Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020
/EIN News/ -- KYOTO, Japan, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
The highlights are as follows:
- Net sales up 4% Y/Y to a record 1,535 billion yen.
- Operating profit down 15% Y/Y to 110.3 billion yen mainly due to increased costs associated with additional R&D and production ramp-up (approx. 14 billion yen) of traction motors and large-scale business acquisitions (approx. 3 billion yen) .
- Net profit down 45% Y/Y to 60.1 billion yen mainly due to the loss of 15.7 billion yen incurred through the sale of Secop’s refrigerator compressor business.
- EPS: 102.13yen (basic and diluted)
- Year-end dividend: 30.0 yen per share
- Annual dividend: 57.5 yen per share
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited)
|Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
|Year ended
March 31
|Increase
(Decrease)
%
|Three months ended
March 31
|Increase
(Decrease)
%
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|1,534,800
|1,475,436
|4.0%
|375,192
|353,023
|6.3%
|Operating profit
|110,326
|129,222
|(14.6%)
|15,848
|4,700
|237.2%
|Ratio of operating profit to net sales
|7.2%
|8.8%
|-
|4.2%
|1.3%
|-
|Profit before income taxes
|106,927
|129,830
|(17.6%)
|12,603
|3,607
|249.4%
|Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
|7.0%
|8.8%
|-
|3.4%
|1.0%
|-
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|60,084
|109,960
|(45.4%)
|9,765
|7,118
|37.2%
|Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
|3.9%
|7.5%
|-
|2.6%
|2.0%
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic
|102.13
|186.49
|-
|16.62
|12.09
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted
|102.13
|186.49
|-
|16.62
|12.09
|-
Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2020/news0430-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 30, 2020. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the year ended March 31, 2020, 27.6% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.7% by automotive products; 36.7% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 9.8% by machinery; 3.9% by electronic and optical components, and 0.3% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.
|Contact:
|Teruaki Urago
|General Manager
|Investor Relations
|+81-75-935-6140
|ir@nidec.com
