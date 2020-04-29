Brooge Energy Ltd Postpones Filing of 2019 Annual Report

/EIN News/ -- Disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Company’s ability to perform work related to the financial statements, delaying filing of Annual Report

Company announces intention to have its first earnings conference call to discuss financial results and business outlook on or before June 15, 2020

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Limited (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BROG), a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”), announced today it has filed a Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an automatic 45-day extension to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 as granted by the Securities and Exchange Commission amidst the current global pandemic.

The Company anticipates filing the Annual Report with the SEC on or before the new deadline of June 15, 2020. Upon this filing, management will have its first earnings conference call to discuss the financial results and business outlook. The Company will issue a news release announcing the date for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 conference call and earnings news release as soon as feasible.

Although the COVID-19 global pandemic has caused little interruption to the operation of the Company’s oil storage facilities due to its highly automated and high-tech designs, it has disrupted the operations of its management and corporate staff. In addition to voluntary measures the Company has taken to protect its staff, government authorities have at various recent times implemented lockdown or other measures restricting the movement of people, including staff, vendors and professionals. This has impacted the Company’s and its Auditor’s ability to efficiently perform work related to the financial statements and related materials necessary for audit and, as a result, has delayed the completion of the audited consolidated financial statements and other information required to be included in the Annual Report. The Company is working diligently to address these issues and fully expects the Annual Report to be filed within the 45-day extension period.

On April 29, 2020 the Company filed a Form 6-K to have an extension for the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F, originally due on or before April 30, 2020, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and pursuant to the Order of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), issued on March 25, 2020, pursuant to Section 36 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), granting conditional exemptions from specified provisions of the Exchange Act and certain rules thereunder (Release No. 34-88465) (the “Order”).

About Brooge Energy Limited

Brooge Energy, formerly known as Brooge Holdings, conducts all of its business and operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”), a Fujairah Free Zone Entity. BPGIC is a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. BPGIC’s oil storage business differentiates itself from competitors by providing its customers with fast order processing times, excellent customer service and high accuracy blending services with low oil losses. For more information please visit www.broogeholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties concerning BPGIC’s and Brooge Energy’s expected financial performance, as well as their strategic and operational plans. The actual results may differ materially from expectations, estimates and projections due to a number of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or ameliorate its effects; (2) BPGIC’s ability to obtain financing for Phase III on commercially reasonable terms; (3) BPGIC’s ability to negotiate and enter into development and offtake agreements on commercially reasonable terms; (4) the results of technical and design feasibility studies, including the Phase III FEED study; (5) the loss of any end-users; (6) changes in customer demand with respect to ancillary services provided by BPGIC including throughput, blending, heating, and intertank transfers; (7) BPGIC’s ability to effectively manage the risks and expenses associated with the construction of Phase II, Phase III and other growth and expansion projects; and (8) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in filings with or submissions to the SEC by Brooge Energy. Readers are referred to the most recent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC by Brooge Energy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

