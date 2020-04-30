Coronavirus – Ethiopia: WHO Ethiopia donated laboratory reagents to the Ethiopia Public Health Institute for COVID-19 fight
Working with countries to ensure they have the materials needed to fight #COVID19, WHO Ethiopia donated laboratory reagents to the Ethiopia Public Health Institute in order to facilitate testing in the country.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
