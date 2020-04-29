Celestica Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced, in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.



On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Celestica:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Robert A. Cascella 548,624,218 98.99% 5,600,147 1.01% Deepak Chopra 548,945,375 99.05% 5,278,990 0.95% Daniel P. DiMaggio 548,325,210 98.94% 5,899,155 1.06% Laurette T. Koellner 543,951,743 98.15% 10,272,622 1.85% Robert A. Mionis 548,585,802 98.98% 5,638,563 1.02% Carol S. Perry 550,077,630 99.25% 4,146,735 0.75% Tawfiq Popatia 547,712,844 98.82% 6,513,581 1.18% Eamon J. Ryan 547,859,467 98.85% 6,366,958 1.15% Michael M. Wilson 545,357,719 98.40% 8,866,646 1.60%

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, healthtech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

