Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- KYOTO, Japan, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

The highlights are as follows:

  • Net sales up 4% Y/Y to a record 1,535 billion yen.
  • Operating profit down 15% Y/Y to 110.3 billion yen mainly due to increased costs associated with additional R&D and production ramp-up (approx. 14 billion yen) of traction motors and large-scale business acquisitions (approx. 3 billion yen) .
  • Net profit down 45% Y/Y to 60.1 billion yen mainly due to the loss of 15.7 billion yen incurred through the sale of Secop’s refrigerator compressor business.
  • EPS: 102.13yen (basic and diluted)
  • Year-end dividend: 30.0 yen per share
  • Annual dividend: 57.5 yen per share

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Year ended
March 31		 Increase
(Decrease)
%		   Three months ended
March 31		 Increase
(Decrease)
%		  
　 2020   2019       2020   2019      
Net sales 1,534,800   1,475,436   4.0%   375,192   353,023   6.3%  
Operating profit 110,326   129,222   (14.6%)   15,848   4,700   237.2%  
Ratio of operating profit to net sales 7.2%   8.8%   　-   4.2%   1.3%   -  
Profit before income taxes 106,927   129,830   (17.6%)   12,603   3,607   249.4%  
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 7.0%   8.8%   -   3.4%   1.0%   -  
Profit attributable to owners of the parent 60,084   109,960   (45.4%)   9,765   7,118   37.2%  
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 3.9%   7.5%   -   2.6%   2.0%   -  
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic		 102.13   186.49   -   16.62   12.09   -  
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted		 102.13   186.49     -   16.62   12.09   -  

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2020/news0430-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 30, 2020. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the year ended March 31, 2020, 27.6% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.7% by automotive products; 36.7% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 9.8% by machinery; 3.9% by electronic and optical components, and 0.3% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

Contact:
  Teruaki Urago
  General Manager
  Investor Relations
  +81-75-935-6140
  ir@nidec.com 

