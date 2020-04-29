Equity Bancshares, Inc. Announces Greg Kossover as Chief Operating Officer, Craig Anderson as President, and Hire of Eric Newell as Chief Financial Officer

Strengthens leadership team, positions company for future business combination opportunities and continued innovation, development and growth in sales and operations

/EIN News/ -- WICHITA, Kan., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “we”, “us”, “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, announced the hire of Eric R. Newell as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), as well as changes in roles among its senior leadership team, including Chief Financial Officer Gregory H. Kossover becoming Chief Operating Officer, and Craig L. Anderson moving to serve as President of Equity Bank.



Mr. Newell will join Equity on April 30, 2020 and assume CFO duties after the completion of the second quarter reporting period and following the filing of Equity’s second quarter 10-Q, after June 30, 2020. Mr. Kossover will be working with Mr. Newell, and assisting in the transition over the next 90 days.

“It’s a time of change in our industry, but I’m extremely pleased in the leadership, accomplishments and talent of our senior management team, including Greg and Craig,” said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “I’m excited to supplement our key leaders and welcome Eric, a talented financial leader with experience leading super-community banks and a great addition to our skilled leadership group.”



“We believe that we are positioned to help our customers considerably during the years to come, as well as to continue our high standards of credit administration, innovations within our product and service delivery,” said Mr. Elliott. “We’ll continue to review merger opportunities based on culture and fit first, and I’m excited to have a leadership team with Greg, Craig, and Eric that can help us continue to build on our success.”

Mr. Kossover joined Equity Bank in 2013 as Chief Financial Officer after serving on the Board of Directors of Equity Bancshares, Inc., and was instrumental in Equity’s 2015 Initial Public Offering as well as nine business combinations while leading Equity’s finance and accounting teams and serving as Executive Vice President. Mr. Kossover will continue with Equity’s senior leadership team and continue to serve on Equity’s Board of Directors. His new role will include leadership of the operations, credit, information technology, and human resources teams.

Mr. Anderson joined Equity Bank in 2018 after serving as President of Commercial Banking and leadership roles for more than 30 years, most recently at UMB Financial in Kansas City, Mo. As President, Mr. Anderson will lead all commercial banking and sales efforts throughout Equity’s four states, including commercial lending, commercial banking, and Equity’s Trust and Wealth Management division, started in 2019.

“Greg has helped us build this company and scale it to what it is today, and his discipline, intelligence, and work ethic have helped Equity more than double in asset size during the last seven years, and I’m eager to have his leadership over key areas, processes and departments,” said Mr. Elliott. “Craig is an outstanding commercial banker and has energized our sales teams, leaders, and bankers throughout our footprint. We continue to strengthen our leadership team with bankers who embody entrepreneurial spirit, and a commitment to serving our customers.”

Mr. Newell joins Equity after most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer at United Bank, a subsidiary of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (“United”), a $7.3 billion community bank headquartered in Hartford, Conn, through completion of United’s merger into People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT). Mr. Newell was responsible for the oversight of financial and accounting management, internal and external financial reporting, interest rate risk management, liquidity management, and capital management. Mr. Newell received a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Marketing from Northeastern University in Boston, MA, and is a chartered financial analyst.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com .

Eric Newell Greg Kossover Craig L. Anderson



