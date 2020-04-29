Islamic Republic of Mauritania : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Islamic Republic of Mauritania
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.
Publication Date:
April 29, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The Covid-19 pandemic is having a dramatic human, economic, and social impact on Mauritania. The short-term economic outlook has weakened rapidly owing to the sharp deterioration in global conditions and the impact of domestic containment measures. Growth is expected to turn negative this year, with severe hardships on the population. Risks are tilted to the downside given the possibility of a more extensive global and domestic Covid-19 outbreak, a much steeper economic decline this year, and more gradual recovery thereafter.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/140
English
Publication Date:
April 29, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513542485/1934-7685
Stock No:
1MRTEA2020001
Format:
Paper
Pages:
40
