Stifel Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

  • Net revenues of $913.0 million, increased 18.5% with the year-ago quarter.
  • Net income available to common shareholders of $81.7 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share.
  • Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $91.9 million, or $1.20 per diluted common share.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (1) was 17.4%.
  • Non-GAAP annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (1) was 19.5%.
  • The Board of Directors declared a $0.17 quarterly dividend per share, an increase of 13% from the prior quarter.
  • The Company repurchased $56.2 million of its outstanding common stock.

ST. LOUIS, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $81.7 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share on net revenues of $913.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $96.9 million, or $1.22 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $770.4 million for the first quarter of 2019.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $91.9 million, or $1.20 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.

Chairman’s Comments

“Given the impact of the current healthcare crisis on the economy and our daily lives, I’d like to say how proud I am of my Stifel partners and associates who have shown resolve, creativity, and teamwork to achieve the dual objectives of promoting the safety of our people while delivering essential and exceptional service to our clients. Our results in the first quarter illustrate the value of our diversified business as we generated our second highest quarterly revenue despite the sudden and dramatic change in the economy following the COVID -19 outbreak. Record Global Wealth Management revenue and our second strongest quarter for our Institutional Group was driven by record brokerage revenue as well as strong investment banking, net interest income and fee-based revenue. Given the operating conditions in the quarter, I believe that our brokerage results deserve special praise. In a matter of days, and with a focus on employee safety, we rapidly deployed our business continuity plan that resulted in more than 90% of our employees working remotely and enabled our Institutional Group to go from eight primary trading desks to more than 180 separate trading locations. This underscores the value of the investments we have made over the years in both people and technology,” stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stifel.

Mr. Kruszewski continued, “The next few months have a high level of uncertainty, which can drive a wide range of economic outcomes. Longer term, we believe the world and our economy will overcome this pandemic. Looking forward, Stifel is well positioned because of its diversified business model, solid and liquid balance sheet, and our associates’ commitment to excellence.”

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)   Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except per share data)   GAAP 3/31/20     GAAP 3/31/19     % Change     GAAP 12/31/19     % Change       Non-GAAP (2) 3/31/20     Non-GAAP (2) 3/31/19     % Change  
Net revenues   $ 913,034     $ 770,420       18.5     $ 944,251       (3.3 )     $ 913,213     $ 770,420       18.5  
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.   $ 86,589     $ 99,207       (12.7 )   $ 130,690       (33.7 )     $ 96,777     $ 106,864       (9.4 )
Preferred dividends     4,844       2,344       106.7       4,843     n/m         4,844       2,344       106.7  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 81,745     $ 96,863       (15.6 )   $ 125,847       (35.0 )     $ 91,933     $ 104,520       (12.0 )
Earnings per diluted common share   $ 1.13     $ 1.25       (9.6 )   $ 1.68       (32.7 )     $ 1.26     $ 1.35       (6.7 )
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 1.07     $ 1.22       (12.3 )   $ 1.62       (34.0 )     $ 1.20     $ 1.32       (9.1 )
Compensation ratio     63.2 %     59.5 %             60.0 %               62.5 %     59.0 %        
Non-compensation ratio     24.2 %     22.6 %             22.8 %               23.4 %     22.0 %        
Pre-tax operating margin (3)     12.6 %     17.9 %             17.2 %               14.1 %     19.0 %        


Net Revenues

Net revenues were $913.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, an 18.5% increase from the first quarter of 2019 and a 3.3% decrease from our record fourth quarter of 2019. Net revenues, compared with the first quarter of 2019, reflected significantly higher brokerage revenues, increased capital raising revenues, and asset management and service fees, partially offset by lower advisory fee revenues and net interest income. Net revenues, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, reflected significantly lower advisory fee revenues and a decline in capital raising revenues, partially offset by an increase in brokerage revenues, asset management and service fees, and net interest income.

The operating environment, notably in March, was impacted by the spread of the COVID-19 virus which caused a sharp contraction in global economic activity and increased market volatility. The decline of asset prices, reduction in interest rates, widening of credit spreads, lending and counterparty credit deterioration, market volatility, and reduced investment banking activity had the most immediate negative impacts on the Company’s first quarter results. At the same time, high levels of client trading activity related to market volatility significantly impacted brokerage revenues.

Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $349.8 million, a 34.8% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 20.8% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/20     3/31/19     % Change     12/31/19     % Change  
Global Wealth Management   $ 179,879     $ 153,194       17.4     $ 174,000       3.4  
Institutional brokerage:                                        
Equity capital markets     70,195       38,881       80.5       45,989       52.6  
Fixed income capital markets     99,688       67,406       47.9       69,563       43.3  
Total institutional brokerage     169,883       106,287       59.8       115,552       47.0  
Total brokerage revenues (4)   $ 349,762     $ 259,481       34.8     $ 289,552       20.8  
  • Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $179.9 million, a 17.4% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 3.4% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $70.2 million, an 80.5% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 52.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $99.7 million, a 47.9% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 43.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were $179.5 million, a 10.9% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 35.3% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/20         3/31/19         % Change     12/31/19     % Change  
Capital raising:                                                
Global Wealth Management   $ 10,314         $ 8,223           25.4     $ 9,278       11.2  
                                                 
Equity capital markets     60,195           27,859           116.1       64,384       (6.5 )
Fixed income capital markets     32,887           20,863           57.6       48,181       (31.7 )
Institutional Group     93,082           48,722           91.0       112,565       (17.3 )
Total capital raising (4)     103,396           56,945           81.6       121,843       (15.1 )
Advisory fees (4)     76,072           104,895           (27.5 )     155,331       (51.0 )
Total investment banking   $ 179,468         $ 161,840           10.9     $ 277,174       (35.3 )
  • Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $10.3 million, a 25.4% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and an 11.2% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $60.2 million, a 116.1% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 6.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $32.9 million, a 57.6% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 31.7% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Advisory fee revenues were $76.1 million, a 27.5% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 51.0% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.


Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were $237.8 million, a 21.8% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 6.2% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase from the comparative period in 2019 is primarily attributable to higher asset levels at the beginning of the first quarter of 2020 and strong fee-based asset flows. See Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down table.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $136.8 million, a 3.4% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 0.9% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. See Net Interest Income Analysis table.

  • Interest income was $161.2 million, a 15.6% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 3.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Interest expense was $24.4 million, a 50.7% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 22.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Compensation and Benefits Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compensation and benefits expenses were $577.2 million, which included $6.4 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $458.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $567.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 62.5% in the first quarter of 2020 (non-GAAP measure).

The increase in compensation and benefits expenses, compared with the first quarter of 2019, is primarily attributable to higher volume and revenue-related expense and investments.

    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/20     3/31/19  
GAAP compensation and benefits   $ 577,179     $ 458,114  
As a percentage of net revenues     63.2 %     59.5 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (5)                
Merger-related and severance     (6,427 )     (3,932 )
Non-GAAP compensation and benefits   $ 570,752     $ 454,182  
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues     62.5 %     59.0 %

Non-Compensation Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, non-compensation operating expenses were $220.7 million, which included $6.9 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $174.5 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $214.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were 23.4% (non-GAAP measure).

The increase in non-compensation operating expenses, compared with the first quarter of 2019, is primarily attributable to the increase in the provision for loan losses as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the broader economic environment, volume-related expenses, net provisions for regulatory matters, and professional fees. In addition, the first quarter of 2020 included provisions related to growth in loans and the impact of accounting for credit losses under the CECL standard (6).

    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/20     3/31/19  
GAAP non-compensation expenses   $ 220,749     $ 174,497  
As a percentage of net revenues     24.2 %     22.6 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (5)                
Merger-related     (6,904 )     (4,259 )
Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses   $ 213,845     $ 170,238  
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues     23.4 %     22.0 %


Provision for Income Taxes

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was 24.8%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of 27.9% for the first quarter of 2019 and 19.6% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was 24.8%.

The effective income tax rate was primarily impacted by tax benefits on the settlement of employee share-based awards and the establishment of a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets in the first quarter of 2020.

    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/20     3/31/19  
GAAP provision for income taxes   $ 28,517     $ 38,370  
GAAP effective tax rate     24.8 %     27.9 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (5)                
Merger-related and severance     3,300       2,203  
Other     22       (1,669 )
      3,322       534  
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes   $ 31,839     $ 38,904  
Non-GAAP effective tax rate     24.8 %     26.7 %

Conference Call Information

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its first quarter 2020 financial results conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel’s Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (877) 876-9938 and referencing conference ID 5496039. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company’s results, will be available through the Company’s web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. For information about the risks and important factors that could affect the Company’s future results, financial condition and liquidity, see Item 8.01 of the Company’s Report on Form 8-K dated April 30, 2020 and “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results, financial position and liquidity may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected.

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except per share amounts)   3/31/20         3/31/19         %
Change		         12/31/19         % Change  
Revenues:                                                        
Commissions   $ 211,098         $ 155,449           35.8         $ 183,144           15.3  
Principal transactions     138,666           104,032           33.3           106,408           30.3  
Brokerage revenues     349,764           259,481           34.8           289,552           20.8  
                                                         
Advisory fees     76,072           104,890           (27.5 )         155,331           (51.0 )
Capital raising     103,396           56,950           81.6           121,843           (15.1 )
Investment banking     179,468           161,840           10.9           277,174           (35.3 )
Asset management and service fees     237,775           195,267           21.8           223,969           6.2  
Other income     9,207           12,209           (24.6 )         17,917           (48.6 )
Operating revenues     776,214           628,797           23.4           808,612           (4.0 )
Interest revenue     161,177           191,071           (15.6 )         167,087           (3.5 )
Total revenues     937,391           819,868           14.3           975,699           (3.9 )
Interest expense     24,357           49,448           (50.7 )         31,448           (22.5 )
Net revenues     913,034           770,420           18.5           944,251           (3.3 )
                                                         
Non-interest expenses:                                                        
Compensation and benefits     577,179           458,114           26.0           566,981           1.8  
Occupancy and equipment rental     66,073           58,862           12.3           64,327           2.7  
Communication and office supplies     41,124           35,697           15.2           39,845           3.2  
Commissions and floor brokerage     14,842           10,956           35.5           11,505           29.0  
Provision for loan losses     18,978           2,283           731.3           4,412           330.1  
Other operating expenses     79,732           66,699           19.5           94,588           (15.7 )
Total non-interest expenses     797,928           632,611           26.1           781,658           2.1  
Income before income taxes     115,106           137,809           (16.5 )         162,593           (29.2 )
Provision for income taxes     28,517           38,370           (25.7 )         31,925           (10.7 )
Net income     86,589           99,439           (12.9 )         130,668           (33.7 )
Net income/(loss) applicable to non-controlling interests               232         n/m           (22 )       n/m  
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.     86,589           99,207           (12.7 )         130,690           (33.7 )
Preferred dividends     4,844           2,344           106.7           4,843         n/m  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 81,745         $ 96,863           (15.6 )       $ 125,847           (35.0 )
Earnings per common share:                                                        
Basic   $ 1.15         $ 1.35           (14.8 )       $ 1.79           (35.8 )
Diluted   $ 1.07         $ 1.22           (12.3 )       $ 1.62           (34.0 )
                                                         
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.17         $ 0.15           13.3         $ 0.15           13.3  
                                                         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                                        
Basic     71,286           71,700           (0.6 )         70,470           1.2  
Diluted     76,619           79,210           (3.3 )         77,813           (1.5 )


Summary Segment Results (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/20     3/31/19         % Change     12/31/19     % Change  
Net revenues:                                            
Global Wealth Management   $ 582,956     $ 510,610           14.2     $ 552,945       5.4  
Institutional Group     332,238       261,286           27.2       391,907       (15.2 )
Other     (2,160 )     (1,476 )         (46.3 )     (601 )     (259.4 )
Total net revenues   $ 913,034     $ 770,420           18.5     $ 944,251       (3.3 )
                                             
Operating expenses:                                            
Global Wealth Management   $ 388,789     $ 316,120           23.0     $ 356,650       9.0  
Institutional Group     290,498       229,082           26.8       336,366       (13.6 )
Other     118,641       87,409           35.7       88,642       33.8  
Total operating expenses   $ 797,928     $ 632,611           26.1     $ 781,658       2.1  
                                             
Operating contribution:                                            
Global Wealth Management   $ 194,167     $ 194,490           (0.2 )   $ 196,295       (1.1 )
Institutional Group     41,740       32,204           29.6       55,541       (24.8 )
Other     (120,801 )     (88,885 )         35.9       (89,243 )     35.4  
Income before income taxes   $ 115,106     $ 137,809           (16.5 )   $ 162,593       (29.2 )
                                             
As a percentage of net revenues:                                          
Compensation and benefits                                            
Global Wealth Management     51.2       48.5                   49.7          
Institutional Group     62.0       61.0                   63.7          
Non-comp. operating expenses                                            
Global Wealth Management     15.5       13.4                   14.8          
Institutional Group     25.4       26.7                   22.1          
Income before income taxes                                            
Global Wealth Management     33.3       38.1                   35.5          
Institutional Group     12.6       12.3                   14.2          
Consolidated pre-tax margin     12.6       17.9                   17.2          


Financial metrics (unaudited): As of and For the Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts) 3/31/20   3/31/19   12/31/19  
Total assets $ 25,896,006   $ 24,183,559   $ 24,610,225  
Total Stifel Financial shareholders’ equity   3,470,326     3,376,623     3,614,791  
Book value per common share (7) $ 46.13   $ 43.18   $ 48.37  
Return on common equity (8)   10.0 %   12.7 %   15.6 %
Non-GAAP return on common equity (2) (8)   11.2 %   13.7 %   18.2 %
Return on tangible common equity (1)   17.4 %   21.2 %   27.0 %
Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (1) (2)   19.5 %   22.8 %   31.4 %
Tier 1 common capital ratio (9)   14.3 %   15.9 %   15.2 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (9)   16.6 %   18.5 %   17.6 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (9)   9.6 %   9.8 %   10.0 %
Pre-tax margin on net revenues   12.6 %   17.9 %   17.2 %
Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (2) (3)   14.1 %   19.0 %   20.5 %
Effective tax rate   24.8 %   27.9 %   19.6 %
Non-GAAP effective tax rate (2)   24.8 %   26.7 %   22.0 %


Statistical Information (unaudited):   As of and For the Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except financial advisors and locations)   3/31/20     3/31/19     % Change     12/31/19     % Change  
Financial advisors     2,130       2,061       3.3       2,127       0.1  
Independent contractors     94       99       (5.1 )     95       (1.1 )
Total financial advisors     2,224       2,160       3.0       2,222       0.1  
Locations     447       407       9.8       446       0.2  
Total client assets   $ 276,627,000     $ 299,993,000       (7.8 )   $ 329,495,000       (16.0 )
Fee-based client assets   $ 93,633,000     $ 99,579,000       (6.0 )   $ 117,189,000       (20.1 )
Client money market and insured product   $ 17,234,000     $ 14,928,000       15.4     $ 14,841,000       16.1  
Secured client lending (10)   $ 3,148,790     $ 3,175,240       (0.8 )   $ 3,363,450       (6.4 )


    Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down (unaudited)  
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues:   Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/20     3/31/19     % Change     12/31/19     % Change  
Private Client Group (11)   $ 193,260     $ 148,092       30.5     $ 177,987       8.6  
Asset Management     29,762       28,469       4.5       31,653       (6.0 )
Third-party Bank Sweep Program     3,308       8,562       (61.4 )     3,821       (13.4 )
Other (12)     11,445       10,144       12.8       10,508       8.9  
Total asset management and service fee revenues   $ 237,775     $ 195,267       21.8     $ 223,969       6.2  
                                         
Fee-based Assets:   Three Months Ended  
($ in millions)   3/31/20     3/31/19     % Change     12/31/19     % Change  
Private Client Group (11)   $ 80,617     $ 73,553       9.6     $ 92,110       (12.5 )
Asset Management     22,752       32,952       (31.0 )     36,525       (37.7 )
Elimination (13)     (9,736 )     (6,926 )     40.6       (11,446 )     (14.9 )
Total fee-based assets   $ 93,633     $ 99,579       (6.0 )   $ 117,189       (20.1 )
                                         
Individual Program Banks   $ 1,491     $ 1,875       (20.5 )   $ 1,185       25.8  
                                         
ROA (bps) (14)                                        
Private Client Group (13)     83.9       89.6               83.6          
Asset Management     38.0       34.6               34.7          
Individual Program Banks     95.0       153.3               123.7          


Consolidated Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited):  
                                                                         
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2020     March 31, 2019     December 31, 2019  
($ in millions, except percentages)   Average Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average Interest Rate     Average Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average Interest Rate     Average Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average Interest Rate  
Interest-earning assets:                                                                        
Cash and federal funds sold   $ 931.8     $ 3.7       1.58 %   $ 1,124.9     $ 7.8       2.78 %   $ 805.7     $ 3.6       1.80 %
Financial instruments owned     1,076.6       4.6       1.70       1,277.4       6.3       1.98       1,074.2       5.1       1.91  
Margin balances     1,231.7       10.1       3.29       1,258.5       13.4       4.27       1,291.7       11.6       3.58  
Investments:                                                                        
Asset-backed securities     4,538.5       37.0       3.26       4,698.9       49.0       4.17       4,511.8       38.8       3.44  
Mortgage-backed securities     1,094.2       6.0       2.18       1,531.4       9.0       2.35       987.9       5.1       2.06  
Corporate fixed income securities     732.8       5.0       2.76       954.5       7.2       3.01       663.7       4.8       2.89  
State and municipal securities     18.4       0.1       2.13       50.1       0.3       2.38       27.7       0.2       2.22  
Other     3.9             2.17                         4.5             2.02  
Total Investments     6,387.8       48.1       3.01       7,234.9       65.5       3.62       6,195.6       48.9       3.16  
Loans:                                                                        
Commercial and industrial     3,560.3       38.0       4.27       3,419.8       40.8       4.78       3,380.0       36.9       4.37  
Residential real estate     3,416.1       25.3       2.96       2,927.9       22.5       3.07       3,144.9       24.0       3.06  
Securities-based loans     2,063.8       16.5       3.19       1,799.5       19.1       4.25       2,064.7       18.5       3.59  
Commercial real estate     445.0       5.8       5.22       336.5       4.7       5.60       386.2       5.8       6.03  
Loans held for sale     374.5       4.0       4.26       179.0       1.8       4.09       335.3       4.0       4.80  
Other     500.1       5.6       4.46       319.0       4.4       5.36       503.4       6.1       4.75  
Total Loans     10,359.8       95.2       3.67       8,981.7       93.3       4.15       9,814.5       95.3       3.88  
Other interest-bearing assets     607.9       (0.5 )     (0.30 )     736.3       4.8       2.61       642.4       2.6       1.59  
Total interest-earning assets/interest income     20,595.6       161.2       3.13       20,613.7       191.1       3.71       19,824.1       167.1       3.37  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                                        
Short-term borrowings     91.3       0.2       0.87       68.2       0.5       3.10       31.5       0.1       1.66  
Senior notes     1,017.1       11.2       4.40       1,016.1       11.1       4.38       1,016.8       11.1       4.38  
Deposits     15,377.9       9.6       0.25       15,282.3       28.1       0.73       14,672.8       13.6       0.37  
FHLB     590.5       2.4       1.59       461.4       1.7       1.45       513.0       2.1       1.67  
Other interest-bearing liabilities     1,628.1       1.0       0.26       1,588.3       8.0       2.03       1,595.6       4.5       1.12  
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense   $ 18,704.9     $ 24.4       0.52 %   $ 18,416.3     $ 49.4       1.07 %   $ 17,829.7     $ 31.4       0.71 %
Net interest income/margin           $ 136.8       2.66 %           $ 141.7       2.75 %           $ 135.7       2.74 %


Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (15) Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited):  
                                                                         
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2020     March 31, 2019     December 31, 2019  
($ in millions, except percentages)   Average Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average Interest Rate     Average Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average Interest Rate     Average Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average Interest Rate  
Interest-earning assets:                                                                        
Cash and federal funds sold   $ 446.0     $ 1.2       1.10 %   $ 732.6     $ 4.6       2.49 %   $ 255.7     $ 1.2       1.83 %
Investments     6,387.8       48.1       3.01       7,234.9       65.5       3.62       6,195.6       48.9       3.16  
Loans     10,359.8       95.2       3.67       8,981.7       93.3       4.15       9,814.5       95.3       3.88  
Other interest-bearing assets     59.6       0.6       4.02       52.3       1.0       8.45       57.4       0.5       3.77  
Total interest-earning assets/interest income     17,253.2       145.1       3.36       17,001.5       164.4       3.87       16,323.2       145.9       3.58  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                                        
Deposits     15,377.9       9.6       0.25       15,282.3       28.1       0.73       14,672.8       13.6       0.37  
FHLB     590.5       2.4       1.59       461.4       1.7       1.45       513.0       2.1       1.67  
Other interest-bearing liabilities     1.6             7.09       1.7             9.16       1.6             7.85  
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense   $ 15,970.0       12.0       0.30 %   $ 15,745.4       29.8       0.76 %   $ 15,187.4       15.7       0.41 %
Net interest income/margin           $ 133.1       3.09 %           $ 134.6       3.17 %           $ 130.2       3.19 %


Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (15) –  a component of Global Wealth Management  
   
Selected operating data (unaudited): Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except percentages) 3/31/20     3/31/19     % Change     12/31/19     % Change  
Net interest income $ 133,131     $ 134,564       (1.1 )   $ 130,157       2.3  
Bank loan loss provision   18,978       2,283       731.3       4,412       330.1  
Charge-offs   20       56       (64.3 )     220       (90.9 )
Net interest margin   3.09 %     3.17 %   (8) bps       3.19 %   (10) bps  


Financial Metrics (unaudited):   As of  
($ in 000s, except percentages)   3/31/20     3/31/19     12/31/19  
Total assets   $ 18,442,914     $ 16,822,599     $ 16,941,877  
Total shareholders’ equity     1,224,307       1,242,760       1,207,469  
Total loans, net (includes loans held for sale)     10,565,287       8,850,905       10,013,735  
Total deposits     16,880,933       15,049,877       15,332,581  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     3,363,961       3,002,751       3,253,588  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost     3,083,065       4,100,357       2,853,360  
Commercial and industrial     3,813,862       3,314,564       3,438,953  
Residential real estate     3,495,136       2,928,228       3,309,548  
Securities-based loans     1,945,371       1,860,989       2,098,211  
Commercial real estate     399,732       361,950       428,549  
Loans held for sale     570,787       144,216       389,693  
Stifel Bank & Trust:                        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9)     11.7 %     13.7 %     12.1 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (9)     11.7 %     13.8 %     12.1 %
Total capital ratio (9)     13.0 %     14.9 %     13.3 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio (9)     7.1 %     7.1 %     7.1 %
Stifel Bank:                        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9)     15.6 %     17.5 %     16.9 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (9)     15.6 %     17.5 %     16.9 %
Total capital ratio (9)     16.5 %     18.6 %     18.0 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio (9)     7.3 %     7.5 %     7.1 %
                         
Credit Metrics:                        
Allowance for loan losses   $ 102,802     $ 88,172     $ 95,579  
Allowance as a percentage of retained loans     1.02 %     1.00 %     0.98 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Total nonperforming assets   $ 14,616     $ 21,276     $ 14,748  
Nonperforming assets as % of total assets     0.08 %     0.13 %     0.09 %


Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/20         3/31/19         %
Change		         12/31/19     % Change  
Revenues:                                                    
Commissions   $ 136,897         $ 109,927           24.5         $ 129,129       6.0  
Principal transactions     42,982           43,267           (0.7 )         44,871       (4.2 )
Brokerage revenues     179,879           153,194           17.4           174,000       3.4  
                                                     
Asset management and service fees     237,760           195,253           21.8           223,952       6.2  
Net interest     138,682           145,295           (4.6 )         138,060       0.5  
Investment banking (16)     10,333           8,223           25.7           9,278       11.4  
Other income     16,302           8,645           88.6           7,655       113.0  
Net revenues     582,956           510,610           14.2           552,945       5.4  
Non-interest expenses:                                                    
Compensation and benefits     298,370           247,473           20.6           274,954       8.5  
Non-compensation operating expenses     90,419           68,647           31.7           81,696       10.7  
Total non-interest expenses     388,789           316,120           23.0           356,650       9.0  
Income before income taxes   $ 194,167         $ 194,490           (0.2 )       $ 196,295       (1.1 )
                                                     
As a percentage of net revenues:                                                    
Compensation and benefits     51.2           48.5                       49.7          
Non-compensation operating expenses     15.5           13.4                       14.8          
Income before income taxes     33.3           38.1                       35.5          


Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/20         3/31/19         % Change         12/31/19     % Change  
Revenues:                                                    
Commissions   $ 74,198         $ 45,522           63.0         $ 54,015       37.4  
Principal transactions     95,685           60,765           57.5           61,537       55.5  
Brokerage revenues     169,883           106,287           59.8           115,552       47.0  
Advisory fees     76,053           104,895           (27.5 )         155,331       (51.0 )
Capital raising     93,082           48,722           91.0           112,565       (17.3 )
Investment banking     169,135           153,617           10.1           267,896       (36.9 )
Other (17)     (6,780 )         1,382           (590.6 )         8,459       (180.2 )
Net revenues     332,238           261,286           27.2           391,907       (15.2 )
Non-interest expenses:                                                    
Compensation and benefits     205,988           159,411           29.2           249,574       (17.5 )
Non-compensation operating expenses     84,510           69,671           21.3           86,792       (2.6 )
Total non-interest expenses     290,498           229,082           26.8           336,366       (13.6 )
Income before income taxes   $ 41,740         $ 32,204           29.6         $ 55,541       (24.8 )
                                                     
As a percentage of net revenues:                                                    
Compensation and benefits     62.0           61.0                       63.7          
Non-compensation operating expenses     25.4           26.7                       22.1          
Income before income taxes     12.6           12.3                       14.2          


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2019. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.

A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together.

The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three months ended March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2019 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.

    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   3/31/20     3/31/19     12/31/19  
GAAP net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.   $ 86,589     $ 99,207     $ 130,690  
Preferred dividend     4,844       2,344       4,843  
Net income available to common shareholders     81,745       96,863       125,847  
                         
Non-GAAP adjustments:                        
Merger-related and severance (18)     13,510       8,191       31,442  
Provision for income taxes (19)     (3,322 )     (534 )     (10,690 )
Total non-GAAP adjustments     10,188       7,657       20,752  
Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders   $ 91,933     $ 104,520     $ 146,599  
                         
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding     76,619       79,210       77,813  
                         
GAAP earnings per diluted common share   $ 1.13     $ 1.25     $ 1.68  
Non-GAAP adjustments     0.13       0.10       0.27  
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share   $ 1.26     $ 1.35     $ 1.95  
                         
GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 1.07     $ 1.22     $ 1.62  
Non-GAAP adjustments     0.13       0.10       0.26  
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 1.20     $ 1.32     $ 1.88  


Footnotes

(1) Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (“ROTE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROTE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Deferred taxes on goodwill and tangible assets was $41.4 million, $47.2 million, and $46.5 million, as of March 31, 2020 and 2019, and December 31, 2019, respectively. Historical periods have been restated to conform with the current period presentation.
(2) Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(3) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of 14.1% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $13.5 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $115.1 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $913.2 million. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(4) Excludes revenue included in the Other segment.
(5) See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(6) In the first quarter of 2020, the Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) – Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” which amends several aspects of the measurement of credit losses on certain financial instruments, including replacing the existing incurred credit loss model and other models with the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model. For further information about ASU No. 2016-13, see Note 2 “Summary of Significant Accounting Policies” in Part II, Item 8 “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
(7) Book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock and non-controlling interests) divided by period end common shares outstanding.
(8) Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (“ROE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to commons shareholders by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity.
(9) Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release.
(10) Includes client margin balances held by our broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at our bank subsidiaries.
(11) Includes Private Client Group and Trust Business.
(12) Includes fund networking fees, retirement fees, transaction/handling fees, and ACAT fees.
(13) Asset management assets managed in Private Client Group or Trust accounts.
(14) Return on assets (ROA) is calculated based on prior period-end balances for Private Client Group, period-end balances for Asset Management, and average quarterly balances for Individual Program Banks.
(15) Includes Stifel Bank & Trust, Stifel Bank, and Stifel Trust Company, N.A.
(16) Includes capital raising and advisory fees.
(17) Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income.
(18) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, professional fees, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.
(19) See details of non-GAAP adjustments under “Provision for Income Taxes.”

Media Contact:  Neil Shapiro  (212) 271-3447
Investor Contact:  Joel Jeffrey  (212) 271-3610
www.stifel.com/investor-relations

 

Primary Logo

