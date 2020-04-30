Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends And Strategies

Global Drug Delivery Devices Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drug delivery devices market is expected to grow from $1.4 billion in 2019 to about $1.6 billion in 2020 as there is a marginal increase in demand due to the use of such devices in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $1.9 billion at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2023. Drugs used for COVID-19 treatment are both oral and injectable; however, a marginal increase is expected for pulmonary or respiratory-based drug delivery devices. However, regulatory changes related to medical devices is expected to restraint the growth of the drug delivery devices market.

The drug delivery devices market consists of the sales of medical devices and equipment that are used for delivering specific drugs to a specific part of the body to cure chronic diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases. The market includes the sales of the devices that are specifically made for delivering specific drugs according to the various administration techniques of oral drug delivery, injectable drug delivery, topical drug delivery, ocular drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, nasal drug delivery, transmucosal drug delivery and implantable drug delivery. Drug delivery devices used in various patient care settings such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies, clinics and home care settings are included in this market.

The global drug delivery devices market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Route Of Administration - Oral Drug Delivery; Injectable Drug Delivery; Topical Drug Delivery; Ocular Drug Delivery; Pulmonary Drug Delivery; Nasal Drug Delivery; Transmucosal Drug Delivery; Implantable Drug Delivery

By Patient Care Setting - Hospitals; Diagnostic Centers; Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics; Home Care Settings; Others

By Application - Cancer; Infectious Diseases; Respiratory Diseases; Diabetes; Cardiovascular Diseases; Autoimmune Diseases; Central Nervous System Disorders; Others

By Geography - The global drug delivery devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to register the highest growth rate in the drug delivery devices market through 2023.

Trends In The Drug Delivery Devices Market

The microneedle (MN) is a highly efficient and versatile medical device technology due to its prominent properties including painless penetration, low cost, excellent therapeutic efficacy, and relative safety. This novel delivery method allows a wider variety of molecules to pass the skin’s barrier, thus allowing transdermal delivery to be applied to a large range of clinical applications including diabetes, severe osteoporosis, and influenza vaccinations.

Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides drug delivery devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts drug delivery devices market size and growth for the global drug delivery devices market, drug delivery devices market share, drug delivery devices market players, drug delivery devices market size, drug delivery devices market segments and geographies, drug delivery devices market trends, drug delivery devices market drivers and drug delivery devices market restraints, drug delivery devices market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The drug delivery devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

