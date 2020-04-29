National Floors Direct Wins Exclusive Floor Covering Contract With New York Developer HCRE

National Floors Direct secures a major deal to provide floor covering for over 300,000 square feet of flooring in Flushing, Queens.

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Floors Direct has won a major contract with prominent NYC developer HCRE. This new business agreement will see National Floors Direct providing their floor-coverings for the buildings currently being developed by HCRE. National Floors Direct has taken on this contract and will provide floor-coverings for buildings in Chinatown, SoHo, LES, Flushing, and Queens. One of the largest aspects of the contract has been National Floors Direct securing the position as the exclusive floor-covering provider for HCRE’s 300,000 square foot development in Flushing, Queens.National Floors Direct has been a prominent business partner with the New York City community when it comes to flooring and floor-coverings. National Floors Direct has previously helped to keep the city’s history alive with their restoration of the flooring at the Historic Pier A Harbor House. This included an overhaul of the wood flooring at the renowned Blacktail restaurant. National Floors Direct was also the company that handled the flooring restoration project at NYC’s iconic Canal Street Market. National Floors Direct has completed these projects thanks to both their commitment to New York City as well as their fine selection of floor-coverings.National Floors Direct was the first specialty retailer to carry in-stock Mohawk waterproof laminate flooring. They have made similar industry-leading advances with other floor-coverings from highly recognizable brands including Shaw. National Floors Direct maintains its competitive place in the floor-covering industry thanks to this mix of quality products and outstanding service. National Floors Direct has made strong moves in advancing its business in recent months. National Floors Direct recently opened their brand new distribution center in Astoria, NY. This distribution center promises to combine state of the art technology with the brand name products and strong reputation of National Floors Direct. They have also advanced their online presence by making some strategic updates. The company has updated its website to stay ahead of the competitive world of online commerce. National Floors Direct is a direct to consumer carpeting and floor-covering retailer. They sell industry-leading floor-covering brands straight to consumers as well as helping NYC maintain its classic buildings.



