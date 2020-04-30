There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,766 in the last 365 days.

Summit Financial Group Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Q1 2020 Diluted EPS $0.35 compared to $0.65 for Q4 2019 and $0.56 for Q1 2019

/EIN News/ -- MOOREFIELD, W.V., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported first quarter 2020 net income of $4.51 million, or $0.35 per diluted share. In comparison, earnings for fourth quarter 2019 were $8.15 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, and for first quarter 2019, $7.09 million, or $0.56 per diluted share. Summit achieved returns on average assets and average tangible equity in first quarter 2020 of 0.73 percent and 8.55 percent, respectively, compared to 1.27 percent and 14.80 percent, respectively, in the same period of 2019.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis and its resulting business conditions, Summit produced solid core earnings this past quarter,” commented H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit. “As we navigate the COVID-19 crisis, we believe our Company is well-prepared to endure its impacts. The Company has strong levels of capital and liquidity, diversified revenue streams, a sound credit record and an experienced management team. I am extremely proud of the diligent efforts and steadfast commitment put forth by our management and employees to maintain operational continuity and a high level of client service during this crisis. We are very concerned about the health and welfare of our employees, clients, shareholders and communities, and are supporting all our stakeholders throughout this crisis in a thoughtful, disciplined and compassionate manner. We especially appreciate our employees’ efforts in this uncertain time, and we will continue to persevere.”

Highlights for Q1 2020

  • Provision for credit losses of $5.25 million in Q1 2020 compared to $500,000 in Q4 2019 and $250,000 in Q1 2019; the increase in this quarter’s provision resulted principally due to the estimated potential future economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
  • Net interest income increased 32.6 percent (annualized) compared to Q4 2019 and increased 15.5 percent versus the same period in 2019, primarily due to loan growth and lower funding costs.
  • Despite volatile markets, net interest margin in Q1 2020 increased 13 basis points to 3.76 percent as compared to the linked quarter, as yields on interest earning assets declined 11 basis points while deposit and other funding costs declined 23 basis points.
  • Loan balances, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, increased $53.2 million during the quarter, including $39.8 million in loans acquired from Cornerstone; excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and acquired Cornerstone loans, loans increased $13.4 million during the quarter, or 3.0 percent (annualized).
  • Mortgage warehouse lines of credit increased $40.6 million during the quarter.
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 51.41 percent compared to 52.25 percent in the linked quarter and 56.63 percent for Q1 2019.
  • Realized securities gains of $1.04 million in Q1 2020 compared to $403,000 in the linked quarter.
  • Merger expenses were $788,000 in Q1 2020 compared to $98,000 in the linked quarter.
  • Net foreclosed properties expenses increased to $966,000 in Q1 2020 compared to $262,000 in Q4 2019; this is primarily the result of write downs of foreclosed properties to fair values totaling $946,000 in Q1 2020 compared to $497,000 in Q4 2019, while realized net gains on sales of foreclosed properties were $61,000 during Q1 2020 compared to $312,000 in Q4 2019.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets improved to 1.16 percent from 1.28 percent for the linked quarter and 1.53 percent at the end of Q1 2019.

COVID-19 Impacts

Operations

As the COVID-19 related events unfolded throughout Q1 2020, Summit implemented various plans, strategies and protocols to protect our employees, maintain services for clients, assure the functional continuity of our operating systems, controls and processes, and mitigate financial risks posed by changing market conditions. In order to protect employees and assure workforce continuity and operational redundancy, we imposed business travel restrictions, enhanced our sanitizing protocols within our facilities and physically separated, to the extent possible, our critical operations workforce that cannot work remotely. To limit the risk of virus spread, the Company implemented drive-thru only and by appointment operating protocols throughout its bank branch network. We also maintained active communications with our critical vendors to assure all mission-critical activities and functions are being performed in line with our client-service standards.

Capital and Liquidity

Although there is a high degree of uncertainty around the magnitude and duration of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, management believes that our financial position, including high levels of capital and liquidity, will allow us to successfully endure the negative economic impacts of the crisis. Our capital management activities, coupled with our historically strong earnings performance and prudent dividend practices, have allowed us to build and maintain strong capital reserves. At March 31, 2020, all of Summit’s regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeded well-capitalized standards. More specifically, the Company bank subsidiary’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, a common measure to evaluate a financial institutions capital strength, was 10.2% at March 31, 2020, which represents over two times its well-capitalized regulatory minimum of 5.0%.

In addition, management believes the Company’s liquidity position is strong. The Company’s bank subsidiary maintains a funding base largely comprised of core noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts and low cost interest-bearing transactional deposit accounts with clients that operate or reside within the footprint of its branch bank network. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalent balances were $41.5 million. In addition, Summit maintains an available-for-sale securities portfolio, comprised primarily of highly liquid U.S. agency securities, highly-rated municipal securities and U.S. agency-backed mortgage backed securities, which serves as a ready source of liquidity. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio totaled $305.0 million, $205.8 million of which was unpledged as collateral. The Company bank subsidiary’s unused borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh at March 31, 2020 was $689.2 million, and it maintained $177.1 million of borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s discount window. The Company has not experienced significant draws on clients’ available commercial lines of credit and home equity lines of credit due to the COVID-19 crisis, nor has it observed any significant or unusual client activity that portends unmanageable levels of stress on the our liquidity profile.

Summit is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), a $660 billion low-interest business loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The PPP Loan Program provides U.S. government guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that predominately utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business costs. Through April 28, 2020, Summit had approved 468 PPP loans totaling $83.8 million. While we anticipate high levels of client utilization of the PPP loan program, our liquidity resources are adequate to meet the funding requirements of these loans.

Lending

We have taken actions to identify and assess our COVID-19 related credit exposures by asset classes and borrower types. We implemented a loan modification program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that are experiencing or expect to experience financial hardships due to COVID-19 related challenges. Accordingly, the following table summarizes the aggregate balances of loans the Company has modified as result of COVID-19 through April 24, 2020 classified by types of loans and impacted borrowers.

     Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 through 4/24/2020
Dollars in thousands  Total Loan Balance as of  3/31/2020   Loans Modified  to Interest Only Payments (6 Months or Less)  Loans Modified to Payment Deferral (3 Months)  Total Loans Modified  Percentage of  Loans Modified
Hospitality Industry $ 120,201 $ 56,006 $ 45,778 $ 101,784 84.7 %
Non-Owner Occupied Retail Stores   107,420   34,774   12,518   47,292 44.0 %
Owner-Occupied Retail Stores   118,535   21,103   8,715   29,818 25.2 %
Restaurants   7,416   2,173   1,765   3,938 53.1 %
Oil & Gas Industry   32,297   914   4,425   5,339 16.5 %
Other Commercial Loans   898,310   78,836   29,061   107,897 12.0 %
Total Commercial Loans   1,284,179   193,806   102,262   296,068 23.1 %
Residential 1-4 Family Personal   276,189   3,278   13,061   16,339 5.9 %
Residential 1-4 Family Rentals   167,295   15,467   4,841   20,308 12.1 %
Home Equity Loans   75,170   -   402   402 0.5 %
Total Residential Real Estate Loans   518,654   18,745   18,304   37,049 7.1 %
Consumer Loans   35,344   365   613   978 2.8 %
Mortgage Warehouse Loans   166,826   -   -   - 0.0 %
Credit Cards and Overdrafts   2,266   -   -   - 0.0 %
Total Loans $   2,007,269 $   212,916 $   121,179 $   334,095 16.6 %
                     

Modified loans with deferred payments will continue to accrue interest during the deferral period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming. Consistent with bank regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral periods.  COVID-19 related loan modifications are also deemed to be insignificant borrower concessions, and therefore, such modified loans were not classified as troubled-debt restructured loans as of March 31, 2020. We anticipate that the amounts of COVID-19 related loan modifications will continue to increase during Q2 2020.

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to continue to impact our financial results, as well as demand for our services and products during the second quarter of 2020 and potentially beyond. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, on our future revenues, earnings results, allowance for credit losses, capital reserves and liquidity are unknown at present.

CECL Adoption and Asset Quality

Effective January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses, also known as Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”). Upon the adoption of CECL, the Company recorded a net cumulative-effect adjustment that decreased retained earnings by $6.76 million. This adjustment was the result of a $6.93 million net increase in the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”), from $13.07 million at December 31, 2019 to $20.00 million upon adoption (including a $470,000 reclassification from loans to the ACL for purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans now accounted for in the ACL), a $2.43 million increase in other liabilities to provide an allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures, offset by an increase to deferred income tax assets of $2.13 million.

The table below summarizes the changes in the ACL prior to CECL adoption through March 31, 2020.

Dollars in thousands Allowance for Loan Losses at December 31, 2019 Impact of CECL Adoption Allowance for Loan Credit Losses at January 1, 2020 Provision for Loan Credit Losses for Q1 2020  Cornerstone
Day 1 PCD Loan Credit Marks 		Loan Net Charge-offs for Q1 2020 Allowance for Loan Credit Losses at March 31, 2020
Balance $ 13,074 $ 6,927   $ 20,001 $ 4,699   $ 409   $ (501 ) $ 24,608  
% Changes NA   53.0 % NA   35.9 %   3.1 %   -3.8 %   88.2 %
                                   

We have recorded no allowance for credit losses relative to the Company’s available-for-sale debt securities or its other instruments carried at amortized cost.

First quarter 2020 net loan charge-offs were $501,000, or 0.10 percent of average loans annualized, while $4.7 million was added to the allowance for loan credit losses through the provision for loan credit losses. The allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.23 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.68 percent at year-end 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties and repossessed assets, improved to $29.1 million, or 1.16 percent of assets. This compares to $30.8 million, or 1.28 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end and $34.4 million, or 1.53 percent of assets at the end of Q1 2019.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

Summit completed its acquisition of Cornerstone Financial Services, Inc. (“Cornerstone”) and its subsidiary, Cornerstone Bank, headquartered in West Union, West Virginia on January 1, 2020 and converted substantially all of its data processing systems to that of Summit’s on March 21, 2020; accordingly, Cornerstone’s results of operations are included in Summit’s consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition, and therefore Summit’s first quarter 2020 results reflect increased levels of average balances, income and expenses compared to its first quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2019 results.  At consummation, Cornerstone had total assets of $195.0 million, loans of $39.8 million, and deposits of $173.0 million.

On April 24, 2020, Summit’s bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank completed its acquisition of four branch banking offices located in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia from MVB Bank, Inc., a bank subsidiary of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF). Summit assumed approximately $195.0 million in deposits and acquired approximately $35.3 million in loans in conjunction with this purchase.

Results of Operations

Total revenue for first quarter 2020, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, increased 13.8 percent to $25.9 million, principally as a result of higher net interest income compared to $22.8 million for the first quarter 2019.

For the first quarter of 2020, net interest income was $21.4 million, an increase of 15.5 percent from the $18.6 million reported in the prior-year first quarter and an 8.1 percent increase compared to the linked quarter. The net interest margin for first quarter 2020 increased to 3.76 percent compared to 3.63 percent for the linked quarter and 3.66 percent for the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.70 percent for Q1 2020, 3.60 percent for Q4 2019 and 3.64 percent for Q1 2019.  

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for first quarter 2020 was $4.50 million compared to $4.23 million for the comparable period of 2019. Excluding realized securities gains, noninterest income was $3.46 million for first quarter 2020, compared to $4.23 million reported for first quarter 2019 and was $4.00 million for the linked quarter. The lower levels of 2020 noninterest income compared to 2019 periods are primarily due to the elimination of insurance commission revenue as result of SIS’ sale in Q2 2019.

We recorded a $5.25 million provision for credit losses during first quarter 2020 compared to $500,000 for the linked quarter and $250,000 for the comparable period of 2019. As result of the adoption of CECL, the provision for credit losses now represents an estimate of the full amount of expected credit losses relative to loans, whereas under the pre-CECL incurred loss accounting method, the provision was only an estimate of probable existing loan losses. Our Q1 2020 provision for credit losses reflects a change in our CECL computational model’s forecasted economic conditions over the next four quarters from “major improvement” as of January 1, 2020 to “major risk” as of March 31, 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Q1 2020 total noninterest expense increased 8.2 percent to $15.0 million compared to $13.9 million for the prior-year first quarter and increased 14.0 percent compared to the linked quarter.  Our increased noninterest expense is principally due to expenses associated with the acquired Cornerstone operations, higher writedowns of foreclosed properties and increased merger expenses.  This increase is partially offset by income related to our deferred director compensation plan of $483,000 recognized in Q1 2020 compared to deferred director compensation plan expense of $484,000 and $239,000 recorded in Q1 2019 and Q4 2019, respectively.  Under our director deferred compensation plans, directors optionally elect to defer their director fees into a "phantom" investment plan whereby the Company recognizes expense or benefit relative to the phantom returns or losses of such investments. As result of the stock market’s deterioration during Q1 2020, we recognized income related to deferred director compensation this quarter.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2020, total assets were $2.51 billion, an increase of $109.8 million, or 4.6 percent since December 31, 2019. Total loans, net of unearned fees and allowance for loan credit losses, were $1.98 billion at March 31, 2020, up $82.2 million, or 4.3 percent, from the $1.90 billion reported at year-end 2019.  Loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and acquired Cornerstone loans, increased $13.4 million during the quarter, or 3.0 percent (on an annualized basis).

At March 31, 2020, core deposits were $1.83 billion, an increase of $144.6 million or 8.6 percent during first quarter 2020 -- as checking deposits increased $94.8 million or 10.6 percent, core time deposits increased by $10.9 million or 2.9 percent and savings deposits increased $38.9 million or 9.3 percent.  Excluding acquired deposits, Q1 2020 core deposit growth was $3.44 million or 2.0 percent.

Shareholders’ equity was $256.0 million as of March 31, 2020 compared to $247.8 million at December 31, 2019. In conjunction with the acquisition of Cornerstone on January 1, 2020, Summit issued 570,000 shares of common stock valued at $15.4 million to the former Cornerstone shareholders.

Tangible book value per common share decreased to $17.17 at March 31, 2020 compared to $18.11 at December 31, 2019. Summit had 12,920,244 outstanding common shares at March 31, 2020 compared to 12,408,542 at year end 2019.

As announced this quarter, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During Q1 2020, 66,611 shares of our common stock were repurchased under the Plan at an average price of 19.21 per share.

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.51 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-nine banking locations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of the COVID-19 crisis, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)
Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019

     
   For the Quarter Ended  Percent
 Dollars in thousands 3/31/2020 3/31/2019  Change
 Statements of Income      
Interest income      
Loans, including fees $ 25,235   $ 23,051   9.5 %
Securities   2,310     2,586   -10.7 %
Other   98     231   -57.6 %
Total interest income   27,643     25,868   6.9 %
Interest expense      
Deposits   5,351     5,564   -3.8 %
Borrowings   849     1,731   -51.0 %
Total interest expense   6,200     7,295   -15.0 %
Net interest income   21,443     18,573   15.5 %
Provision for credit losses   5,250     250   2000.0 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   16,193     18,323   -11.6 %
       
Noninterest income      
Insurance commissions   7     1,174   -99.4 %
Trust and wealth management fees   665     586   13.5 %
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,263     1,180   7.0 %
Bank card revenue   933     814   14.6 %
Realized securities gains (losses)   1,038     (3 ) n/m  
Bank owned life insurance income   264     238   10.9 %
Other income   332     241   37.8 %
Total noninterest income   4,502     4,230   6.4 %
Noninterest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits   7,672     7,347   4.4 %
Net occupancy expense   883     924   -4.4 %
Equipment expense   1,429     1,179   21.2 %
Professional fees   387     403   -4.0 %
Advertising and public relations   152     153   -0.7 %
Amortization of intangibles   429     476   -9.9 %
FDIC premiums   165     -   n/m  
Bank card expense   503     439   14.6 %
Foreclosed properties expense, net   966     384   151.6 %
Merger-related expenses   788     63   1150.8 %
Other expenses   1,625     2,492   -34.8 %
Total noninterest expense   14,999     13,860   8.2 %
Income before income taxes   5,696     8,693   -34.5 %
Income taxes   1,190     1,601   -25.7 %
Net income $ 4,506   $ 7,092   -36.5 %
                 


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)    
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)    
Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019    
       
   For the Quarter Ended  Percent
  3/31/2020 3/31/2019  Change
Per Share Data      
Earnings per common share      
Basic $ 0.35   $ 0.56   -37.5 %
Diluted $ 0.35   $ 0.56   -37.5 %
       
Cash dividends $ 0.17   $ 0.14   21.4 %
Dividend payout ratio   49.1 %   25.0 % 96.4 %
       
Average common shares outstanding      
Basic   12,975,429     12,717,501   2.0 %
Diluted   13,028,409     12,778,644   2.0 %
       
Common shares outstanding at period end   12,920,244     12,661,528   2.0 %
       
Performance Ratios      
Return on average equity   6.92 %   12.28 % -43.6 %
Return on average tangible equity   8.55 %   14.80 % -42.2 %
Return on average assets   0.73 %   1.27 % -42.5 %
Net interest margin (A)   3.76 %   3.66 % 2.7 %
Efficiency ratio (B)   51.41 %   56.63 % 9.2 %
                 

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)        
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)          
           
   For the Quarter Ended    
 Dollars in thousands 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Statements of Income          
Interest income          
Loans, including fees $ 25,235   $ 24,772   $ 24,940   $ 24,352   $ 23,051  
Securities   2,310     2,195     2,184     2,396     2,586  
Other   98     105     125     134     231  
Total interest income   27,643     27,072     27,249     26,882     25,868  
Interest expense                              
Deposits   5,351     5,952     6,214     5,967     5,564  
Borrowings   849     1,292     1,615     1,652     1,731  
Total interest expense   6,200     7,244     7,829     7,619     7,295  
Net interest income   21,443     19,828     19,420     19,263     18,573  
Provision for credit losses   5,250     500     500     300     250  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   16,193     19,328     18,920     18,963     18,323  
Noninterest income                              
Insurance commissions   7     90     40     606     1,174  
Trust and wealth management fees   665     734     632     612     586  
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,263     1,377     1,312     1,224     1,180  
Bank card revenue   933     906     924     893     814  
Realized securities gains (losses)   1,038     403     453     1,086     (3 )
Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC   -     -     -     1,906     -  
Bank owned life insurance income   264     310     247     248     238  
Other income   332     584     151     235     241  
Total noninterest income   4,502     4,404     3,759     6,810     4,230  
Noninterest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits   7,672     7,099     7,044     7,576     7,347  
Net occupancy expense   883     815     799     880     924  
Equipment expense   1,429     1,278     1,296     1,219     1,179  
Professional fees   387     412     388     475     403  
Advertising and public relations   152     214     177     155     153  
Amortization of intangibles   429     401     404     420     476  
FDIC premiums   165     -     -     88     -  
Bank card expense   503     454     455     473     439  
Foreclosed properties expense, net   966     262     305     1,545     384  
Merger-related expenses   788     98     74     382     63  
Other expenses   1,625     2,126     1,864     2,116     2,492  
Total noninterest expense   14,999     13,159     12,806     15,329     13,860  
Income before income taxes   5,696     10,573     9,873     10,444     8,693  
Income tax expense   1,190     2,424     1,812     1,880     1,601  
Net income $ 4,506   $ 8,149   $ 8,061   $ 8,564   $ 7,092  
                               


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)          
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)          
         
   For the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Per Share Data          
Earnings per common share          
Basic $ 0.35   $ 0.66   $ 0.65   $ 0.68   $ 0.56  
Diluted $ 0.35   $ 0.65   $ 0.65   $ 0.68   $ 0.56  
           
Cash dividends $ 0.17   $ 0.15   $ 0.15   $ 0.15   $ 0.14  
Dividend payout ratio   49.1 %   22.3 %   23.0 %   21.9 %   25.0 %
           
Average common shares outstanding          
Basic   12,975,429     12,400,932     12,412,982     12,539,095     12,717,501  
Diluted   13,028,409     12,458,702     12,467,777     12,600,071     12,778,644  
           
Common shares outstanding at period end   12,920,244     12,408,542     12,400,804     12,449,986     12,661,528  
           
Performance Ratios          
Return on average equity   6.92 %   13.32 %   13.51 %   14.62 %   12.28 %
Return on average tangible equity   8.55 %   15.25 %   15.55 %   17.02 %   14.80 %
Return on average assets   0.73 %   1.39 %   1.41 %   1.52 %   1.27 %
Net interest margin (A)   3.76 %   3.63 %   3.63 %   3.72 %   3.66 %
Efficiency ratio (B)   51.41 %   52.25 %   52.91 %   56.45 %   56.63 %
                               

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)        
Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)          
           
 Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
                                       
Assets                                      
Cash and due from banks $ 18,633     $ 28,137     $ 12,374     $ 13,481     $ 14,265  
Interest bearing deposits other banks   22,821       33,751       40,296       42,994       43,689  
Securities   305,045       276,355       265,347       269,920       297,126  
Loans, net   1,982,661       1,900,425       1,838,891       1,805,850       1,725,064  
Property held for sale   18,287       19,276       20,979       21,390       24,393  
Premises and equipment, net   47,078       44,168       43,592       42,896       39,345  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   34,132       23,022       23,182       23,585       29,349  
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies   46,497       43,603       43,216       42,976       42,714  
Other assets   38,168       34,755       35,732       36,022       33,696  
Total assets $ 2,513,322     $ 2,403,492     $ 2,323,609     $ 2,299,114     $ 2,249,641  
                                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                      
Deposits $ 2,044,914     $ 1,913,237     $ 1,832,285     $ 1,797,493     $ 1,789,032  
Short-term borrowings   161,745       199,345       206,694       225,343       186,292  
Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures   20,301       20,306       20,311       20,315       20,319  
Other liabilities   30,337       22,840       21,897       20,262       20,368  
Shareholders' equity   256,025       247,764       242,422       235,701       233,630  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,513,322     $ 2,403,492     $ 2,323,609     $ 2,299,114     $ 2,249,641  
                                       
Book value per common share $ 19.82     $ 19.97     $ 19.55     $ 18.93     $ 18.45  
Tangible book value per common share $ 17.17     $ 18.11     $ 17.68     $ 17.04     $ 16.13  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   9.0 %     9.4 %     9.5 %     9.3 %     9.2 %
                                       


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)        
Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited)          
           
  3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019  
Summit Financial Group, Inc.          
CET1 Risk-based Capital 10.8 % 11.1 % 11.2 % 11.1 % 11.4 %
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 11.7 % 12.1 % 12.2 % 12.1 % 12.5 %
Total Risk-based Capital 12.5 % 12.7 % 12.8 % 12.8 % 13.2 %
Tier 1 Leverage 10.2 % 10.5 % 10.4 % 10.4 % 10.2 %
           
Summit Community Bank, Inc.          
CET1 Risk-based Capital 11.7 % 12.1 % 12.2 % 11.9 % 12.3 %
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 11.7 % 12.1 % 12.2 % 11.9 % 12.3 %
Total Risk-based Capital 12.5 % 12.7 % 12.9 % 12.6 % 13.0 %
Tier 1 Leverage 10.2 % 10.6 % 10.4 % 10.2 % 10.0 %
                     


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)      
Loan Composition (unaudited)          
           
Dollars in thousands 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
           
Commercial $ 224,659   $ 207,138   $ 199,391   $ 204,138   $ 189,248
Mortgage warehouse lines   166,826     126,237     145,039     101,607     49,355
Commercial real estate                            
Owner occupied   331,486     276,218     255,828     262,901     256,671
Non-owner occupied   580,619     629,206     567,670     574,677     585,809
Construction and development                            
Land and development   92,332     84,112     69,589     67,769     64,192
Construction   43,121     37,523     56,255     46,975     36,040
Residential real estate                            
Non-jumbo   378,540     354,963     359,399     360,752     359,107
Jumbo   64,944     70,947     69,815     70,171     69,313
Home equity   75,170     76,568     78,493     81,373     80,370
Consumer   36,611     36,470     36,982     36,715     36,046
Other   12,961     14,117     13,371     11,924     12,045
Total loans, net of unearned fees   2,007,269     1,913,499     1,851,832     1,819,002     1,738,196
Less allowance for credit losses   24,608     13,074     12,941     13,152     13,132
Loans, net $ 1,982,661   $ 1,900,425   $ 1,838,891   $ 1,805,850   $ 1,725,064
                             


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)      
Deposit Composition (unaudited)        
           
Dollars in thousands 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Core deposits          
Non-interest bearing checking $ 337,446   $ 260,553   $ 241,999   $ 234,397   $ 258,679
Interest bearing checking   648,214     630,352     602,059     588,948     560,800
Savings   457,010     418,096     305,891     301,403     310,646
Time deposits   384,062     373,125     371,178     365,275     359,141
Total core deposits   1,826,732     1,682,126     1,521,127     1,490,023     1,489,266
                             
Brokered time deposits   111,156     150,554     227,369     222,901     218,913
Other non-core time deposits   107,026     80,557     83,789     84,569     80,853
Total deposits $ 2,044,914   $ 1,913,237   $ 1,832,285   $ 1,797,493   $ 1,789,032
                             


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)        
Asset Quality Information (unaudited)          
           
   For the Quarter Ended
 Dollars in thousands 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
           
Gross loan charge-offs $ 698     $ 455     $ 843     $ 391     $ 414  
Gross loan recoveries   (197 )     (88 )     (132 )     (111 )     (249 )
Net loan charge-offs $ 501     $ 367     $ 711     $ 280     $ 165  
                                       
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.10 %     0.08 %     0.16 %     0.06 %     0.04 %
Allowance for loan credit losses $ 24,608     $ 13,074     $ 12,941     $ 13,152     $ 13,132  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of period end loans   1.23 %     0.68 %     0.70 %     0.72 %     0.76 %
Nonperforming assets:                                      
Nonperforming loans                                      
Commercial $ 560     $ 764     $ 835     $ 948     $ 729  
Commercial real estate   5,644       5,800       7,037       6,544       2,981  
Residential construction and development   11       326       191       66       24  
Residential real estate   4,343       4,404       4,461       5,657       5,928  
Consumer   65       116       115       160       182  
Other   100       100       100       100       130  
Total nonperforming loans   10,723       11,510       12,739       13,475       9,974  
Foreclosed properties                                      
Commercial real estate   1,866       1,930       1,514       1,544       1,841  
Commercial construction and development   4,511       4,601       4,909       4,910       6,326  
Residential construction and development   10,774       11,169       12,847       13,132       14,347  
Residential real estate   1,136       1,576       1,709       1,804       1,879  
Total foreclosed properties   18,287       19,276       20,979       21,390       24,393  
Other repossessed assets   49       17       16       12       34  
Total nonperforming assets $ 29,059     $ 30,803     $ 33,734     $ 34,877     $ 34,401  
                                       
Nonperforming loans to period end loans   0.53 %     0.60 %     0.69 %     0.74 %     0.57 %
Nonperforming assets to period end assets   1.16 %     1.28 %     1.45 %     1.52 %     1.53 %
                                       
Troubled debt restructurings                                      
Performing $ 22,966     $ 23,339     $ 23,420     $ 23,266     $ 27,845  
Nonperforming   2,831       2,337       2,443       2,915       -  
Total troubled debt restructurings $ 25,797     $ 25,676     $ 25,863     $ 26,181     $ 27,845  
                                       


Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited)          
   For the Quarter Ended
 Dollars in thousands 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
                             
Commercial $ 160   $ 111   $ 390   $ 375   $ 264
Commercial real estate   2,106     1,196     312     1,719     4,128
Construction and development   53     236     65     235     179
Residential real estate   5,178     4,775     5,573     5,670     2,944
Consumer   222     269     365     234     432
Other   7     25     63     9     52
Total $ 7,726   $ 6,612   $ 6,768   $ 8,242   $ 7,999
                             


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)                  
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates            
Q1 2020 vs Q4 2019 vs Q1 2019 (unaudited)                    
                       
  Q1 2020   Q4 2019   Q1 2019
  Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /
Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate
                       
ASSETS                      
Interest earning assets                      
Loans, net of unearned interest (1)                          
Taxable $ 1,935,473     $ 25,089   5.21 %   $ 1,853,197     $ 24,622   5.27 %   $ 1,712,286     $ 22,907   5.43 %
Tax-exempt (2)   14,873       185   5.00 %     15,738       189   4.76 %     14,907       184   5.01 %
Securities                      
Taxable   258,889       1,757   2.73 %     218,375       1,654   3.00 %     195,932       1,687   3.49 %
Tax-exempt (2)   70,239       699   4.00 %     69,276       686   3.93 %     114,831       1,139   4.02 %
Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold   35,648       98   1.11 %     32,779       105   1.27 %     51,187       230   1.82 %
Total interest earning assets   2,315,122       27,828   4.83 %     2,189,365       27,256   4.94 %     2,089,143       26,147   5.08 %
                       
Noninterest earning assets                      
Cash & due from banks   14,422           12,932           12,825      
Premises & equipment   46,151           44,136           38,404      
Other assets   120,846           103,481           113,340      
Allowance for credit losses   (20,452 )         (13,055 )         (13,309 )    
Total assets $ 2,476,089         $ 2,336,859         $ 2,240,403      
                       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                                                          
                       
Liabilities                      
Interest bearing liabilities                      
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 643,955     $ 1,081   0.68 %   $ 619,939     $ 1,378   0.88 %   $ 556,766     $ 1,663   1.21 %
Savings deposits   449,021       1,337   1.20 %     351,653       1,201   1.35 %     310,848       898   1.17 %
Time deposits   615,102       2,933   1.92 %     641,160       3,373   2.09 %     654,404       3,003   1.86 %
Short-term borrowings   119,607       630   2.12 %     188,007       1,062   2.24 %     200,297       1,472   2.98 %
Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures   20,304       219   4.34 %     20,308       230   4.49 %     20,321       259   5.17 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   1,847,989       6,200   1.35 %     1,821,067       7,244   1.58 %     1,742,636       7,295   1.70 %
                       
Noninterest bearing liabilities                      
Demand deposits   339,340           248,159           248,354      
Other liabilities   28,400           22,856           18,322      
Total liabilities   2,215,729           2,092,082           2,009,312      
                       
Shareholders' equity   260,360           244,777           231,091      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,476,089         $ 2,336,859         $ 2,240,403      
                       
NET INTEREST EARNINGS     $ 21,628         $ 20,012         $ 18,852  
                       
NET INTEREST MARGIN       3.76 %         3.63 %         3.66 %
                       

(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $185,000, $184,000, and $279,000 for Q1 2020, Q4 2019 and Q1 2019, respectively.

Contact:
Telephone:
Email:		     Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO
(304) 530-0552
rtissue@summitfgi.com
     

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.