Coronavirus – Cameroon: First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Far North Region

The Far North Region has just registered its first confirmed case. Contact tracing is in progress. Now is the time more than ever to strictly observe the barrier measures and the wearing of the mandatory mask. Protect yourself and protect us, stay you!!!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.