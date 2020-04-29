Scientology Volunteer Ministers Reach Out to Help People Stay Well

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Tampa set up their bright yellow tent and handed out hygiene kits to neighbors through the windows of cars to maintain social distancing.

As the state looks ahead to reopening, a team of volunteers is making sure people understand best practices for prevention.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As local residents look forward to the reopening of Florida businesses and beaches, Scientology Volunteer Ministers set up their bright yellow tent to ensure neighbors have what they need to stay well.

They put together and handed out hygiene kits with sanitizer, masks, gloves and a booklet called How to Keep Yourself & Others Well.

Florida has recorded 32,000 COVID-19 cases. And as new facilities open, it is vital that people understand and use prevention. The booklet points out that although most people know that viruses spread, what they often don’t realize is that contagion is possible during “incubation periods”—before the person shows symptoms or realizes he is sick. That is why it is so important that safety precautions stay in place at all times to reduce the risk of spreading disease.

By implementing the basic guidelines in this booklet, people can enjoy the relaxed regulations while still taking an active role in ensuring the health of their friends, families, and those they meet on the street, in stores and at work.

Tampa Bay Volunteer Ministers, who earned their reputation as “Hurricane Heroes” by their response to Hurricane Charlie in 2004, have responded to every local hurricane since, including Irma in 2017, Michael and Florence in 2018, nearby hurricanes such as Harvey in Texas in 2017, Maria in Puerto Rico in 2018, and Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas last year. And the last thing anyone wants is for the year’s hurricane season, which could begin as early as July, to coincide with a new spike of coronavirus cases.

Prevention is important. The Church of Scientology has created its How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center to prevent the spread of illness and help people keep themselves and others well.

With the motto “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure,” the website includes information on how viruses and bacteria spread, how to properly wash your hands, the proper use of masks and gloves, social distancing tips, how to clean and sanitize your home, and what to do if you become sick or have symptoms.

The website is now available in 20 languages and is offered as a public service by the Church of Scientology.

Spread a Smile #StayWell



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.