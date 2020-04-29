/EIN News/ -- FCA to announce 2020 First Quarter Results on May 5

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) announced today that its financial results for the first quarter 2020 will be released on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2020 first quarter results will begin at 1:00 p.m. BST / 2:00 p.m. CEST / 8:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 5.

Details for accessing this presentation are available in the Investors section of the Group's website at www.fcagroup.com . For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on the corporate website ( www.fcagroup.com ) for two weeks after the call.

London, 29 April 2020

