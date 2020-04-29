ISO-Gard® Oxygen Mask Provides Oxygen Delivery While Scavenging Exhaled Breath

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, announced significant production expansion of the ISO-Gard® Mask, a product that supports patients and clinicians when oxygen assistance is required. The expansion is in response to increased demand as healthcare professionals globally work to treat patients with respiratory needs.



Medical treatment often requires patient and caregiver to be in close proximity. Exhaled patient breath can present challenges. The ISO-Gard® Mask scavenges, or suctions away, patient exhaled breath from the breathing zone shared by clinicians and patients during care1. The negative pressure design of this oxygen mask enables clinicians to deliver oxygen flows of up to 10 liters per minute while monitoring patient end-tidal CO 2 . This functionality uniquely supports delivery of oxygen to the patient, monitors effective breathing, and scavenges patient exhaled breath. Teleflex is actively seeking an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for expanded use indications on the ISO-Gard® Mask during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“Teleflex is committed to providing progressive technologies that enable healthcare providers to enhance patient and provider safety,” said Kevin Robinson, Vice President and General Manager of the Teleflex Anesthesia & Emergency Medicine Division.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com .

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Reference:

1. Data on File, 2016. Teleflex Incorporated. Benchtop testing may not be indicative of clinical performance.

