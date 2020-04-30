Clifford Law Offices Files Complaint on Behalf of Woman Severely Injured by Foul Ball at Cubs Game

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clifford Law Offices filed a complaint against Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Chicago Cubs for her permanent injuries she suffered as a result of a foul ball that struck her at a game against the New York Mets on Aug. 27, 2018.

Laiah Zuniga, 28, was sitting in Club Box seats just six rows up from the field when a foul ball struck her face as she chatted with a friend during the fifth inning when a Mets player was up to bat. Zuniga suffered permanent injuries to her eyesight, smell, taste, teeth as well as frequent bloody noses. She also suffered a spider fracture under both eyes that extends down her face.

“Major League Baseball and the Cubs were aware that severe injuries from foul balls could happen to its fans sitting in rows near the field because it had happened many times before,” said Tracy Brammeier, attorney at Clifford Law Offices representing Zuniga. “Just late last year the MLB announced that all 30 teams would extend netting from foul pole to foul pole this year, but it’s too late for Laiah.”

The complaint filed on April 28, 2020, in Cook County Circuit Court alleges that more than 1,700 fans are injured by baseballs entering the stands at a high rate of speed. Clifford Law Offices filed a similar lawsuit against MLB and the Cubs in 2017 on behalf of a Schaumburg man who was blinded in one eye when a foul ball struck him at Wrigley Field. That case is still in litigation.

