except per share amounts) 3/31/20 3/31/19 %

Change 12/31/19 % Change Revenues: Commissions $ 211,098 $ 155,449 35.8 $ 183,144 15.3 Principal transactions 138,666 104,032 33.3 106,408 30.3 Brokerage revenues 349,764 259,481 34.8 289,552 20.8 Advisory fees 76,072 104,890 (27.5 ) 155,331 (51.0 ) Capital raising 103,396 56,950 81.6 121,843 (15.1 ) Investment banking 179,468 161,840 10.9 277,174 (35.3 ) Asset management and service fees 237,775 195,267 21.8 223,969 6.2 Other income 9,207 12,209 (24.6 ) 17,917 (48.6 ) Operating revenues 776,214 628,797 23.4 808,612 (4.0 ) Interest revenue 161,177 191,071 (15.6 ) 167,087 (3.5 ) Total revenues 937,391 819,868 14.3 975,699 (3.9 ) Interest expense 24,357 49,448 (50.7 ) 31,448 (22.5 ) Net revenues 913,034 770,420 18.5 944,251 (3.3 ) Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 577,179 458,114 26.0 566,981 1.8 Occupancy and equipment rental 66,073 58,862 12.3 64,327 2.7 Communication and office supplies 41,124 35,697 15.2 39,845 3.2 Commissions and floor brokerage 14,842 10,956 35.5 11,505 29.0 Provision for loan losses 18,978 2,283 731.3 4,412 330.1 Other operating expenses 79,732 66,699 19.5 94,588 (15.7 ) Total non-interest expenses 797,928 632,611 26.1 781,658 2.1 Income before income taxes 115,106 137,809 (16.5 ) 162,593 (29.2 ) Provision for income taxes 28,517 38,370 (25.7 ) 31,925 (10.7 ) Net income 86,589 99,439 (12.9 ) 130,668 (33.7 ) Net income/(loss) applicable to non-controlling interests — 232 n/m (22 ) n/m Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp. 86,589 99,207 (12.7 ) 130,690 (33.7 ) Preferred dividends 4,844 2,344 106.7 4,843 n/m Net income available to common shareholders $ 81,745 $ 96,863 (15.6 ) $ 125,847 (35.0 ) Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.15 $ 1.35 (14.8 ) $ 1.79 (35.8 ) Diluted $ 1.07 $ 1.22 (12.3 ) $ 1.62 (34.0 ) Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.15 13.3 $ 0.15 13.3 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 71,286 71,700 (0.6 ) 70,470 1.2 Diluted 76,619 79,210 (3.3 ) 77,813 (1.5 )





Summary Segment Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/20 3/31/19 % Change 12/31/19 % Change Net revenues: Global Wealth Management $ 582,956 $ 510,610 14.2 $ 552,945 5.4 Institutional Group 332,238 261,286 27.2 391,907 (15.2 ) Other (2,160 ) (1,476 ) (46.3 ) (601 ) (259.4 ) Total net revenues $ 913,034 $ 770,420 18.5 $ 944,251 (3.3 ) Operating expenses: Global Wealth Management $ 388,789 $ 316,120 23.0 $ 356,650 9.0 Institutional Group 290,498 229,082 26.8 336,366 (13.6 ) Other 118,641 87,409 35.7 88,642 33.8 Total operating expenses $ 797,928 $ 632,611 26.1 $ 781,658 2.1 Operating contribution: Global Wealth Management $ 194,167 $ 194,490 (0.2 ) $ 196,295 (1.1 ) Institutional Group 41,740 32,204 29.6 55,541 (24.8 ) Other (120,801 ) (88,885 ) 35.9 (89,243 ) 35.4 Income before income taxes $ 115,106 $ 137,809 (16.5 ) $ 162,593 (29.2 ) As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits Global Wealth Management 51.2 48.5 49.7 Institutional Group 62.0 61.0 63.7 Non-comp. operating expenses Global Wealth Management 15.5 13.4 14.8 Institutional Group 25.4 26.7 22.1 Income before income taxes Global Wealth Management 33.3 38.1 35.5 Institutional Group 12.6 12.3 14.2 Consolidated pre-tax margin 12.6 17.9 17.2





Financial metrics (unaudited): As of and For the Three Months Ended ($ in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts) 3/31/20 3/31/19 12/31/19 Total assets $ 25,896,006 $ 24,183,559 $ 24,610,225 Total Stifel Financial shareholders’ equity 3,470,326 3,376,623 3,614,791 Book value per common share (7) $ 46.13 $ 43.18 $ 48.37 Return on common equity (8) 10.0 % 12.7 % 15.6 % Non-GAAP return on common equity (2) (8) 11.2 % 13.7 % 18.2 % Return on tangible common equity (1) 17.4 % 21.2 % 27.0 % Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (1) (2) 19.5 % 22.8 % 31.4 % Tier 1 common capital ratio (9) 14.3 % 15.9 % 15.2 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (9) 16.6 % 18.5 % 17.6 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (9) 9.6 % 9.8 % 10.0 % Pre-tax margin on net revenues 12.6 % 17.9 % 17.2 % Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (2) (3) 14.1 % 19.0 % 20.5 % Effective tax rate 24.8 % 27.9 % 19.6 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate (2) 24.8 % 26.7 % 22.0 %





Statistical Information (unaudited): As of and For the Three Months Ended ($ in 000s, except financial advisors and locations) 3/31/20 3/31/19 % Change 12/31/19 % Change Financial advisors 2,130 2,061 3.3 2,127 0.1 Independent contractors 94 99 (5.1 ) 95 (1.1 ) Total financial advisors 2,224 2,160 3.0 2,222 0.1 Locations 447 407 9.8 446 0.2 Total client assets $ 276,627,000 $ 299,993,000 (7.8 ) $ 329,495,000 (16.0 ) Fee-based client assets $ 93,633,000 $ 99,579,000 (6.0 ) $ 117,189,000 (20.1 ) Client money market and insured product $ 17,234,000 $ 14,928,000 15.4 $ 14,841,000 16.1 Secured client lending (10) $ 3,148,790 $ 3,175,240 (0.8 ) $ 3,363,450 (6.4 )





Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down (unaudited) Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues: Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/20 3/31/19 % Change 12/31/19 % Change Private Client Group (11) $ 193,260 $ 148,092 30.5 $ 177,987 8.6 Asset Management 29,762 28,469 4.5 31,653 (6.0 ) Third-party Bank Sweep Program 3,308 8,562 (61.4 ) 3,821 (13.4 ) Other (12) 11,445 10,144 12.8 10,508 8.9 Total asset management and service fee revenues $ 237,775 $ 195,267 21.8 $ 223,969 6.2 Fee-based Assets: Three Months Ended ($ in millions) 3/31/20 3/31/19 % Change 12/31/19 % Change Private Client Group (11) $ 80,617 $ 73,553 9.6 $ 92,110 (12.5 ) Asset Management 22,752 32,952 (31.0 ) 36,525 (37.7 ) Elimination (13) (9,736 ) (6,926 ) 40.6 (11,446 ) (14.9 ) Total fee-based assets $ 93,633 $ 99,579 (6.0 ) $ 117,189 (20.1 ) Individual Program Banks $ 1,491 $ 1,875 (20.5 ) $ 1,185 25.8 ROA (bps) (14) Private Client Group (13) 83.9 89.6 83.6 Asset Management 38.0 34.6 34.7 Individual Program Banks 95.0 153.3 123.7





Consolidated Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited): Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 ($ in millions, except percentages) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Interest Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Interest Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Interest Rate Interest-earning assets: Cash and federal funds sold $ 931.8 $ 3.7 1.58 % $ 1,124.9 $ 7.8 2.78 % $ 805.7 $ 3.6 1.80 % Financial instruments owned 1,076.6 4.6 1.70 1,277.4 6.3 1.98 1,074.2 5.1 1.91 Margin balances 1,231.7 10.1 3.29 1,258.5 13.4 4.27 1,291.7 11.6 3.58 Investments: Asset-backed securities 4,538.5 37.0 3.26 4,698.9 49.0 4.17 4,511.8 38.8 3.44 Mortgage-backed securities 1,094.2 6.0 2.18 1,531.4 9.0 2.35 987.9 5.1 2.06 Corporate fixed income securities 732.8 5.0 2.76 954.5 7.2 3.01 663.7 4.8 2.89 State and municipal securities 18.4 0.1 2.13 50.1 0.3 2.38 27.7 0.2 2.22 Other 3.9 — 2.17 — — — 4.5 — 2.02 Total Investments 6,387.8 48.1 3.01 7,234.9 65.5 3.62 6,195.6 48.9 3.16 Loans: Commercial and industrial 3,560.3 38.0 4.27 3,419.8 40.8 4.78 3,380.0 36.9 4.37 Residential real estate 3,416.1 25.3 2.96 2,927.9 22.5 3.07 3,144.9 24.0 3.06 Securities-based loans 2,063.8 16.5 3.19 1,799.5 19.1 4.25 2,064.7 18.5 3.59 Commercial real estate 445.0 5.8 5.22 336.5 4.7 5.60 386.2 5.8 6.03 Loans held for sale 374.5 4.0 4.26 179.0 1.8 4.09 335.3 4.0 4.80 Other 500.1 5.6 4.46 319.0 4.4 5.36 503.4 6.1 4.75 Total Loans 10,359.8 95.2 3.67 8,981.7 93.3 4.15 9,814.5 95.3 3.88 Other interest-bearing assets 607.9 (0.5 ) (0.30 ) 736.3 4.8 2.61 642.4 2.6 1.59 Total interest-earning assets/interest income 20,595.6 161.2 3.13 20,613.7 191.1 3.71 19,824.1 167.1 3.37 Interest-bearing liabilities: Short-term borrowings 91.3 0.2 0.87 68.2 0.5 3.10 31.5 0.1 1.66 Senior notes 1,017.1 11.2 4.40 1,016.1 11.1 4.38 1,016.8 11.1 4.38 Deposits 15,377.9 9.6 0.25 15,282.3 28.1 0.73 14,672.8 13.6 0.37 FHLB 590.5 2.4 1.59 461.4 1.7 1.45 513.0 2.1 1.67 Other interest-bearing liabilities 1,628.1 1.0 0.26 1,588.3 8.0 2.03 1,595.6 4.5 1.12 Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense $ 18,704.9 $ 24.4 0.52 % $ 18,416.3 $ 49.4 1.07 % $ 17,829.7 $ 31.4 0.71 % Net interest income/margin $ 136.8 2.66 % $ 141.7 2.75 % $ 135.7 2.74 %





Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (15) Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited): Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 ($ in millions, except percentages) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Interest Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Interest Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Interest Rate Interest-earning assets: Cash and federal funds sold $ 446.0 $ 1.2 1.10 % $ 732.6 $ 4.6 2.49 % $ 255.7 $ 1.2 1.83 % Investments 6,387.8 48.1 3.01 7,234.9 65.5 3.62 6,195.6 48.9 3.16 Loans 10,359.8 95.2 3.67 8,981.7 93.3 4.15 9,814.5 95.3 3.88 Other interest-bearing assets 59.6 0.6 4.02 52.3 1.0 8.45 57.4 0.5 3.77 Total interest-earning assets/interest income 17,253.2 145.1 3.36 17,001.5 164.4 3.87 16,323.2 145.9 3.58 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits 15,377.9 9.6 0.25 15,282.3 28.1 0.73 14,672.8 13.6 0.37 FHLB 590.5 2.4 1.59 461.4 1.7 1.45 513.0 2.1 1.67 Other interest-bearing liabilities 1.6 — 7.09 1.7 — 9.16 1.6 — 7.85 Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense $ 15,970.0 12.0 0.30 % $ 15,745.4 29.8 0.76 % $ 15,187.4 15.7 0.41 % Net interest income/margin $ 133.1 3.09 % $ 134.6 3.17 % $ 130.2 3.19 %





Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (15) – a component of Global Wealth Management Selected operating data (unaudited): Three Months Ended ($ in 000s, except percentages) 3/31/20 3/31/19 % Change 12/31/19 % Change Net interest income $ 133,131 $ 134,564 (1.1 ) $ 130,157 2.3 Bank loan loss provision 18,978 2,283 731.3 4,412 330.1 Charge-offs 20 56 (64.3 ) 220 (90.9 ) Net interest margin 3.09 % 3.17 % (8) bps 3.19 % (10) bps





Financial Metrics (unaudited): As of ($ in 000s, except percentages) 3/31/20 3/31/19 12/31/19 Total assets $ 18,442,914 $ 16,822,599 $ 16,941,877 Total shareholders’ equity 1,224,307 1,242,760 1,207,469 Total loans, net (includes loans held for sale) 10,565,287 8,850,905 10,013,735 Total deposits 16,880,933 15,049,877 15,332,581 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 3,363,961 3,002,751 3,253,588 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 3,083,065 4,100,357 2,853,360 Commercial and industrial 3,813,862 3,314,564 3,438,953 Residential real estate 3,495,136 2,928,228 3,309,548 Securities-based loans 1,945,371 1,860,989 2,098,211 Commercial real estate 399,732 361,950 428,549 Loans held for sale 570,787 144,216 389,693 Stifel Bank & Trust: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9) 11.7 % 13.7 % 12.1 % Tier 1 capital ratio (9) 11.7 % 13.8 % 12.1 % Total capital ratio (9) 13.0 % 14.9 % 13.3 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (9) 7.1 % 7.1 % 7.1 % Stifel Bank: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9) 15.6 % 17.5 % 16.9 % Tier 1 capital ratio (9) 15.6 % 17.5 % 16.9 % Total capital ratio (9) 16.5 % 18.6 % 18.0 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (9) 7.3 % 7.5 % 7.1 % Credit Metrics: Allowance for loan losses $ 102,802 $ 88,172 $ 95,579 Allowance as a percentage of retained loans 1.02 % 1.00 % 0.98 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Total nonperforming assets $ 14,616 $ 21,276 $ 14,748 Nonperforming assets as % of total assets 0.08 % 0.13 % 0.09 %





Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/20 3/31/19 %

Change 12/31/19 % Change Revenues: Commissions $ 136,897 $ 109,927 24.5 $ 129,129 6.0 Principal transactions 42,982 43,267 (0.7 ) 44,871 (4.2 ) Brokerage revenues 179,879 153,194 17.4 174,000 3.4 Asset management and service fees 237,760 195,253 21.8 223,952 6.2 Net interest 138,682 145,295 (4.6 ) 138,060 0.5 Investment banking (16) 10,333 8,223 25.7 9,278 11.4 Other income 16,302 8,645 88.6 7,655 113.0 Net revenues 582,956 510,610 14.2 552,945 5.4 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 298,370 247,473 20.6 274,954 8.5 Non-compensation operating expenses 90,419 68,647 31.7 81,696 10.7 Total non-interest expenses 388,789 316,120 23.0 356,650 9.0 Income before income taxes $ 194,167 $ 194,490 (0.2 ) $ 196,295 (1.1 ) As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits 51.2 48.5 49.7 Non-compensation operating expenses 15.5 13.4 14.8 Income before income taxes 33.3 38.1 35.5





Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/20 3/31/19 % Change 12/31/19 % Change Revenues: Commissions $ 74,198 $ 45,522 63.0 $ 54,015 37.4 Principal transactions 95,685 60,765 57.5 61,537 55.5 Brokerage revenues 169,883 106,287 59.8 115,552 47.0 Advisory fees 76,053 104,895 (27.5 ) 155,331 (51.0 ) Capital raising 93,082 48,722 91.0 112,565 (17.3 ) Investment banking 169,135 153,617 10.1 267,896 (36.9 ) Other (17) (6,780 ) 1,382 (590.6 ) 8,459 (180.2 ) Net revenues 332,238 261,286 27.2 391,907 (15.2 ) Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 205,988 159,411 29.2 249,574 (17.5 ) Non-compensation operating expenses 84,510 69,671 21.3 86,792 (2.6 ) Total non-interest expenses 290,498 229,082 26.8 336,366 (13.6 ) Income before income taxes $ 41,740 $ 32,204 29.6 $ 55,541 (24.8 ) As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits 62.0 61.0 63.7 Non-compensation operating expenses 25.4 26.7 22.1 Income before income taxes 12.6 12.3 14.2





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2019. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.

A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together.

The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three months ended March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2019 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.

Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/20 3/31/19 12/31/19 GAAP net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp. $ 86,589 $ 99,207 $ 130,690 Preferred dividend 4,844 2,344 4,843 Net income available to common shareholders 81,745 96,863 125,847 Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related and severance (18) 13,510 8,191 31,442 Provision for income taxes (19) (3,322 ) (534 ) (10,690 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 10,188 7,657 20,752 Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders $ 91,933 $ 104,520 $ 146,599 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 76,619 79,210 77,813 GAAP earnings per diluted common share $ 1.13 $ 1.25 $ 1.68 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.13 0.10 0.27 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share $ 1.26 $ 1.35 $ 1.95 GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 1.07 $ 1.22 $ 1.62 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.13 0.10 0.26 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 1.20 $ 1.32 $ 1.88





Footnotes

(1) Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (“ROTE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROTE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Deferred taxes on goodwill and tangible assets was $41.4 million, $47.2 million, and $46.5 million, as of March 31, 2020 and 2019, and December 31, 2019, respectively. Historical periods have been restated to conform with the current period presentation. (2) Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (3) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of 14.1% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $13.5 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $115.1 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $913.2 million. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (4) Excludes revenue included in the Other segment. (5) See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (6) In the first quarter of 2020, the Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) – Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” which amends several aspects of the measurement of credit losses on certain financial instruments, including replacing the existing incurred credit loss model and other models with the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model. For further information about ASU No. 2016-13, see Note 2 “Summary of Significant Accounting Policies” in Part II, Item 8 “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. (7) Book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock and non-controlling interests) divided by period end common shares outstanding. (8) Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (“ROE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to commons shareholders by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity. (9) Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release. (10) Includes client margin balances held by our broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at our bank subsidiaries. (11) Includes Private Client Group and Trust Business. (12) Includes fund networking fees, retirement fees, transaction/handling fees, and ACAT fees. (13) Asset management assets managed in Private Client Group or Trust accounts. (14) Return on assets (ROA) is calculated based on prior period-end balances for Private Client Group, period-end balances for Asset Management, and average quarterly balances for Individual Program Banks. (15) Includes Stifel Bank & Trust, Stifel Bank, and Stifel Trust Company, N.A. (16) Includes capital raising and advisory fees. (17) Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income. (18) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, professional fees, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business. (19) See details of non-GAAP adjustments under “Provision for Income Taxes.”

Media Contact: Neil Shapiro (212) 271-3447

Investor Contact: Joel Jeffrey (212) 271-3610

www.stifel.com/investor-relations







