MYR Group Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and western Canada, announced today its first-quarter 2020 financial results.



Highlights

First quarter revenues of $518.5 million

First-quarter net income attributable to MYR of $9.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share

First-quarter EBITDA of $27.4 million

Record backlog of $1.54 billion

Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, “Our first-quarter 2020 financial results included $518.5 million of revenues, a 10.8 percent increase over the first quarter of 2019, and increases in gross profit, earnings per share, net income and EBITDA. Backlog in the first quarter was $1.54 billion, a slight increase over our record backlog in fourth quarter of 2019. We had a solid start in 2020 due to our strong market position, large array of project activity and a very active bidding environment. Our first quarter financial results were minimally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as most of our operations are considered critical and essential businesses and social distancing orders around the country did not start until the last month of the quarter. We cannot predict the total impact to our future business until the stay-at-home orders are lifted and the economy starts to rebound in the months ahead. We are fortunate to be in an industry that constructs, maintains and supports critical electric infrastructure. As a leader in the electrical construction industry we remain focused, on keeping our people safe, providing superior service to our clients and supporting our communities during this difficult time.”

First Quarter Results

MYR reported first-quarter 2020 revenues of $518.5 million, an increase of $50.4 million, or 10.8 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Specifically, our Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) segment reported revenues of $259.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $13.2 million, or 4.9 percent, from the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to reduced volume on a medium-size transmission project that is nearing completion. Our Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) segment reported revenues of $259.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $63.7 million, or 32.6 percent, from the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to incremental revenues from the CSI Electrical Contractors, Inc (“CSI”) acquisition, partially offset by a decrease due to the timing of activity on various-sized projects along with a slowdown of work related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $61.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $18.7 million or 43.7 percent, from the first quarter of 2019. The increase in gross profit was due to higher revenues and margins. Gross margin was 11.9 percent for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 9.2 percent for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to better-than-anticipated productivity on certain projects, partially offset by labor inefficiencies on certain projects, some of which we are in ongoing negotiations to receive reimbursement and inclement weather experienced on certain projects. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a gross margin increase of 0.1 percent and decrease of 0.8 percent for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) increased to $45.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $33.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to the acquisition of CSI along with higher employee-related expenses to support the growth in our operations.

Income tax expense was $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, with an effective tax rate of 29.1 percent, compared to income tax expense of $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, with an effective tax rate of 27.8 percent. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to excess tax expense pertaining to the vesting of stock awards related to our stock compensation program along the impact of foreign earnings and the associated impact of the global intangible low tax income (“GILTI”).

For the first quarter of 2020, net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. was $9.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share attributable to MYR Group Inc., compared to $7.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the same period of 2019. First-quarter 2020 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $27.4 million, compared to $20.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Backlog

As of March 31, 2020, MYR's backlog was $1.54 billion, compared to $1.50 billion as of December 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, T&D backlog was $456.8 million, and C&I backlog was $1.08 billion. Total backlog at March 31, 2020 increased $404.3 million, or 35.6 percent, from the $1.14 billion reported at March 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2020, MYR had $185.1 million of borrowing availability under its revolving credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

Conference Call

MYR will host a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2020 results on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central time. To participate in the conference call via telephone, please dial (877) 561-2750 (domestic) or (763) 416-8565 (international) and enter conference ID 6289207, at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. Eastern time, by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering conference ID 6289207. MYR will also broadcast the conference call live via the internet. Interested parties may access the webcast through the Investor Relations section of MYR's website at www.myrgroup.com. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be available until Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Eastern time.

About MYR

MYR is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the United States and western Canada. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “likely,” “unlikely,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A. of MYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

MYR Group Inc. Contact:

Betty R. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, 847-290-1891, investorinfo@myrgroup.com

Investor Contact:

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, 312-780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

Financial tables follow…





MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

March 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,997 $ 12,397 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,140 and $3,364, respectively 349,189 388,479 Contract assets, net of allowances of $432 and $147, respectively 223,718 217,109 Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 11,066 6,415 Refundable income taxes — 1,973 Other current assets 10,832 12,811 Total current assets 628,802 639,184 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $276,252 and $272,865, respectively 184,466 185,344 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,911 22,958 Goodwill 66,043 66,060 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $12,108 and $10,880, respectively 53,670 54,940 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 27,079 30,976 Investment in joint ventures 5,391 4,722 Other assets 3,884 3,687 Total assets $ 993,246 $ 1,007,871 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 8,127 $ 8,737 Current portion of operating lease obligations 6,603 6,205 Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,137 1,135 Accounts payable 174,278 192,107 Contract liabilities 100,635 105,486 Current portion of accrued self-insurance 22,756 18,780 Other current liabilities 64,708 64,364 Total current liabilities 378,244 396,814 Deferred income tax liabilities 21,227 20,945 Long-term debt 153,257 157,087 Accrued self-insurance 43,948 48,024 Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities 17,427 16,884 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 48 338 Other liabilities 4,109 3,304 Total liabilities 618,260 643,396 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock—$0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Common stock—$0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 16,684,917 and 16,648,616 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 166 166 Additional paid-in capital 153,477 152,532 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (359 ) (446 ) Retained earnings 221,698 212,219 Total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. 374,982 364,471 Noncontrolling interest 4 4 Total stockholders’ equity 374,986 364,475 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 993,246 $ 1,007,871







MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Contract revenues $ 518,470 $ 468,094 Contract costs 456,838 425,218 Gross profit 61,632 42,876 Selling, general and administrative expenses 45,046 32,987 Amortization of intangible assets 1,228 734 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,050 ) (471 ) Income from operations 16,408 9,626 Other income (expense): Interest income 2 — Interest expense (1,513 ) (1,205 ) Other income (expense), net (895 ) 746 Income before provision for income taxes 14,002 9,167 Income tax expense 4,070 2,547 Net income 9,932 6,620 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — (733 ) Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 9,932 $ 7,353 Income per common share attributable to MYR Group Inc.: —Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.45 —Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.44 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: —Basic 16,627 16,514 —Diluted 16,742 16,658 Net income $ 9,932 $ 6,620 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 87 (77 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 87 (77 ) Total comprehensive income 10,019 6,543 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — (733 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 10,019 $ 7,276







MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 9,932 $ 6,620 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 10,641 9,815 Amortization of intangible assets 1,228 734 Stock-based compensation expense 1,080 951 Deferred income taxes 236 (315 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,050 ) (471 ) Other non-cash items (305 ) (56 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 38,089 (9,380 ) Contract assets, net (7,467 ) (27,615 ) Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles (754 ) 1,178 Other assets 5,195 (849 ) Accounts payable (18,091 ) 38,220 Contract liabilities (4,697 ) (30,033 ) Accrued self insurance (77 ) (580 ) Other liabilities 1,283 3,576 Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 35,243 (8,205 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 870 832 Purchases of property and equipment (9,138 ) (9,911 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (8,268 ) (9,079 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings (repayments) under revolving lines of credit (2,263 ) 21,609 Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes (2,177 ) (1,455 ) Payment of principal obligations under finance leases (312 ) (230 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 82 282 Repurchase of common shares (425 ) (778 ) Other financing activities 23 (8,364 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (5,072 ) 11,064 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (303 ) 51 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 21,600 (6,169 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 12,397 7,507 End of period $ 33,997 $ 1,338







MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data,

Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure

Three and Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Three months ended Last twelve months ended March 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Summary Statement of Operations Data: Contract revenues $ 518,470 $ 468,094 $ 2,121,535 $ 1,653,652 Gross profit $ 61,632 $ 42,876 $ 232,914 $ 174,183 Income from operations $ 16,408 $ 9,626 $ 63,960 $ 51,531 Income before provision for income taxes $ 14,002 $ 9,167 $ 55,277 $ 44,300 Income tax expense $ 4,070 $ 2,547 $ 15,751 $ 12,030 Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 9,932 $ 7,353 $ 40,269 $ 32,796 Tax rate 29.1 % 27.8 % 28.5 % 27.2 % Per Share Data: Income per common share attributable to MYR Group Inc.: - Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.45 $ 2.42 (1 ) $ 2.00 - Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.44 $ 2.40 (1 ) $ 1.97 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding:

- Basic 16,627 16,514 16,615 (2 ) 16,489 - Diluted 16,742 16,658 16,727 (2 ) 16,628 March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2018 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 993,246 $ 1,007,871 $ 795,218 $ 591,591 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 374,982 $ 364,471 $ 330,727 $ 293,428 Goodwill and intangible assets $ 119,713 $ 121,000 $ 89,134 $ 57,708 Total funded debt (3) $ 161,384 $ 165,824 $ 109,946 $ 67,381 Last twelve months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Financial Performance Measure (4): Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure:

Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 40,269 $ 32,796 Interest expense, net 6,527 4,112 Tax impact of interest (1,860 ) (1,118 ) EBIT, net of taxes (5) $ 44,936 $ 35,790

See notes at the end of this earnings release.





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Three months ended Last twelve months ended March 31, March 31, (in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Financial Performance Measures (4): EBITDA (6) $ 27,382 $ 20,921 $ 107,640 $ 89,482 EBITDA per Diluted Share (7) $ 1.64 $ 1.26 $ 6.44 $ 5.38 Free Cash Flow (8) $ 26,105 $ (18,116 ) $ 51,292 $ 8,433 Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 22.32 $ 19.74 Tangible Book Value (10) $ 255,269 $ 241,593 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 15.19 $ 14.42 Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (12) 0.43 0.33 Asset Turnover (13) 2.67 2.80 Return on Assets (14) 5.1 % 5.5 % Return on Equity (15) 12.2 % 11.2 % Return on Invested Capital (18) 10.2 % 10.0 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Reconciliation of Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. to EBITDA: Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 9,932 $ 7,353 $ 40,269 $ 32,796 Net income - noncontrolling interests — (733 ) (743 ) (526 ) Net income 9,932 6,620 39,526 32,270 Interest expense, net 1,511 1,205 6,527 4,112 Income tax expense 4,070 2,547 15,751 12,030 Depreciation and amortization 11,869 10,549 45,836 41,070 EBITDA (6) $ 27,382 $ 20,921 $ 107,640 $ 89,482 Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to MYR Group Inc. per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share: Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. per share $ 0.59 $ 0.44 $ 2.40 $ 1.97 Net income - noncontrolling interests per share — (0.04 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) Net income per share 0.59 0.40 2.36 1.94 Interest expense, net, per share 0.09 0.07 0.39 0.25 Income tax expense per share 0.24 0.15 0.94 0.72 Depreciation and amortization per share 0.72 0.64 2.75 2.47 EBITDA per Diluted Share (7) $ 1.64 $ 1.26 $ 6.44 $ 5.38 Calculation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities $ 35,243 $ (8,205 ) $ 108,347 $ 54,551 Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment (9,138 ) (9,911 ) (57,055 ) (46,118 ) Free Cash Flow (8) $ 26,105 $ (18,116 ) $ 51,292 $ 8,433 Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value: Book value (total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.) $ 374,982 $ 330,727 Goodwill and intangible assets (119,713 ) (89,134 ) Tangible Book Value (10) $ 255,269 $ 241,593 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share: Book value per period end share $ 22.32 $ 19.74 Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share (7.13 ) (5.32 ) Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 15.19 $ 14.42 Calculation of Period End Shares: Shares outstanding 16,685 16,610 Plus: Common equivalents 115 144 Period End Shares (16) 16,800 16,754 March 31, March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Stockholders Equity: Book value (total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.) $ 374,982 $ 330,727 $ 293,428 Plus: Total funded debt 161,384 109,946 67,381 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (33,997 ) (1,338 ) (1,719 ) Invested Capital (17) $ 502,369 $ 439,335 $ 359,090

See notes at the end of this earnings release.

(1) Last-twelve-months earnings per share is the sum of earnings per share attributable to MYR Group Inc. reported in the last four quarters. (2) Last-twelve-months weighted average basic and diluted shares attributable to MYR Group Inc. were determined by adding the weighted average shares reported for the last four quarters and dividing by four. (3) Funded debt includes outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility and our outstanding equipment notes. (4) These financial performance measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial statements. These measures are used by management to evaluate our past performance, our prospects for future performance and our ability to comply with certain material covenants as defined within our credit agreement, and to compare our results with those of our peers. In addition, we believe that certain of the measures, such as book value, tangible book value, free cash flow, asset turnover, return on equity, and debt leverage are measures that are monitored by sureties, lenders, lessors, suppliers and certain investors. Our calculation of each measure is described in the following notes; our calculation may not be the same as the calculations made by other companies. (5) EBIT, net of taxes is defined as net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. plus net interest, less the tax impact of net interest. The tax impact of net interest is computed by multiplying net interest by the effective tax rate. Management uses EBIT, net of taxes, to measure our results exclusive of the impact of financing costs. (6) EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to net cash flows provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Certain material covenants contained within our credit agreement are based on EBITDA with certain additional adjustments, including our interest coverage ratio and leverage ratio, which we must comply with to avoid potential immediate repayment of amounts borrowed or additional fees to seek relief from our lenders. In addition, management considers EBITDA a useful measure because it provides MYR Group Inc. and its investors with an additional tool to compare MYR Group Inc. operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes to not directly reflect the company’s core operations. Management further believes that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of MYR Group Inc. financial statements in evaluating the company’s operating performance and cash flow because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, useful lives placed on assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. (7) EBITDA per diluted share is calculated by dividing EBITDA by the weighted average number of diluted shares attributable to MYR Group Inc. outstanding for the period. EBITDA per diluted share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share. (8) Free cash flow, which is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities minus cash flow used in purchasing property and equipment, is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income attributable to MYR Group Inc., cash flow from operations or the change in cash on the balance sheet. Management views free cash flow as a measure of operational performance, liquidity and financial health. (9) Book value per period end share is calculated by dividing total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. at the end of the period by the period end shares outstanding. (10) Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and intangible assets outstanding at the end of the period from stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. Tangible book value is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to book value or stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. (11) Tangible book value per period end share is calculated by dividing tangible book value at the end of the period by the period end number of shares outstanding. Tangible book value per period end share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share. (12) The funded debt to equity ratio is calculated by dividing total funded debt at the end of the period by total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. at the end of the period. (13) Asset turnover is calculated by dividing the current period revenue by total assets at the beginning of the period. (14) Return on assets is calculated by dividing net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. for the period by total assets at the beginning of the period. (15) Return on equity is calculated by dividing net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. for the period by total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. at the beginning of the period. (16) Period end shares is calculated by adding average common stock equivalents for the quarter to the period end balance of common stock outstanding. Period end shares is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to diluted shares. Management views period end shares as a better measure of shares outstanding as of the end of the period. (17) Invested capital is calculated by adding net funded debt (total funded debt less cash and marketable securities) to total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. (18) Return on invested capital is calculated by dividing EBIT, net of taxes, less any dividends, by invested capital at the beginning of the period. Return on invested capital is not recognized under GAAP, and is a key metric used by management to determine our executive compensation.



