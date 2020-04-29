Larry O’Bryan of Louisville Gives Back Through Non-Profit Organization Hearts in Motion

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lawrence J. O’Bryan of Louisville is renowned as one of Kentucky’s best political media consultants. But in addition to his phenomenal track record of campaign successes, the founder of Pro-Active Media is equally well-known for his philanthropy. Having grown up in a poor family, Larry O’Bryan of Louisville has a great heart for impoverished and disadvantaged individuals and communities. One way in which he gives back to those less fortunate is through the non-profit Hearts in Motion.Hearts in Motion, per the organization website, provides medical care and assists in the development of social programs to improve health, education, and welfare for people in the U.S., Central, and South America. The non-profit works to complement existing community resources while respecting local cultures.“Hearts In Motion is an organization made up of compassionate volunteers who unite their efforts and talents. They are people who choose to make a difference by extending loving support to those they serve, whether it's here in their own community or thousands of miles away in a third world country,” reads the website.In the United States, Hearts in Motion provides resources for women and children, including basic necessities such as clothing, food, and shelter for victims of domestic abuse. They also care for seniors through the Gary Housing Authority and provide gifts for kids in need at Christmastime. The organization partners with several other community entities as well to provide services such as wheelchairs for the needy, summer camping trips for kids, free food pantries, and more.Learn more about Hearts in Motion visit https://heartsinmotion.org/him-Home-1.htm More on Larry O’Bryan of LouisvilleAfter graduating from Western Kentucky University with a double-major bachelor’s degree in government and journalism, Larry O’Bryan of Louisville went on to work for the 1980 Kentucky General Assembly during Gov. John Y. Brown’s administration and for the Kentucky Democratic Party in 1982. In addition to founding Pro-Active Media, one of the state’s most respected political media consulting firms, in 1995, he is also the CEO of TPC-KY, Inc., a leading label manufacturer and exclusive label supplier for all General Electric Products and a key partner with Black & Decker, Thornton’s, and several other name-brand companies.One of the highlights of Larry O’Bryan’s illustrious media career was leading the successful Democratic effort to defeat four-term Republican incumbent state senator Elizabeth Tori representing Hardin and Jefferson counties. His cutting-edge campaign strategy, a blend of broadcast TV, cable, direct mail, and phone communications, was praised by peers as the driving force behind the Democrats’ win. Larry O’Bryan’s forward-thinking also prompted him to produce and air the first hi-definition political TV ads in Kentucky.Throughout the years, Larry O’Bryan and Pro-Active Media have secured numerous additional wins throughout Jefferson County and beyond. Pro-Active Media remains at the forefront of campaign media technology.For more information about Larry O'Bryan of Louisville , go to www.LarryOBryan.com . Learn more about Pro-Active Media here http://proactivemediaky.com/about.htm or watch a selection of their campaign videos on the Pro-Active Media YouTube channel by visiting https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDzO4Ngtx3le5Qr0ich7jTg/videos?view=0&sort=dd&shelf_id=0 . For more information on TPC-KY, Inc, visit https://www.tpclabels.com/



