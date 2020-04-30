Global HP (High Potency) APIs Market Size, Segments, And Growth Rate

The Business Research Company HP (High Potency) APIs Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global high potency APIs (HPAPI) market is expected to decline from $19.7 billion in 2019 to $18.5 billion in 2020 at a rate of about -6%. The decline is mainly due to the focus on the COVID-19 outbreak and its treatment across the globe, resulting in patients of other illnesses (including cancer and other immunodeficiency diseases) delaying their episodes of care, as well as restrictions on trade and exports owing to the lockdown of countries that manufacture the drug. The market is then expected to recover and reach $24.1 billion in 2023 at a rate of 5.2%. The rising number of cancer cases coupled with increasing sales of cancer drugs contributed to the growth of the high potency APIs market.

However, high investment requirements are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market over the coming years.

The high potency APIs (HPAPI) market consists of sales of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients and related services. High potency APIs are extremely effective in pharmacologically active ingredients. These are highly specific in their action and offer significant efficiency even at the low daily therapeutic doses. HPAPIs are used in formulations for high potent drugs, owing to their ability to target precise disease cells including cancer cells.

The global HP APIs market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - Innovative HPAPI; Generic HPAPI

By Synthesis Type - Synthetic HPAPI; Biotech HPAPI

By Therapeutic Application - Oncology; Hormonal Disorder; Glaucoma; Other Therapeutic Applications (Respiratory Disorders, CVD, Diabetes, Cosmetology, and Erectile Dysfunction)

By Geography - The global HP APIs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The HP (High Potency) APIs Market

The companies dealing in the high potency APIs market are focusing on strategies such as production facility expansion and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their position in a competitive business environment.

HP (High Potency) APIs Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides HP APIs market overviews, analyzes and forecasts HP APIs market size and growth for the global HP APIs market, HP APIs market share, HP APIs market players, HP APIs market size, HP APIs market segments and geographies, HP APIs market trends, HP APIs market drivers and HP APIs market restraints, HP APIs market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The HP APIs market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

HP (High Potency) APIs Market Organizations Covered: Eli Lily and Company, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Sanofi, Hospira, Inc., BASF SE, Covidien plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and Merck & Co., Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, HP APIs market customer information, HP APIs market product/service analysis – product examples, HP APIs market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global HP APIs market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities.

