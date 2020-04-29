There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,751 in the last 365 days.

MYR Group Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and western Canada, announced today its first-quarter 2020 financial results.

Highlights

  • First quarter revenues of $518.5 million
  • First-quarter net income attributable to MYR of $9.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share
  • First-quarter EBITDA of $27.4 million
  • Record backlog of $1.54 billion

Management Comments
Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, “Our first-quarter 2020 financial results included $518.5 million of revenues, a 10.8 percent increase over the first quarter of 2019, and increases in gross profit, earnings per share, net income and EBITDA. Backlog in the first quarter was $1.54 billion, a slight increase over our record backlog in fourth quarter of 2019. We had a solid start in 2020 due to our strong market position, large array of project activity and a very active bidding environment. Our first quarter financial results were minimally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as most of our operations are considered critical and essential businesses and social distancing orders around the country did not start until the last month of the quarter. We cannot predict the total impact to our future business until the stay-at-home orders are lifted and the economy starts to rebound in the months ahead. We are fortunate to be in an industry that constructs, maintains and supports critical electric infrastructure. As a leader in the electrical construction industry we remain focused, on keeping our people safe, providing superior service to our clients and supporting our communities during this difficult time.”

First Quarter Results
MYR reported first-quarter 2020 revenues of $518.5 million, an increase of $50.4 million, or 10.8 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Specifically, our Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) segment reported revenues of $259.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $13.2 million, or 4.9 percent, from the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to reduced volume on a medium-size transmission project that is nearing completion. Our Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) segment reported revenues of $259.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $63.7 million, or 32.6 percent, from the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to incremental revenues from the CSI Electrical Contractors, Inc (“CSI”) acquisition, partially offset by a decrease due to the timing of activity on various-sized projects along with a slowdown of work related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $61.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $18.7 million or 43.7 percent, from the first quarter of 2019. The increase in gross profit was due to higher revenues and margins. Gross margin was 11.9 percent for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 9.2 percent for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to better-than-anticipated productivity on certain projects, partially offset by labor inefficiencies on certain projects, some of which we are in ongoing negotiations to receive reimbursement and inclement weather experienced on certain projects. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a gross margin increase of 0.1 percent and decrease of 0.8 percent for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) increased to $45.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $33.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to the acquisition of CSI along with higher employee-related expenses to support the growth in our operations.

Income tax expense was $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, with an effective tax rate of 29.1 percent, compared to income tax expense of $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, with an effective tax rate of 27.8 percent. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to excess tax expense pertaining to the vesting of stock awards related to our stock compensation program along the impact of foreign earnings and the associated impact of the global intangible low tax income (“GILTI”).

For the first quarter of 2020, net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. was $9.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share attributable to MYR Group Inc., compared to $7.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the same period of 2019. First-quarter 2020 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $27.4 million, compared to $20.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Backlog
As of March 31, 2020, MYR's backlog was $1.54 billion, compared to $1.50 billion as of December 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, T&D backlog was $456.8 million, and C&I backlog was $1.08 billion. Total backlog at March 31, 2020 increased $404.3 million, or 35.6 percent, from the $1.14 billion reported at March 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2020, MYR had $185.1 million of borrowing availability under its revolving credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

Conference Call
MYR will host a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2020 results on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central time. To participate in the conference call via telephone, please dial (877) 561-2750 (domestic) or (763) 416-8565 (international) and enter conference ID 6289207, at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. Eastern time, by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering conference ID 6289207. MYR will also broadcast the conference call live via the internet. Interested parties may access the webcast through the Investor Relations section of MYR's website at www.myrgroup.com. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be available until Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Eastern time.

About MYR
MYR is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the United States and western Canada. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “likely,” “unlikely,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A. of MYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

MYR Group Inc. Contact:
Betty R. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, 847-290-1891, investorinfo@myrgroup.com

Investor Contact:
David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, 312-780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

Financial tables follow…


MYR GROUP INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

  March 31,   December 31,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)    2020       2019  
  (unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,997     $ 12,397  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,140 and $3,364, respectively   349,189       388,479  
Contract assets, net of allowances of $432 and $147, respectively   223,718       217,109  
Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles   11,066       6,415  
Refundable income taxes         1,973  
Other current assets   10,832       12,811  
     Total current assets   628,802       639,184  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $276,252 and $272,865, respectively   184,466       185,344  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   23,911       22,958  
Goodwill   66,043       66,060  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $12,108 and $10,880, respectively   53,670       54,940  
Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles   27,079       30,976  
Investment in joint ventures   5,391       4,722  
Other assets   3,884       3,687  
     Total assets $ 993,246     $ 1,007,871  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt $ 8,127     $ 8,737  
Current portion of operating lease obligations   6,603       6,205  
Current portion of finance lease obligations   1,137       1,135  
Accounts payable   174,278       192,107  
Contract liabilities   100,635       105,486  
Current portion of accrued self-insurance   22,756       18,780  
Other current liabilities   64,708       64,364  
     Total current liabilities   378,244       396,814  
Deferred income tax liabilities   21,227       20,945  
Long-term debt   153,257       157,087  
Accrued self-insurance   43,948       48,024  
Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities   17,427       16,884  
Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities   48       338  
Other liabilities   4,109       3,304  
   Total liabilities   618,260       643,396  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock—$0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares;      
none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019          
Common stock—$0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares;      
16,684,917 and 16,648,616 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively   166       166  
Additional paid-in capital   153,477       152,532  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (359 )     (446 )
Retained earnings   221,698       212,219  
     Total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.   374,982       364,471  
Noncontrolling interest   4       4  
     Total stockholders’ equity   374,986       364,475  
     Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 993,246     $ 1,007,871  
       
       



MYR GROUP INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

  Three months ended
 March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2020       2019  
       
Contract revenues $ 518,470     $ 468,094  
Contract costs   456,838       425,218  
Gross profit   61,632       42,876  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   45,046       32,987  
Amortization of intangible assets   1,228       734  
Gain on sale of property and equipment   (1,050 )     (471 )
     Income from operations   16,408       9,626  
Other income (expense):      
Interest income   2        
Interest expense   (1,513 )     (1,205 )
Other income (expense), net   (895 )     746  
     Income before provision for income taxes   14,002       9,167  
Income tax expense   4,070       2,547  
Net income   9,932       6,620  
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest         (733 )
Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 9,932     $ 7,353  
Income per common share attributable to MYR Group Inc.:      
—Basic $ 0.60     $ 0.45  
—Diluted $ 0.59     $ 0.44  
Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding:      
—Basic   16,627       16,514  
—Diluted   16,742       16,658  
       
Net income $ 9,932     $ 6,620  
Other comprehensive income (loss):      
Foreign currency translation adjustment   87       (77 )
Other comprehensive income (loss)   87       (77 )
Total comprehensive income   10,019       6,543  
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest         (733 )
Total comprehensive income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 10,019     $ 7,276  
       
       



MYR GROUP INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

  Three months ended
 March 31,
(in thousands)    2020        2019  
       
 Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 9,932     $ 6,620  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   10,641       9,815  
Amortization of intangible assets   1,228       734  
Stock-based compensation expense   1,080       951  
Deferred income taxes   236       (315 )
Gain on sale of property and equipment   (1,050 )     (471 )
Other non-cash items   (305 )     (56 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:      
     Accounts receivable, net   38,089       (9,380 )
     Contract assets, net   (7,467 )     (27,615 )
     Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles   (754 )     1,178  
     Other assets   5,195       (849 )
     Accounts payable   (18,091 )     38,220  
     Contract liabilities   (4,697 )     (30,033 )
     Accrued self insurance   (77 )     (580 )
     Other liabilities   1,283       3,576  
          Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities   35,243       (8,205 )
 Cash flows from investing activities:      
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   870       832  
Purchases of property and equipment   (9,138 )     (9,911 )
     Net cash flows used in investing activities   (8,268 )     (9,079 )
 Cash flows from financing activities:      
Net borrowings (repayments) under revolving lines of credit   (2,263 )     21,609  
Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes   (2,177 )     (1,455 )
Payment of principal obligations under finance leases   (312 )     (230 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   82       282  
Repurchase of common shares   (425 )     (778 )
Other financing activities   23       (8,364 )
     Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities   (5,072 )     11,064  
     Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (303 )     51  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   21,600       (6,169 )
 Cash and cash equivalents:      
Beginning of period   12,397       7,507  
End of period $ 33,997     $ 1,338  
       



MYR GROUP INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data,
 Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure
Three and Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

 
  Three months ended   Last twelve months ended
   March 31,    March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)    2020        2019        2020        2019  
               
Summary Statement of Operations Data:              
Contract revenues $ 518,470     $ 468,094     $ 2,121,535     $ 1,653,652  
Gross profit $ 61,632     $ 42,876     $ 232,914     $ 174,183  
Income from operations $ 16,408     $ 9,626     $ 63,960     $ 51,531  
Income before provision for income taxes $ 14,002     $ 9,167     $ 55,277     $ 44,300  
Income tax expense $ 4,070     $ 2,547     $ 15,751     $ 12,030  
Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 9,932     $ 7,353     $ 40,269     $ 32,796  
Tax rate   29.1 %     27.8 %     28.5 %     27.2 %
               
 Per Share Data:              
 Income per common share attributable to MYR Group Inc.:              
- Basic $ 0.60     $ 0.45     $ 2.42   (1 ) $ 2.00  
- Diluted $ 0.59     $ 0.44     $ 2.40   (1 ) $ 1.97  
 Weighted average number of common shares              
 and potential common shares outstanding:
 		             
- Basic   16,627       16,514       16,615   (2 )   16,489  
- Diluted   16,742       16,658       16,727   (2 )   16,628  
               
   March 31,    December 31,    March 31,    March 31,
(in thousands)    2020       2019       2019       2018  
               
Summary Balance Sheet Data:              
Total assets $ 993,246     $ 1,007,871     $ 795,218     $ 591,591  
Total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 374,982     $ 364,471     $ 330,727     $ 293,428  
Goodwill and intangible assets $ 119,713     $ 121,000     $ 89,134     $ 57,708  
Total funded debt (3) $ 161,384     $ 165,824     $ 109,946     $ 67,381  
               
          Last twelve months ended
           March 31,
             2020        2019  
Financial Performance Measure (4):              
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure:
             
Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc.         $ 40,269     $ 32,796  
Interest expense, net           6,527       4,112  
Tax impact of interest           (1,860 )     (1,118 )
 EBIT, net of taxes (5)         $ 44,936     $ 35,790  
               

See notes at the end of this earnings release.


MYR GROUP INC.
Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Three and Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

  Three months ended   Last twelve months ended
   March 31,    March 31,
 (in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages)    2020        2019        2020        2019  
               
 Financial Performance Measures (4):              
 EBITDA (6) $ 27,382     $ 20,921     $ 107,640     $ 89,482  
 EBITDA per Diluted Share (7) $ 1.64     $ 1.26     $ 6.44     $ 5.38  
 Free Cash Flow (8) $ 26,105     $ (18,116 )   $ 51,292     $ 8,433  
 Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 22.32     $ 19.74          
 Tangible Book Value (10) $ 255,269     $ 241,593          
 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 15.19     $ 14.42          
 Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (12)   0.43       0.33          
 Asset Turnover (13)           2.67       2.80  
 Return on Assets (14)           5.1 %     5.5 %
 Return on Equity (15)           12.2 %     11.2 %
 Return on Invested Capital (18)           10.2 %     10.0 %
               
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures:              
               
Reconciliation of Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. to EBITDA:            
Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 9,932     $ 7,353     $ 40,269     $ 32,796  
Net income - noncontrolling interests         (733 )     (743 )     (526 )
Net income   9,932       6,620       39,526       32,270  
Interest expense, net   1,511       1,205       6,527       4,112  
Income tax expense   4,070       2,547       15,751       12,030  
Depreciation and amortization   11,869       10,549       45,836       41,070  
 EBITDA (6) $ 27,382     $ 20,921     $ 107,640     $ 89,482  
               
 Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to MYR Group Inc. per Diluted Share            
to EBITDA per Diluted Share:              
Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. per share $ 0.59     $ 0.44     $ 2.40     $ 1.97  
Net income - noncontrolling interests per share         (0.04 )     (0.04 )     (0.03 )
Net income per share   0.59       0.40       2.36       1.94  
Interest expense, net, per share   0.09       0.07       0.39       0.25  
Income tax expense per share   0.24       0.15       0.94       0.72  
Depreciation and amortization per share   0.72       0.64       2.75       2.47  
 EBITDA per Diluted Share (7) $ 1.64     $ 1.26     $ 6.44     $ 5.38  
               
Calculation of Free Cash Flow:              
Net cash flow from operating activities $ 35,243     $ (8,205 )   $ 108,347     $ 54,551  
Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment   (9,138 )     (9,911 )     (57,055 )     (46,118 )
 Free Cash Flow (8) $ 26,105     $ (18,116 )   $ 51,292     $ 8,433  
               
 Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value:              
Book value (total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.) $ 374,982     $ 330,727          
Goodwill and intangible assets   (119,713 )     (89,134 )        
 Tangible Book Value (10) $ 255,269     $ 241,593          
               
 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share               
 to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share:              
Book value per period end share $ 22.32     $ 19.74          
Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share   (7.13 )     (5.32 )        
 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 15.19     $ 14.42          
               
 Calculation of Period End Shares:              
Shares outstanding   16,685       16,610          
Plus: Common equivalents   115       144          
 Period End Shares (16)   16,800       16,754          
               
       March 31,    March 31,    March 31,
        2020       2019       2018  
 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Stockholders Equity:              
Book value (total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.)     $ 374,982     $ 330,727     $ 293,428  
Plus: Total funded debt       161,384       109,946       67,381  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents       (33,997 )     (1,338 )     (1,719 )
 Invested Capital (17)     $ 502,369     $ 439,335     $ 359,090  
 
 

See notes at the end of this earnings release.

(1)   Last-twelve-months earnings per share is the sum of earnings per share attributable to MYR Group Inc. reported in the last four quarters.
(2)   Last-twelve-months weighted average basic and diluted shares attributable to MYR Group Inc. were determined by adding the weighted average shares reported for the last four quarters and dividing by four. 
(3)   Funded debt includes outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility and our outstanding equipment notes.
(4)   These financial performance measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial statements. These measures are used by management to evaluate our past performance, our prospects for future performance and our ability to comply with certain material covenants as defined within our credit agreement, and to compare our results with those of our peers. In addition, we believe that certain of the measures, such as book value, tangible book value, free cash flow, asset turnover, return on equity, and debt leverage are measures that are monitored by sureties, lenders, lessors, suppliers and certain investors. Our calculation of each measure is described in the following notes; our calculation may not be the same as the calculations made by other companies. 
(5)   EBIT, net of taxes is defined as net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. plus net interest, less the tax impact of net interest. The tax impact of net interest is computed by multiplying net interest by the effective tax rate. Management uses EBIT, net of taxes, to measure our results exclusive of the impact of financing costs.
(6)   EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to net cash flows provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Certain material covenants contained within our credit agreement are based on EBITDA with certain additional adjustments, including our interest coverage ratio and leverage ratio, which we must comply with to avoid potential immediate repayment of amounts borrowed or additional fees to seek relief from our lenders. In addition, management considers EBITDA a useful measure because it provides MYR Group Inc. and its investors with an additional tool to compare MYR Group Inc. operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes to not directly reflect the company’s core operations. Management further believes that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of MYR Group Inc. financial statements in evaluating the company’s operating performance and cash flow because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, useful lives placed on assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. 
(7)   EBITDA per diluted share is calculated by dividing EBITDA by the weighted average number of diluted shares attributable to MYR Group Inc. outstanding for the period. EBITDA per diluted share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share. 
(8)   Free cash flow, which is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities minus cash flow used in purchasing property and equipment, is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income attributable to MYR Group Inc., cash flow from operations or the change in cash on the balance sheet. Management views free cash flow as a measure of operational performance, liquidity and financial health. 
(9)   Book value per period end share is calculated by dividing total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. at the end of the period by the period end shares outstanding. 
(10)   Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and intangible assets outstanding at the end of the period from stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. Tangible book value is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to book value or stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.
(11)   Tangible book value per period end share is calculated by dividing tangible book value at the end of the period by the period end number of shares outstanding. Tangible book value per period end share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share. 
(12)   The funded debt to equity ratio is calculated by dividing total funded debt at the end of the period by total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. at the end of the period. 
(13)   Asset turnover is calculated by dividing the current period revenue by total assets at the beginning of the period.
(14)   Return on assets is calculated by dividing net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. for the period by total assets at the beginning of the period.
(15)   Return on equity is calculated by dividing net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. for the period by total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. at the beginning of the period.
(16)   Period end shares is calculated by adding average common stock equivalents for the quarter to the period end balance of common stock outstanding. Period end shares is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to diluted shares. Management views period end shares as a better measure of shares outstanding as of the end of the period.
(17)   Invested capital is calculated by adding net funded debt (total funded debt less cash and marketable securities) to total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.
(18)   Return on invested capital is calculated by dividing EBIT, net of taxes, less any dividends, by invested capital at the beginning of the period. Return on invested capital is not recognized under GAAP, and is a key metric used by management to determine our executive compensation.

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.