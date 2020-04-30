Jeff Cavins, David Amster-Olszewski and Ramon Castillon Bring the Heat with Candice Georgiadis

Jeff Cavins, CEO of Outdoorsy David Amster-Olszewski, CEO of SunShare Ramon Castillon, President of Row House Candice Georgiadis

Anytime you’re confused or don’t know what to do, go back to the customer, get as close as you can, and then solve backward from there and it will drive all of your clarity.” — Jeff Cavins, CEO of Outdoorsy

Take a read from the below interviews and then reach out to Candice Georgiadis at the below coordinates to get your plan in place and start putting your website and social media outlets to work for you.Jeff Cavins, CEO of OutdoorsyBased on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)Having a vision and being excited about something is not enough. Typically people build a solution, looking for a problem to solve. But the best way to understand if you’re going to have something that’s successful is to go find a problem — one that people might not know they have — and then go build it. And if you believe in something, make sure you test it, and make sure it’s solving something.Know there’s a product-market fit and a founder fit. Make sure you fit what you’re doing. It should be something that fits you and your personality.Go as far as you can without having to raise money. When you have an idea for a company, you want to go as far as you can without raising money because you want to focus maniacally on customers. It’s hard to do because you have to survive and buy food and pay your rent. But the minute you take a nickel from an investor, you now have a new customer that you are beholden to. As the founder, one of your chief customers is your investor; you have to communicate with them constantly. You have to give them the good news and the bad news — they need to hear it all. Be prepared to understand that an investor is your customer as well.It’s human nature to be negative. Prove them wrong, but never gloat. When I sent that investor the box of Outdoorsy goodies, I also thanked him for making us be more focused and making me think harder and work harder on the business concept. Basically, you never want to be an arrogant winner — it’s very unbecoming. Even if you’re right, be a very gracious winner.Don’t be a good loser though. My dad always said, “Show me a good loser and I’ll show you a loser.” Losing should never be something you’re really good at. We’re all going to lose in business, but what that means is you when you lose, you want it to hurt. You want to learn something from the loss. Powerhouse points, be sure to read the whole interview here David Amster-Olszewski, CEO of SunShareBased on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)Don’t take “no” as final — it’s just the first step — Just because someone, even someone in power, tells you “no” doesn’t mean you can’t try anyway. My best example of this turned out to be starting a new industry in clean energy.Try a different approach — If the first attempt doesn’t work, don’t just give up; think of a different way to accomplish the goal and try again.Rely on your support system — Sometimes the challenges wear you down and you need to be reinvigorated or re-inspired to keep pushing. My fiancée Kirby does this for me. She shares my passion for conservation and leaving the world a better place, so when I get overwhelmed by obstacles or with running a business, she reminds me why I’m in this fight.Be appreciative and reflect — Go back through your own story and look at what you’ve already accomplished. If you take some time to reflect on how far you’ve come, it will usually give you the confidence to drive forward yet again… As this relates to my story, even though Colorado was the first state to pass community solar legislation a decade ago, over the past several years I watched other states leap ahead with more progressive laws while Colorado’s primary utility fought the expansion of community solar. There were times when I thought it would simply be easier to concentrate on other states and leave Colorado. But I reflected on where we started at the very birth of the industry, and I refused to give up on Colorado as our home market. In 2019, Governor Polis signed the Community Solar Garden Modernization Act and the Public Utilities Commission set out new rules. Now Colorado is within a few months of leading the pack in community solar once again!Don’t get mad; get working — Turn frustration into focus to keep driving forward. A big part of doing the impossible is just not giving up. Before I started SunShare, it was illegal for anyone but the regulated monopoly utility to sell energy across property lines. The regulatory attorneys with whom I spoke told me it was never going to happen when I said I was going to get that law changed. And I admit, my first response was frustration. But I took their negative statements and turned them into the fuel to keep pushing and proved them wrong. And I haven’t stopped since! Energy abounds in this interview, catch some more here Ramon Castillon, President of Row HouseBased on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)Don’t compare yourself to others — the minute you start comparing yourself you lose sense of your true self. Every person’s path is unique. Embrace it and enjoy the experience.Talk to yourself in a positive manner throughout the day. It’s easy to find yourself in a cycle of self-doubt, which inhibits learning and operating outside your comfort zone. Every morning literally tell yourself you are a badass that will win. And if you fail, remember it’s only temporary. Winston Churchill has this amazing quote on failure which is “Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.”Train every day to be prepared for when you need to be resilient. If you don’t mentally rehearse for adversity, it will paralyze you. Make the necessary investments to handle those stressful times. As I’ve taken on more responsibility and Row House continues to grow quickly, I’ve prioritized my sleep, diet (my wife proudly converted me to plant-based), and fitness routine. By investing in my mind, spirit, and body, I’m more balanced when dealing with the impossible.Find a coach and commit to the process. Train every day to be prepared for when you need to be resilient. If you don't mentally rehearse for adversity, it will paralyze you. Make the necessary investments to handle those stressful times. As I've taken on more responsibility and Row House continues to grow quickly, I've prioritized my sleep, diet (my wife proudly converted me to plant-based), and fitness routine. By investing in my mind, spirit, and body, I'm more balanced when dealing with the impossible.Find a coach and commit to the process. This one is tough because change is not an overnight process. Coaching requires time, repetition, and some tough times as you go outside your comfort zone.Enjoy the journey. Remember to appreciate the fact that you get to grow, that you get to make choices, and that you get to decide who you want to be. Remember that NO matter what, NO one can tell you what to feel or do. The greatest gift we have is free will so own it every day. This and much more can be read in the complete interview available here 