Islamic Republic of Mauritania : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

Publication Date:

April 29, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

The Covid-19 pandemic is having a dramatic human, economic, and social impact on Mauritania. The short-term economic outlook has weakened rapidly owing to the sharp deterioration in global conditions and the impact of domestic containment measures. Growth is expected to turn negative this year, with severe hardships on the population. Risks are tilted to the downside given the possibility of a more extensive global and domestic Covid-19 outbreak, a much steeper economic decline this year, and more gradual recovery thereafter.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/140

English

Publication Date:

April 29, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513542485/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MRTEA2020001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

40

