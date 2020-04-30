There were 805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,790 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: WHO Ethiopia donated laboratory reagents to the Ethiopia Public Health Institute for COVID-19 fight

Working with countries to ensure they have the materials needed to fight #COVID19, WHO Ethiopia donated laboratory reagents to the Ethiopia Public Health Institute in order to facilitate testing in the country.

