Global Drywall Market Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Share, Revenue and Top Manufacturers

April 30, 2020

Drywall Market

Drywall (also known as plasterboard, wallboard, gypsum panel, sheet rock, or gypsum board) is a panel made of calcium sulfate dihydrate (gypsum), with or without additives, typically extruded between thick sheets of facer and backer paper, utilized in the construction of interior walls and ceilings. The plaster is mixed with fiber (typically paper and/or fiberglass or asbestos), plasticizer, foaming agent, and various additives that can decrease mildew, increase fire resistance, and lower water absorption.

This report focuses on Drywall volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drywall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Drywall manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint Gobain （India）

VANS Gypsum

Sherlock Industries

USG Boral （India）

Lafarge （India）

Shreenath Gyptech

...

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Drywall in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Type X drywall

Type C drywall

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

